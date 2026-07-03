Diabetic Retinopathy Pipeline Insight 2026: Comprehensive Analysis of 50+ Companies and 55+ Drugs in Development

The "Diabetic Retinopathy - Pipeline Insight, 2026" report highlights growth opportunities with over 50 companies and 55 drugs in development across varied stages. Key prospects include advancing anti-VEGF therapies like Tarcocimab and novel approaches such as THN391 targeting fibrin-mediated inflammation, with a focus on improving treatment efficacy and outcomes.

 | Source: Research and Markets Research and Markets

Dublin, July 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Diabetic Retinopathy - Pipeline Insight, 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The "Diabetic Retinopathy - Pipeline Insight, 2026" report offers an extensive look into the evolving landscape of treatments for diabetic retinopathy, featuring insights from over 50 companies and 55 pipeline drugs. The comprehensive analysis includes detailed pipeline drug profiles at both clinical and nonclinical stages, assessing therapeutics by product type, development stage, route of administration, and molecule type. The report also examines inactive products within this area.

Geography Covered

  • Global coverage

Diabetic Retinopathy: Overview

Diabetic retinopathy is a diabetes-related complication affecting the eyes, resulting from damage to retinal blood vessels. It is a condition that progresses silently, initially showing mild or no symptoms but potentially leading to blindness. It affects individuals with both type 1 and type 2 diabetes. The risk increases with prolonged diabetes and uncontrolled blood sugar levels. The pathophysiology includes chronic hyperglycemia, growth factor expression like VEGF, oxidative stress, and inflammation, leading to retinal microvascular damage and vision impairment.

Diagnosis often involves pupil dilation with drops to allow an ophthalmologist to examine the retina, along with diagnostic imaging techniques like optical coherence tomography (OCT) and fluorescein angiography. Controlling blood sugar and blood pressure is crucial in preventing vision deterioration. Anti-VEGF drugs like Avastin, Eylea, and Lucentis, along with steroid injections, are common treatments, supplemented by laser surgery for more advanced cases such as PDR, and vitrectomy surgery for severe progression.

The "Diabetic Retinopathy - Pipeline Insight, 2026" report provides detailed information on the disease and its treatment guidelines. It explores the current landscape and growth prospects, including commercial and clinical assessments of pipeline developments, with drug descriptions, mechanisms of action, clinical study results, and development activities.

Report Highlights

The report identifies efforts by companies and academic institutions to tackle challenges in diabetic retinopathy R&D, focusing on novel treatment approaches.

Diabetic Retinopathy Emerging Drugs Chapters

A detailed analysis of various drugs in development stages, from Phase III to Discovery, is provided, covering clinical trial specifics, pharmacological actions, and industry collaborations.

Diabetic Retinopathy Emerging Drugs

  • Tarcocimab tedromer: Developed by Kodiak Sciences, this investigational anti-VEGF therapy is designed for prolonged drug efficacy in ocular tissues. Currently in Phase III, it aims to enhance treatment for diabetic retinopathy and improve outcomes for retinal vascular diseases.
  • VX-01: From Vantage Biosciences Ltd, this oral drug aims to ensure effective intraocular drug levels by inhibiting AOC-3. It is in Phase II, focusing on overcoming limitations of previous treatments.
  • THN391: Developed by Therini Bio Pty Ltd, this investigational therapy targets fibrin-mediated inflammation, an emerging driver in retinal diseases. THN391 selectively neutralizes pathological fibrin activity, offering a potential treatment for diabetic retinopathy. It is in Phase I trials, aiming to provide a targeted therapeutic approach.

Further product details are available in the report.

Diabetic Retinopathy: Therapeutic Assessment

Insights on various pipeline drugs are provided based on:

  • Major Players: Over 50 key companies are developing diabetic retinopathy therapies, including Kodiak Sciences.

Phases: Approximately 55 products are in different clinical development phases:

  • Late-stage (Phase III)
  • Mid-stage (Phase II)
  • Early-stage (Phase I)
  • Preclinical and Discovery stages
  • Discontinued & Inactive candidates

Route of Administration: The report categorizes therapeutic assessment by route of administration:

  • Oral
  • Intravenous
  • Subcutaneous
  • Parenteral
  • Topical

Molecule Type: Products are categorized by molecule type:

  • Recombinant fusion proteins
  • Small molecule
  • Monoclonal antibody
  • Peptide
  • Polymer
  • Gene therapy

Product Type: Drug types include Mono, Combination, and Mono/Combination.

The report provides insights into collaborations, acquisitions, licensing activities, and a thorough therapeutic assessment of emerging drugs.

Diabetic Retinopathy Report Insights

  • Pipeline Analysis
  • Therapeutic Assessment
  • Unmet Needs
  • Impact of Drugs

Key Questions

  • How many companies are developing diabetic retinopathy drugs?
  • How many drugs are each company developing?
  • What are the clinical development stages of emerging drugs?
  • Key collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and licensing activities?
  • Recent trends, drug types, and novel technologies?
  • Status of diabetic retinopathy clinical studies?
  • Key designations for emerging drugs?

Key Players

  • Kodiak Sciences
  • RemeGen
  • Vantage Biosciences Ltd
  • Apexian Pharmaceuticals
  • Ocular Therapeutix
  • MingSight Pharmaceuticals
  • Palatin Technologies
  • Regenxbio
  • PharmAbcine
  • Adverum Biotechnologies
  • Therini Bio Pty Ltd

Key Products

  • KSI-301
  • RC28-E injection
  • VX-01
  • APX 3330
  • OTX-TKI
  • MS-553
  • PL8177
  • RGX 314
  • PMC 309
  • ADVM-022
  • THN391



Key Topics Covered:

Introduction

Executive Summary

Diabetic Retinopathy: Overview

  • Introduction
  • Causes
  • Pathophysiology
  • Signs and Symptoms
  • Diagnosis
  • Treatment

Pipeline Therapeutics

  • Comparative Analysis

Therapeutic Assessment

  • Assessment by Product Type
  • Assessment by Stage and Product Type
  • Assessment by Route of Administration
  • Assessment by Stage and Route of Administration
  • Assessment by Molecule Type
  • Assessment by Stage and Molecule Type

Diabetic Retinopathy- Analytical Perspective

Late Stage Products (Phase III)

  • Comparative Analysis

Tarcocimab tedromer: Kodiak Sciences

  • Product Description
  • Research and Development
  • Product Development Activities

Mid Stage Products (Phase II)

  • Comparative Analysis

VX-01: Vantage Biosciences Ltd

  • Product Description
  • Research and Development
  • Product Development Activities

Early Stage Products (Phase I)

  • Comparative Analysis

THN391: Therini Bio Pty Ltd

  • Product Description
  • Research and Development
  • Product Development Activities

Preclinical and Discovery Stage Products

  • Comparative Analysis

Drug name: Company name

  • Product Description
  • Research and Development
  • Product Development Activities

Inactive Products

  • Comparative Analysis

Diabetic Retinopathy Key Companies

Diabetic Retinopathy Key Products

Diabetic Retinopathy- Unmet Needs

Diabetic Retinopathy- Market Drivers and Barriers

Diabetic Retinopathy- Future Perspectives and Conclusion

Diabetic Retinopathy Analyst Views

Diabetic Retinopathy Key Companies

Appendix

List of Tables
Table 1 Total Products for Diabetic Retinopathy
Table 2 Late Stage Products
Table 3 Mid Stage Products
Table 4 Early Stage Products
Table 5 Pre-clinical & Discovery Stage Products
Table 6 Assessment by Product Type
Table 7 Assessment by Stage and Product Type
Table 8 Assessment by Route of Administration
Table 9 Assessment by Stage and Route of Administration
Table 10 Assessment by Molecule Type
Table 11 Assessment by Stage and Molecule Type
Table 12 Inactive Products

List of Figures
Figure 1 Total Products for Diabetic Retinopathy
Figure 2 Late Stage Products
Figure 3 Mid Stage Products
Figure 4 Early Stage Products
Figure 5 Preclinical and Discovery Stage Products
Figure 6 Assessment by Product Type
Figure 7 Assessment by Stage and Product Type
Figure 8 Assessment by Route of Administration
Figure 9 Assessment by Stage and Route of Administration
Figure 10 Assessment by Molecule Type
Figure 11 Assessment by Stage and Molecule Type
Figure 12 Inactive Products

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

  • Kodiak Sciences
  • RemeGen
  • Vantage Biosciences Ltd
  • Apexian Pharmaceuticals
  • Ocular Therapeutix
  • MingSight Pharmaceuticals
  • Palatin Technologies
  • Regenxbio
  • PharmAbcine
  • Adverum Biotechnologies
  • Therini Bio Pty Ltd

For more information about this clinical trials report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mu0nzr

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Tags

                            
                                Diabetic Retinopathy Treatment
                            
                            
                                Optical Disorders Drugs
                            
                            
                                Retinopathy Pipeline
                            
                            
                                Retinopathy Therapeutic
                            
                            
                                Retinopathy Treatment
                            

                



        


    

        
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