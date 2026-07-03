Cozeware Debuts FreshFlow on Kickstarter

NEW YORK, July 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cozeware has officially launched FreshFlow on Kickstarter , unveiling the world’s first 2-in-1 window system. Tailored for modern apartments, the device caters to people who spend most of their time indoors, such as renters, pet owners, and allergy sufferers. The compact window-mounted unit brings fresh outdoor air inside and filters recirculated indoor air simultaneously.





This launch also marks the global rollout of the FreshFlow product line, responding to growing consumer demand for flexible indoor air solutions that require no permanent installation.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, over 46 million U.S. households rent, with nearly half living in apartment buildings. As remote work becomes mainstream, millions spend most of their day indoors, facing stuffy air, wildfire smoke, and seasonal allergies—a gap FreshFlow addresses with its 2-in-1 window ventilation and purification system.

When Fresh Air Becomes a Luxury





For many apartment residents, indoor spaces can start to feel stuffy after spending an entire day inside. Many newer apartments are built to block outside heat, noise, and weather, but that can also mean less natural airflow throughout the day.

With remote and hybrid work arrangements widely adopted, people spend more time indoors for work, rest, or to stay away from outdoor smoke and seasonal allergens. Meanwhile, issues including wildfire smoke, pollen, and pet odors have raised public awareness of household indoor air quality.

While standalone air purifiers can help filter airborne particles, they typically recirculate indoor air rather than bringing fresh outdoor air into the home. Traditional ERV and HRV systems, meanwhile, often require drilling, wall modification, or permanent installation, making them difficult for renters and apartment dwellers to adopt.

For people looking for a simpler and more flexible solution, the gap between air purification and true fresh-air ventilation remains difficult to bridge.

A Smarter Way to Breathe Indoors





Unlike complex traditional ventilation systems, this window-mounted unit delivers fresh outdoor air with a simple design ideal for renters. It can be installed and removed easily without drilling or permanent alterations to the property.

Equipped with a built-in CO₂ sensor, the system monitors air conditions and automatically adjusts airflow to maintain all-day indoor comfort. It creates a consistently fresh living space for users working, resting, or staying indoors for long periods.

FreshFlow is equipped with an H12-grade high-efficiency filter designed to remove fine airborne particles. The system delivers a CADR of 53 CFM (91 m³/h) for smoke and 52 CFM (89 m³/h) for particles as small as 0.3 μm, helping improve indoor air quality by capturing pollutants such as wildfire smoke, pollen, household dust, and pet-related particles.

It features dedicated filtration modes for wildfire smoke, allergens, and daily air pollution to adapt to varying indoor environments. Its companion app displays real-time air quality data. Operating at under 35 dB, this ultra-quiet compact unit fits seamlessly in bedrooms, home offices, and other shared spaces.

Rethinking Indoor Comfort





FreshFlow serves as a flexible alternative to conventional indoor air systems, integrating fresh air intake and indoor purification into one compact window-mounted device.

Compared with traditional ERV and HRV systems, FreshFlow requires no major construction work for installation, greatly lowering the threshold for users seeking better indoor ventilation. Its detachable design also allows renters to take the device with them when moving to a new apartment.





Guided by the brand philosophy “Smart Comfort for Better Living”, FreshFlow caters to the rising demand for simple, adaptable indoor air solutions tailored to modern lifestyles.

“We believe better indoor air should feel accessible and effortless, especially for people living in apartments or smaller shared spaces,” said Mina, Marketing Manager at Cozeware. “FreshFlow was designed to fit more naturally into everyday life while simplifying how people create a healthier and more comfortable home environment.”

Early Access for Kickstarter Backers





FreshFlow is offered in two core models with exclusive early-bird discounts for Kickstarter backers. The Basic Model (Manual Control + Digital Display) is priced at $149, down from its regular $169.99. The upgraded Premium Model (Smart Control with App and Remote Support) costs $179, compared to the standard price of $199.9.

Backers can also grab replacement filters in a 2-pack with four color choices for just $20. Each filter retails for $29.9 individually, delivering significant savings for long-term use.

In addition to early-bird pricing, Cozeware is preparing a range of exclusive launch rewards for Kickstarter supporters. All backers will receive a 25% OFF coupon applicable to air conditioner products on the company’s official website. Early supporters can also participate in exclusive giveaway events hosted within the Cozeware Discord community , with opportunities to win shopping vouchers and cash rewards.

To further thank its early supporters, Cozeware will provide one complimentary filter cartridge to subscribers on its official website.

Learn more about the FreshFlow Kickstarter campaign here !

Join the Cozeware Kickstarter community on Discord:

https://dsc.gg/cozewareks

About Cozeware

Cozeware is a lifestyle tech brand specializing in smart home appliances such as smart air conditioners, fresh air systems, and connected home comfort products.

Upholding the philosophy “Smart Comfort for Better Living”, the company develops renter-friendly, energy-efficient home solutions to enhance users’ daily indoor living experience.

Media Contact:

Contact person: SHEN XI

Email: service@cozeware.com

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