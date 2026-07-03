Comprehensive Report on Renal Cancer Pipeline Insights for 2026: Over 80 Pipeline Drugs and 75+ Companies Analyzed

Dublin, July 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Renal Cancer - Pipeline Insight, 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The "Renal Cancer - Pipeline Insight, 2026" report offers comprehensive insights into over 75 companies and 80 pipeline drugs in the renal cancer landscape. The report includes drug profiles across clinical and nonclinical stages, with assessments by product type, stage, administration route, and molecule type. Additionally, it discusses inactive pipeline products.
Geography Covered
- Global coverage
Renal Cancer: Overview
Renal cancer, or kidney cancer, is a malignant disease originating in kidney tissues. The predominant type, renal cell carcinoma, represents most adult cases. Less frequent forms include urothelial carcinoma, Wilms tumor, and renal sarcomas. The disease often presents no symptoms early on, frequently detected during imaging for unrelated issues.
As renal cancer progresses, symptoms like hematuria, persistent pain, and abdominal masses may occur. Advanced stages often feature systemic symptoms and metastatic signs, such as bone pain or a chronic cough. Diagnostic processes typically involve imaging, blood tests, and potentially a biopsy, ensuring accurate staging and informed treatment decisions.
Management strategies depend on disease stage and patient health. In localized renal cell carcinoma, surgical options like partial or radical nephrectomy are standard. Advanced cases may require systemic therapies such as targeted agents or immunotherapies. Treatment increasingly accounts for individual patient factors and tumor biology.
The "Renal Cancer- Pipeline Insight, 2026" report provides a detailed picture of the current pipeline landscape, including a complete disease overview and treatment guidelines. It comprises a commercial and clinical assessment of pipeline products under development, including drug mechanism, clinical studies, approvals, and product developments.
Report Highlights
Companies and academics are working on innovative approaches for renal cancer, focusing on novel therapeutics and addressing R&D challenges.
Renal Cancer Emerging Drugs Chapters
This section offers detailed analyses of various drugs across development stages. It covers clinical trial details, pharmacological actions, partnerships, and latest updates.
Renal Cancer Emerging Drugs
- Zanzalintinib (Exelixis): A next-gen oral tyrosine kinase inhibitor targeting multiple kinases, under evaluation in phase III for non-clear cell renal cell carcinoma (RCC).
- Quavonlimab (Merck): A monoclonal antibody regimen combined with pembrolizumab in phase III, enhancing T-cell activation in RCC.
- Ciforadenant (Corvus Pharmaceuticals): An A2A receptor antagonist in phase II, counteracting adenosine-mediated immunosuppression in RCC.
- Darlifarnib (Kura Oncology): A farnesyl transferase inhibitor in phase I, evaluated with cabozantinib for advanced RCC.
- BMS-986506 (Bristol-Myers Squibb): An investigational small-molecule in phase I/Ib for advanced RCC.
- ATG-106 (Antengene Corporation): A bispecific antibody in preclinical development, targeting CDH6 and CD3.
- DR315 (Zhejiang Doer Biologics): A bispecific antibody-drug conjugate in preclinical stages, targeting CA9 and CD70 for RCC.
Renal Cancer: Therapeutic Assessment
- Developed by over 75 companies, key players in renal cancer therapeutics include Merck, Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Kura Oncology, and others.
- Phases: The report categorizes approximately 80 products under different phases, including phases III, II, I, and preclinical/discovery.
- Route of Administration: Products categorized by oral, intravenous, subcutaneous, parenteral, and topical routes.
- Molecule Type: Includes recombinant fusion proteins, small molecules, monoclonal antibodies, peptides, polymers, and gene therapies.
- Product Types: Classified under Mono, Combination, and Mono/Combination.
Renal Cancer: Pipeline Development Activities
The report details collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, and licensing activities, alongside thorough analyses of therapeutic candidates across all stages.
Renal Cancer Report Insights
- Pipeline Analysis
- Therapeutic Assessment
- Unmet Needs
Key Questions
- How many companies are developing Renal Cancer drugs?
- What are the key collaborations and licensing activities related to Renal Cancer therapeutics?
- What are the trends and technologies overcoming existing therapy limitations?
- What clinical studies are ongoing and their status?
Key Players
- Merck
- Corvus Pharmaceuticals
- Kura Oncology
- Bristol-Myers Squibb
- Antengene Corporation
Key Products
- Quavonlimab
- Ciforadenant
- Darlifarnib
- BMS-986506
- ATG-106
- DR315
Key Topics Covered:
Introduction
Executive Summary
Renal Cancer: Overview
- Introduction
- Causes
- Pathophysiology
- Signs and Symptoms
- Diagnosis
- Treatment
Pipeline Therapeutics
- Comparative Analysis
Therapeutic Assessment
- Assessment by Product Type
- Assessment by Stage and Product Type
- Assessment by Route of Administration
- Assessment by Stage and Route of Administration
- Assessment by Molecule Type
- Assessment by Stage and Molecule Type
Renal Cancer- Analytical Perspective
Late Stage Products (Phase III)
- Comparative Analysis
Zanzalintinib: Exelixis
- Product Description
- Research and Development
- Product Development Activities
Mid Stage Products (Phase II)
- Comparative Analysis
Ciforadenant: Corvus Pharmaceuticals
- Product Description
- Research and Development
- Product Development Activities
Early Stage Products (Phase I)
- Comparative Analysis
BMS-986506: Bristol-Myers Squibb
- Product Description
- Research and Development
- Product Development Activities
Preclinical Stage Products
- Comparative Analysis
ATG 106: Antengene Corporation
- Product Description
- Product Development Activities
Discovery Stage Products
- Comparative Analysis
TPST-3206: Tempest Therapeutics
- Product Description
- Product Development Activities
Inactive Products
- Comparative Analysis
Renal Cancer Key Companies
Renal Cancer Key Products
Renal Cancer- Unmet Needs
Renal Cancer- Market Drivers and Barriers
Renal Cancer- Future Perspectives and Conclusion
Renal Cancer Analyst Views
Renal Cancer Key Companies
Appendix
List of Tables
Table 1 Total Products for Renal Cancer
Table 2 Late Stage Products
Table 3 Mid Stage Products
Table 4 Early Stage Products
Table 5 Pre-clinical & Discovery Stage Products
Table 6 Assessment by Product Type
Table 7 Assessment by Stage and Product Type
Table 8 Assessment by Route of Administration
Table 9 Assessment by Stage and Route of Administration
Table 10 Assessment by Molecule Type
Table 11 Assessment by Stage and Molecule Type
Table 12 Inactive Products
List of Figures
Figure 1 Total Products for Renal Cancer
Figure 2 Late Stage Products
Figure 3 Mid Stage Products
Figure 4 Early Stage Products
Figure 5 Preclinical and Discovery Stage Products
Figure 6 Assessment by Product Type
Figure 7 Assessment by Stage and Product Type
Figure 8 Assessment by Route of Administration
Figure 9 Assessment by Stage and Route of Administration
Figure 10 Assessment by Molecule Type
Figure 11 Assessment by Stage and Molecule Type
Figure 12 Inactive Products
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:
- Merck
- Corvus Pharmaceuticals
- Kura Oncology
- Bristol-Myers Squibb
- HiberCell, Inc
- Jiangsu Hansoh Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.
- Second Life Therapeutics
- Imbioray (Hangzhou) Biomedicine Co., Ltd.
- Zhejiang Haichang Biotech Co., Ltd.
- UTC Therapeutics Inc.
- Neomorph, Inc
- Pfizer
- Aurigene Discovery Technologies Limited
- Xencor, Inc.
- Nuvectis Pharma, Inc.
- Antengene Corporation
- Zhejiang Doer Biologics
- Tempest Therapeutics
- Allogene Therapeutics
- Janux Therapeutics
For more information about this drug pipelines report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4a2gjw
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