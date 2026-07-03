



Mega Sardines, in its distinctive upright vertical can, is already appearing on Oba shelves

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oba Corporation has announced the launch of Mega Sardines in the Azerbaijan market, effective July 1, 2026. This product introduction from Mega Prime Foods Inc. features a product line that holds a “Superfood” seal from the US-based Medical Wellness Association (MWA). Sourced from the South Pacific and packaged using a 12-hour catch-to-can process, the sardines provide a nutrient-dense food option prepared without the use of artificial preservatives.

The distribution agreement with Oba Corporation makes Azerbaijan the first country in the Caucasus and Central Asia region to import this product line. Available in retail locations nationwide starting this July, Mega Sardines aims to provide consumers with an accessible source of dietary proteins and healthy fats. Mega Prime Foods Inc. utilizes a vertically integrated fishing model to complete the processing cycle within 12 hours of sourcing, which preserves the natural freshness of the catch compared to standard processes that can require days or weeks. Consumers seeking information on store availability and product details can visit OBA MARKET.

This market expansion occurs alongside a growing public health focus on metabolic wellness. The US-based Medical Wellness Association has designated metabolic disease as global health priority #1, citing data that links metabolic disorders to primary causes of mortality, including cardiovascular disease and various cancers. Current estimates indicate that between 50% and 60% of Azerbaijani adults are affected by metabolic disease. Medical insights define it primarily as a lifestyle condition linked to low physical activity and muscle mass, compounded by diets high in sugars and carbohydrates that elevate insulin levels. This elevation can lead to insulin resistance, which can progress into prediabetes, obesity, type 2 diabetes, and fatty liver disease. Because insulin resistance causes systemic inflammation associated with cardiovascular issues, health guidelines emphasize diets anchored by nutrient-dense whole foods rich in proteins and healthy fats. The 12-hour timeline utilized for this product minimizes nutrient degradation to support these dietary needs.

“Sardines are truly one of the single-most nutritious foods a human can consume,” said James Michael Lafferty, Founding Board Member and Faculty Member of the Medical Wellness Association (MWA). “However, not all sardines are created equal. Which bodies of water they are fished from, as well as processing approach, can lead to quite dramatic differences in terms of composition and freshness,” added Lafferty.

About Oba Corporation & Mega Prime Foods Inc.

Oba Corporation is a distributor of consumer goods within the Caucasus region, dedicated to supplying international food and consumer brands to local markets. Mega Prime Foods Inc. is a global fishing and canning enterprise recognized for its vertically integrated production standards and sustainable maritime operations. Together, the companies operate to enhance regional access to stable, nutrient-dense nutritional options.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8b5e4d2b-a1b6-4c94-94c0-51353380c50b