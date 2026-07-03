Bitget Launches Crypto Industry's First Ever US Stock Options Trading





New Long Call and Long Put features extend Bitget's leadership in providing global access to US stocks.

VICTORIA, Seychelles, July 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget, the world's largest Universal Exchange (UEX), has launched US stock options, giving users direct access to trade options on leading US-listed companies. This makes Bitget the only major crypto exchange currently offering US stock options alongside crypto and CFD markets covering gold, forex, commodities and indices.

Active features include long call and long put strategies for eligible users. Calls allow traders to take a bullish position on a stock, while puts can be used to express a bearish view or manage downside exposure. Risk for buyers is limited to the premium paid, although an option may expire without value if the expected price movement does not occur.

The launch expands Bitget's stock product line, following the introduction of tokenized stocks, its position as a leading venue for tokenized-stock trading, and pre-IPO access to private market opportunities. Stock options add another widely used Wall Street instrument to the Stock+ offering, giving active traders more ways to approach market movements, earnings cycles and portfolio risk.

Stock options expand the platform's Stock+ product, with direct-access venue for traditional US equities, built for traders familiar with established stock market products and regulated market infrastructure. The addition aligns with Bitget's wider goal of bringing crypto, stocks, commodities and other global assets into one multi-asset trading environment for users worldwide.

Demand for listed options has reached record levels. The US options market processed more than 15.2 billion contracts in 2025, an average of roughly 60 million contracts per trading day. The growth indicates wider use of options by retail and institutional participants for directional trading, hedging and capital management.

“We have consistently moved first to connect stock opportunities with our users,” said Gracy Chen, CEO at Bitget. “This has been rewarding to us and users alike. From tokenized stocks to now options, we are executing on convergence. This is innovation crypto was born to push, our products are way ahead of its time in providing advanced trading access to stocks, gold, crypto and worldwide assets.”

The initial release focuses on single-leg options buying to provide a clear entry point for users. Additional functionality, including more advanced multi-leg strategies, is planned as the Stock+ options product develops.

To mark the launch, eligible users completing their first US stock options trade may receive $15 worth of NVIDIA stock, subject to the campaign terms and regional availability.

Options trading involves significant risk and may not be suitable for all users. Product availability, supported securities and promotional rewards may vary by jurisdiction. Users should review the relevant product disclosures and understand the potential loss of the full premium before trading.

To know more about stock options trading on Bitget, visit here.

About Bitget

Bitget is the world's largest Universal Exchange (UEX), serving over 125 million users and offering access to over 2M crypto tokens, 500+ tokenized stocks, ETFs, commodities, FX, and precious metals such as gold. The ecosystem is committed to helping users trade smarter with its AI agent, which co-pilots trade execution. Bitget is driving crypto adoption through strategic partnerships such as MotoGP™. Aligned with its global impact strategy, Bitget has joined hands with UNICEF to support blockchain education for 1.1 million people by 2027. Bitget currently leads in the tokenized TradFi market, providing the industry's lowest fees and highest liquidity across 150 regions worldwide.

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