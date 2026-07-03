UMEÅ, July 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corteva, a global pure-play agriculture company, and Arevo, a Swedish science-led crop nutrition company, have announced a partnership on Arginex Soy, Arevo’s seed applied crop nutrition system.

Corteva and Arevo Partner on Soy Crop Nutrition

Arginex Soy is an innovative arginine1-based seed treatment designed to strengthen root systems, increase nodulation and improve soybean performance, offering growers a new way to boost yields and crop resilience while advancing more sustainable production practices.

In soybeans, arginine helps stimulate the growth of root hairs, which are important for the formation of nodules where beneficial nitrogen-fixing bacteria take hold. This helps strengthen the plant’s natural ability to fix nitrogen and supports healthier root development and more efficient nutrient use from the earliest stages of growth.

Corteva is integrating the product, which is already available to farmers in Europe, into its soybean seed treatment portfolio to help get crops off to the best start.

The agreement follows a multi-stage technical evaluation assessing agronomic performance, formulation stability, and operational compatibility with Corteva’s existing soybean seed treatment portfolio.

The evaluation confirmed that Arginex Soy can deliver measurable crop performance benefits while fitting seamlessly into existing seed treatment processes, reducing barriers to adoption and enabling growers to access the technology through established commercial channels.

Leonardo Costa, EMEA Seed Applied Technologies Leader, Corteva Agriscience, said: “Rigorous evaluation has confirmed that Arginex Soy delivers the consistency and formulation stability required for Corteva’s seed applied technologies. This enables seamless integration into existing systems and provides farmers with a practical solution to support early crop establishment and improve nutrient use efficiency from the start.”

Niklas Åström, Chief Executive Officer, Arevo, said: “Being selected following this level of technical evaluation is an important milestone for Arevo. It confirms that Arginex can be integrated into established seed platforms.”

1 Arginine is an organic nitrogen source that plants absorb preferentially. Combined with phosphate, it forms a stable compound designed to remain available in the root zone over time.

Contact Information



Corteva Agriscience

József Máté, Head of Communications, EMEA

Mob: +41 79 597 2709

jozsef.mate@corteva.com

Arevo

Ling Koay, Chief Marketing Officer

Mob: +46 72 237 8641

ling.koay@arevo.se

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc. (NYSE: CTVA) is a global pure-play agriculture company that combines industry-leading innovation, high-touch customer engagement and operational execution to profitably deliver solutions for the world’s most pressing agriculture challenges. Corteva generates advantaged market preference through its unique distribution strategy, together with its balanced and globally diverse mix of seed, crop protection, and digital products and services. With some of the most recognized brands in agriculture and a technology pipeline well positioned to drive growth, the company is committed to maximizing productivity for farmers, while working with stakeholders throughout the food system as it fulfills its promise to enrich the lives of those who produce and those who consume, ensuring progress for generations to come. More information can be found at www.corteva.com.

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July 3, 2026

™ ® Trademarks of Corteva Agriscience and its affiliated companies.

About Arevo

Arevo is a Swedish science-led crop nutrition company. Its arginine-based technology, Arginex, is designed to enhance a plant’s natural ability to absorb nutrients and water, support beneficial soil microbes, and produce stronger, more resilient crops. Built commercially for agriculture, forestry and horticulture, Arevo’s mission is to reduce dependence on synthetic fertilisers and support more sustainable cultivation practices with zero nitrogen waste. Learn more at www.arevo.se.

CEO of Arevo Niklas Åström

Press Inquiries

Ling Koay

ling.koay [at] arevo.se

https://arevo.se