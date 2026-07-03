Diabetic Retinopathy Pipeline Insight 2026: Comprehensive Analysis of 50+ Companies and 55+ Drugs in Development

Dublin, July 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Diabetic Retinopathy - Pipeline Insight, 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The "Diabetic Retinopathy - Pipeline Insight, 2026" report offers an extensive look into the evolving landscape of treatments for diabetic retinopathy, featuring insights from over 50 companies and 55 pipeline drugs. The comprehensive analysis includes detailed pipeline drug profiles at both clinical and nonclinical stages, assessing therapeutics by product type, development stage, route of administration, and molecule type. The report also examines inactive products within this area.
Geography Covered
- Global coverage
Diabetic Retinopathy: Overview
Diabetic retinopathy is a diabetes-related complication affecting the eyes, resulting from damage to retinal blood vessels. It is a condition that progresses silently, initially showing mild or no symptoms but potentially leading to blindness. It affects individuals with both type 1 and type 2 diabetes. The risk increases with prolonged diabetes and uncontrolled blood sugar levels. The pathophysiology includes chronic hyperglycemia, growth factor expression like VEGF, oxidative stress, and inflammation, leading to retinal microvascular damage and vision impairment.
Diagnosis often involves pupil dilation with drops to allow an ophthalmologist to examine the retina, along with diagnostic imaging techniques like optical coherence tomography (OCT) and fluorescein angiography. Controlling blood sugar and blood pressure is crucial in preventing vision deterioration. Anti-VEGF drugs like Avastin, Eylea, and Lucentis, along with steroid injections, are common treatments, supplemented by laser surgery for more advanced cases such as PDR, and vitrectomy surgery for severe progression.
The "Diabetic Retinopathy - Pipeline Insight, 2026" report provides detailed information on the disease and its treatment guidelines. It explores the current landscape and growth prospects, including commercial and clinical assessments of pipeline developments, with drug descriptions, mechanisms of action, clinical study results, and development activities.
Report Highlights
The report identifies efforts by companies and academic institutions to tackle challenges in diabetic retinopathy R&D, focusing on novel treatment approaches.
Diabetic Retinopathy Emerging Drugs Chapters
A detailed analysis of various drugs in development stages, from Phase III to Discovery, is provided, covering clinical trial specifics, pharmacological actions, and industry collaborations.
Diabetic Retinopathy Emerging Drugs
- Tarcocimab tedromer: Developed by Kodiak Sciences, this investigational anti-VEGF therapy is designed for prolonged drug efficacy in ocular tissues. Currently in Phase III, it aims to enhance treatment for diabetic retinopathy and improve outcomes for retinal vascular diseases.
- VX-01: From Vantage Biosciences Ltd, this oral drug aims to ensure effective intraocular drug levels by inhibiting AOC-3. It is in Phase II, focusing on overcoming limitations of previous treatments.
- THN391: Developed by Therini Bio Pty Ltd, this investigational therapy targets fibrin-mediated inflammation, an emerging driver in retinal diseases. THN391 selectively neutralizes pathological fibrin activity, offering a potential treatment for diabetic retinopathy. It is in Phase I trials, aiming to provide a targeted therapeutic approach.
Further product details are available in the report.
Diabetic Retinopathy: Therapeutic Assessment
Insights on various pipeline drugs are provided based on:
- Major Players: Over 50 key companies are developing diabetic retinopathy therapies, including Kodiak Sciences.
Phases: Approximately 55 products are in different clinical development phases:
- Late-stage (Phase III)
- Mid-stage (Phase II)
- Early-stage (Phase I)
- Preclinical and Discovery stages
- Discontinued & Inactive candidates
Route of Administration: The report categorizes therapeutic assessment by route of administration:
- Oral
- Intravenous
- Subcutaneous
- Parenteral
- Topical
Molecule Type: Products are categorized by molecule type:
- Recombinant fusion proteins
- Small molecule
- Monoclonal antibody
- Peptide
- Polymer
- Gene therapy
Product Type: Drug types include Mono, Combination, and Mono/Combination.
The report provides insights into collaborations, acquisitions, licensing activities, and a thorough therapeutic assessment of emerging drugs.
Diabetic Retinopathy Report Insights
- Pipeline Analysis
- Therapeutic Assessment
- Unmet Needs
- Impact of Drugs
Key Questions
- How many companies are developing diabetic retinopathy drugs?
- How many drugs are each company developing?
- What are the clinical development stages of emerging drugs?
- Key collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and licensing activities?
- Recent trends, drug types, and novel technologies?
- Status of diabetic retinopathy clinical studies?
- Key designations for emerging drugs?
Key Players
- Kodiak Sciences
- RemeGen
- Vantage Biosciences Ltd
- Apexian Pharmaceuticals
- Ocular Therapeutix
- MingSight Pharmaceuticals
- Palatin Technologies
- Regenxbio
- PharmAbcine
- Adverum Biotechnologies
- Therini Bio Pty Ltd
Key Products
- KSI-301
- RC28-E injection
- VX-01
- APX 3330
- OTX-TKI
- MS-553
- PL8177
- RGX 314
- PMC 309
- ADVM-022
- THN391
Key Topics Covered:
Introduction
Executive Summary
Diabetic Retinopathy: Overview
- Introduction
- Causes
- Pathophysiology
- Signs and Symptoms
- Diagnosis
- Treatment
Pipeline Therapeutics
- Comparative Analysis
Therapeutic Assessment
- Assessment by Product Type
- Assessment by Stage and Product Type
- Assessment by Route of Administration
- Assessment by Stage and Route of Administration
- Assessment by Molecule Type
- Assessment by Stage and Molecule Type
Diabetic Retinopathy- Analytical Perspective
Late Stage Products (Phase III)
- Comparative Analysis
Tarcocimab tedromer: Kodiak Sciences
- Product Description
- Research and Development
- Product Development Activities
Mid Stage Products (Phase II)
- Comparative Analysis
VX-01: Vantage Biosciences Ltd
- Product Description
- Research and Development
- Product Development Activities
Early Stage Products (Phase I)
- Comparative Analysis
THN391: Therini Bio Pty Ltd
- Product Description
- Research and Development
- Product Development Activities
Preclinical and Discovery Stage Products
- Comparative Analysis
Drug name: Company name
- Product Description
- Research and Development
- Product Development Activities
Inactive Products
- Comparative Analysis
Diabetic Retinopathy Key Companies
Diabetic Retinopathy Key Products
Diabetic Retinopathy- Unmet Needs
Diabetic Retinopathy- Market Drivers and Barriers
Diabetic Retinopathy- Future Perspectives and Conclusion
Diabetic Retinopathy Analyst Views
Diabetic Retinopathy Key Companies
Appendix
List of Tables
Table 1 Total Products for Diabetic Retinopathy
Table 2 Late Stage Products
Table 3 Mid Stage Products
Table 4 Early Stage Products
Table 5 Pre-clinical & Discovery Stage Products
Table 6 Assessment by Product Type
Table 7 Assessment by Stage and Product Type
Table 8 Assessment by Route of Administration
Table 9 Assessment by Stage and Route of Administration
Table 10 Assessment by Molecule Type
Table 11 Assessment by Stage and Molecule Type
Table 12 Inactive Products
List of Figures
Figure 1 Total Products for Diabetic Retinopathy
Figure 2 Late Stage Products
Figure 3 Mid Stage Products
Figure 4 Early Stage Products
Figure 5 Preclinical and Discovery Stage Products
Figure 6 Assessment by Product Type
Figure 7 Assessment by Stage and Product Type
Figure 8 Assessment by Route of Administration
Figure 9 Assessment by Stage and Route of Administration
Figure 10 Assessment by Molecule Type
Figure 11 Assessment by Stage and Molecule Type
Figure 12 Inactive Products
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:
- Kodiak Sciences
- RemeGen
- Vantage Biosciences Ltd
- Apexian Pharmaceuticals
- Ocular Therapeutix
- MingSight Pharmaceuticals
- Palatin Technologies
- Regenxbio
- PharmAbcine
- Adverum Biotechnologies
- Therini Bio Pty Ltd
For more information about this clinical trials report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mu0nzr
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.