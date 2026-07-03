Diabetic Retinopathy Pipeline Insight 2026: Comprehensive Analysis of 50+ Companies and 55+ Drugs in Development

Dublin, July 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Diabetic Retinopathy - Pipeline Insight, 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The "Diabetic Retinopathy - Pipeline Insight, 2026" report offers an extensive look into the evolving landscape of treatments for diabetic retinopathy, featuring insights from over 50 companies and 55 pipeline drugs. The comprehensive analysis includes detailed pipeline drug profiles at both clinical and nonclinical stages, assessing therapeutics by product type, development stage, route of administration, and molecule type. The report also examines inactive products within this area.

Geography Covered

Global coverage

Diabetic Retinopathy: Overview

Diabetic retinopathy is a diabetes-related complication affecting the eyes, resulting from damage to retinal blood vessels. It is a condition that progresses silently, initially showing mild or no symptoms but potentially leading to blindness. It affects individuals with both type 1 and type 2 diabetes. The risk increases with prolonged diabetes and uncontrolled blood sugar levels. The pathophysiology includes chronic hyperglycemia, growth factor expression like VEGF, oxidative stress, and inflammation, leading to retinal microvascular damage and vision impairment.

Diagnosis often involves pupil dilation with drops to allow an ophthalmologist to examine the retina, along with diagnostic imaging techniques like optical coherence tomography (OCT) and fluorescein angiography. Controlling blood sugar and blood pressure is crucial in preventing vision deterioration. Anti-VEGF drugs like Avastin, Eylea, and Lucentis, along with steroid injections, are common treatments, supplemented by laser surgery for more advanced cases such as PDR, and vitrectomy surgery for severe progression.

The "Diabetic Retinopathy - Pipeline Insight, 2026" report provides detailed information on the disease and its treatment guidelines. It explores the current landscape and growth prospects, including commercial and clinical assessments of pipeline developments, with drug descriptions, mechanisms of action, clinical study results, and development activities.

Report Highlights

The report identifies efforts by companies and academic institutions to tackle challenges in diabetic retinopathy R&D, focusing on novel treatment approaches.

Diabetic Retinopathy Emerging Drugs Chapters

A detailed analysis of various drugs in development stages, from Phase III to Discovery, is provided, covering clinical trial specifics, pharmacological actions, and industry collaborations.

Diabetic Retinopathy Emerging Drugs

Tarcocimab tedromer: Developed by Kodiak Sciences, this investigational anti-VEGF therapy is designed for prolonged drug efficacy in ocular tissues. Currently in Phase III, it aims to enhance treatment for diabetic retinopathy and improve outcomes for retinal vascular diseases.

Developed by Kodiak Sciences, this investigational anti-VEGF therapy is designed for prolonged drug efficacy in ocular tissues. Currently in Phase III, it aims to enhance treatment for diabetic retinopathy and improve outcomes for retinal vascular diseases. VX-01: From Vantage Biosciences Ltd, this oral drug aims to ensure effective intraocular drug levels by inhibiting AOC-3. It is in Phase II, focusing on overcoming limitations of previous treatments.

From Vantage Biosciences Ltd, this oral drug aims to ensure effective intraocular drug levels by inhibiting AOC-3. It is in Phase II, focusing on overcoming limitations of previous treatments. THN391: Developed by Therini Bio Pty Ltd, this investigational therapy targets fibrin-mediated inflammation, an emerging driver in retinal diseases. THN391 selectively neutralizes pathological fibrin activity, offering a potential treatment for diabetic retinopathy. It is in Phase I trials, aiming to provide a targeted therapeutic approach.

Further product details are available in the report.

Diabetic Retinopathy: Therapeutic Assessment

Insights on various pipeline drugs are provided based on:

Major Players: Over 50 key companies are developing diabetic retinopathy therapies, including Kodiak Sciences.

Phases: Approximately 55 products are in different clinical development phases:

Late-stage (Phase III)

Mid-stage (Phase II)

Early-stage (Phase I)

Preclinical and Discovery stages

Discontinued & Inactive candidates

Route of Administration: The report categorizes therapeutic assessment by route of administration:

Oral

Intravenous

Subcutaneous

Parenteral

Topical

Molecule Type: Products are categorized by molecule type:

Recombinant fusion proteins

Small molecule

Monoclonal antibody

Peptide

Polymer

Gene therapy

Product Type: Drug types include Mono, Combination, and Mono/Combination.

The report provides insights into collaborations, acquisitions, licensing activities, and a thorough therapeutic assessment of emerging drugs.

Diabetic Retinopathy Report Insights

Pipeline Analysis

Therapeutic Assessment

Unmet Needs

Impact of Drugs

Key Questions

How many companies are developing diabetic retinopathy drugs?

How many drugs are each company developing?

What are the clinical development stages of emerging drugs?

Key collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and licensing activities?

Recent trends, drug types, and novel technologies?

Status of diabetic retinopathy clinical studies?

Key designations for emerging drugs?

Key Players

Kodiak Sciences

RemeGen

Vantage Biosciences Ltd

Apexian Pharmaceuticals

Ocular Therapeutix

MingSight Pharmaceuticals

Palatin Technologies

Regenxbio

PharmAbcine

Adverum Biotechnologies

Therini Bio Pty Ltd

Key Products

KSI-301

RC28-E injection

VX-01

APX 3330

OTX-TKI

MS-553

PL8177

RGX 314

PMC 309

ADVM-022

THN391





Key Topics Covered:



Introduction



Executive Summary



Diabetic Retinopathy: Overview

Introduction

Causes

Pathophysiology

Signs and Symptoms

Diagnosis

Treatment

Pipeline Therapeutics

Comparative Analysis

Therapeutic Assessment

Assessment by Product Type

Assessment by Stage and Product Type

Assessment by Route of Administration

Assessment by Stage and Route of Administration

Assessment by Molecule Type

Assessment by Stage and Molecule Type

Diabetic Retinopathy- Analytical Perspective



Late Stage Products (Phase III)

Comparative Analysis

Tarcocimab tedromer: Kodiak Sciences

Product Description

Research and Development

Product Development Activities

Mid Stage Products (Phase II)

Comparative Analysis

VX-01: Vantage Biosciences Ltd

Product Description

Research and Development

Product Development Activities

Early Stage Products (Phase I)

Comparative Analysis

THN391: Therini Bio Pty Ltd

Product Description

Research and Development

Product Development Activities

Preclinical and Discovery Stage Products

Comparative Analysis

Drug name: Company name

Product Description

Research and Development

Product Development Activities

Inactive Products

Comparative Analysis

Diabetic Retinopathy Key Companies



Diabetic Retinopathy Key Products



Diabetic Retinopathy- Unmet Needs



Diabetic Retinopathy- Market Drivers and Barriers



Diabetic Retinopathy- Future Perspectives and Conclusion



Diabetic Retinopathy Analyst Views



Diabetic Retinopathy Key Companies



Appendix



List of Tables

Table 1 Total Products for Diabetic Retinopathy

Table 2 Late Stage Products

Table 3 Mid Stage Products

Table 4 Early Stage Products

Table 5 Pre-clinical & Discovery Stage Products

Table 6 Assessment by Product Type

Table 7 Assessment by Stage and Product Type

Table 8 Assessment by Route of Administration

Table 9 Assessment by Stage and Route of Administration

Table 10 Assessment by Molecule Type

Table 11 Assessment by Stage and Molecule Type

Table 12 Inactive Products



List of Figures

Figure 1 Total Products for Diabetic Retinopathy

Figure 2 Late Stage Products

Figure 3 Mid Stage Products

Figure 4 Early Stage Products

Figure 5 Preclinical and Discovery Stage Products

Figure 6 Assessment by Product Type

Figure 7 Assessment by Stage and Product Type

Figure 8 Assessment by Route of Administration

Figure 9 Assessment by Stage and Route of Administration

Figure 10 Assessment by Molecule Type

Figure 11 Assessment by Stage and Molecule Type

Figure 12 Inactive Products



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

Kodiak Sciences

RemeGen

Vantage Biosciences Ltd

Apexian Pharmaceuticals

Ocular Therapeutix

MingSight Pharmaceuticals

Palatin Technologies

Regenxbio

PharmAbcine

Adverum Biotechnologies

Therini Bio Pty Ltd

For more information about this clinical trials report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mu0nzr

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