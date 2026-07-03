EMBC Stockholders Have Rights – If You Lost Money Investing in Embecta Corp. Contact Robbins LLP for Information About Recovering Your Losses

SAN DIEGO, July 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robbins LLP reminds stockholders that a class action was filed on behalf of all investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ: EMBC) securities between November 25, 2025 and May 4, 2026. Embecta is a medical device company, that provides solutions to improve the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally.

For more information, submit a form, email attorney Aaron Dumas, Jr., or give us a call at (800) 350-6003.

The Allegations: Robbins LLP is Investigating Allegations that Embecta Corp. (EMBC) Misled Investors Regarding its Business Prospects

According to the complaint, during the class period, defendants provided investors with material information pertaining to Embecta’s guidance for second quarter and full year 2026. Defendants’ statements included, among other things, misleading information touting Embecta’s fiscal year 2026; particularly, continuously reaffirming the Company’s revenue guidance and strength in the pen needle segment.

Plaintiff alleges that on May 5, 2026, Embecta reported it failed to meet its guidance for second quarter 2026 and lowered fiscal year 2026 guidance by 46%, largely in part due to weakness in its pen needle sales. Embecta also cut its dividend by 93%. On this news, Embecta’s stock price fell over 57%, to $3.90 per share on May 5, 2026.

What Now? You may be eligible to participate in the class action against Embecta Corp. Shareholders who wish to serve as lead plaintiff for the class must submit their papers with the court by August 17, 2026. The lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. You do not have to participate in the case to be eligible for a recovery. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member. For more information, click here .

All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

About Robbins LLP: A recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation, the attorneys and staff of Robbins LLP have been dedicated to helping shareholders recover losses, improve corporate governance structures, and hold company executives accountable for their wrongdoing since 2002.

To be notified if a class action against Embecta Corp. settles or to receive free alerts when corporate executives engage in wrongdoing, sign up for Stock Watch today.

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact:

Aaron Dumas, Jr.

Robbins LLP

5060 Shoreham Pl., Ste. 300

San Diego, CA 92122

adumas@robbinsllp.com

(800) 350-6003

www.robbinsllp.com

https://www.facebook.com/RobbinsLLP/

https://www.linkedin.com/company/robbins-llp/



