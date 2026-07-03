Comprehensive Report on Renal Cancer Pipeline Insights for 2026: Over 80 Pipeline Drugs and 75+ Companies Analyzed

Dublin, July 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Renal Cancer - Pipeline Insight, 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The "Renal Cancer - Pipeline Insight, 2026" report offers comprehensive insights into over 75 companies and 80 pipeline drugs in the renal cancer landscape. The report includes drug profiles across clinical and nonclinical stages, with assessments by product type, stage, administration route, and molecule type. Additionally, it discusses inactive pipeline products.

Geography Covered

Global coverage

Renal Cancer: Overview

Renal cancer, or kidney cancer, is a malignant disease originating in kidney tissues. The predominant type, renal cell carcinoma, represents most adult cases. Less frequent forms include urothelial carcinoma, Wilms tumor, and renal sarcomas. The disease often presents no symptoms early on, frequently detected during imaging for unrelated issues.

As renal cancer progresses, symptoms like hematuria, persistent pain, and abdominal masses may occur. Advanced stages often feature systemic symptoms and metastatic signs, such as bone pain or a chronic cough. Diagnostic processes typically involve imaging, blood tests, and potentially a biopsy, ensuring accurate staging and informed treatment decisions.

Management strategies depend on disease stage and patient health. In localized renal cell carcinoma, surgical options like partial or radical nephrectomy are standard. Advanced cases may require systemic therapies such as targeted agents or immunotherapies. Treatment increasingly accounts for individual patient factors and tumor biology.

The "Renal Cancer- Pipeline Insight, 2026" report provides a detailed picture of the current pipeline landscape, including a complete disease overview and treatment guidelines. It comprises a commercial and clinical assessment of pipeline products under development, including drug mechanism, clinical studies, approvals, and product developments.

Report Highlights

Companies and academics are working on innovative approaches for renal cancer, focusing on novel therapeutics and addressing R&D challenges.

Renal Cancer Emerging Drugs Chapters

This section offers detailed analyses of various drugs across development stages. It covers clinical trial details, pharmacological actions, partnerships, and latest updates.

Renal Cancer Emerging Drugs

Zanzalintinib (Exelixis): A next-gen oral tyrosine kinase inhibitor targeting multiple kinases, under evaluation in phase III for non-clear cell renal cell carcinoma (RCC).

A next-gen oral tyrosine kinase inhibitor targeting multiple kinases, under evaluation in phase III for non-clear cell renal cell carcinoma (RCC). Quavonlimab (Merck): A monoclonal antibody regimen combined with pembrolizumab in phase III, enhancing T-cell activation in RCC.

A monoclonal antibody regimen combined with pembrolizumab in phase III, enhancing T-cell activation in RCC. Ciforadenant (Corvus Pharmaceuticals): An A2A receptor antagonist in phase II, counteracting adenosine-mediated immunosuppression in RCC.

An A2A receptor antagonist in phase II, counteracting adenosine-mediated immunosuppression in RCC. Darlifarnib (Kura Oncology): A farnesyl transferase inhibitor in phase I, evaluated with cabozantinib for advanced RCC.

A farnesyl transferase inhibitor in phase I, evaluated with cabozantinib for advanced RCC. BMS-986506 (Bristol-Myers Squibb): An investigational small-molecule in phase I/Ib for advanced RCC.

An investigational small-molecule in phase I/Ib for advanced RCC. ATG-106 (Antengene Corporation): A bispecific antibody in preclinical development, targeting CDH6 and CD3.

A bispecific antibody in preclinical development, targeting CDH6 and CD3. DR315 (Zhejiang Doer Biologics): A bispecific antibody-drug conjugate in preclinical stages, targeting CA9 and CD70 for RCC.

Renal Cancer: Therapeutic Assessment

Developed by over 75 companies, key players in renal cancer therapeutics include Merck, Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Kura Oncology, and others.

Phases: The report categorizes approximately 80 products under different phases, including phases III, II, I, and preclinical/discovery.

Route of Administration: Products categorized by oral, intravenous, subcutaneous, parenteral, and topical routes.

Molecule Type: Includes recombinant fusion proteins, small molecules, monoclonal antibodies, peptides, polymers, and gene therapies.

Product Types: Classified under Mono, Combination, and Mono/Combination.

Renal Cancer: Pipeline Development Activities

The report details collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, and licensing activities, alongside thorough analyses of therapeutic candidates across all stages.

Renal Cancer Report Insights

Pipeline Analysis

Therapeutic Assessment

Unmet Needs

Key Questions

How many companies are developing Renal Cancer drugs?

What are the key collaborations and licensing activities related to Renal Cancer therapeutics?

What are the trends and technologies overcoming existing therapy limitations?

What clinical studies are ongoing and their status?

Key Players

Merck

Corvus Pharmaceuticals

Kura Oncology

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Antengene Corporation

Key Products

Quavonlimab

Ciforadenant

Darlifarnib

BMS-986506

ATG-106

DR315



Key Topics Covered:



Introduction



Executive Summary



Renal Cancer: Overview

Introduction

Causes

Pathophysiology

Signs and Symptoms

Diagnosis

Treatment

Pipeline Therapeutics

Comparative Analysis

Therapeutic Assessment

Assessment by Product Type

Assessment by Stage and Product Type

Assessment by Route of Administration

Assessment by Stage and Route of Administration

Assessment by Molecule Type

Assessment by Stage and Molecule Type

Renal Cancer- Analytical Perspective



Late Stage Products (Phase III)

Comparative Analysis

Zanzalintinib: Exelixis

Product Description

Research and Development

Product Development Activities

Mid Stage Products (Phase II)

Comparative Analysis

Ciforadenant: Corvus Pharmaceuticals

Product Description

Research and Development

Product Development Activities

Early Stage Products (Phase I)

Comparative Analysis

BMS-986506: Bristol-Myers Squibb

Product Description

Research and Development

Product Development Activities

Preclinical Stage Products

Comparative Analysis

ATG 106: Antengene Corporation

Product Description

Product Development Activities

Discovery Stage Products

Comparative Analysis

TPST-3206: Tempest Therapeutics

Product Description

Product Development Activities

Inactive Products

Comparative Analysis

Renal Cancer Key Companies



Renal Cancer Key Products



Renal Cancer- Unmet Needs



Renal Cancer- Market Drivers and Barriers



Renal Cancer- Future Perspectives and Conclusion



Renal Cancer Analyst Views



Renal Cancer Key Companies



Appendix



List of Tables

Table 1 Total Products for Renal Cancer

Table 2 Late Stage Products

Table 3 Mid Stage Products

Table 4 Early Stage Products

Table 5 Pre-clinical & Discovery Stage Products

Table 6 Assessment by Product Type

Table 7 Assessment by Stage and Product Type

Table 8 Assessment by Route of Administration

Table 9 Assessment by Stage and Route of Administration

Table 10 Assessment by Molecule Type

Table 11 Assessment by Stage and Molecule Type

Table 12 Inactive Products



List of Figures

Figure 1 Total Products for Renal Cancer

Figure 2 Late Stage Products

Figure 3 Mid Stage Products

Figure 4 Early Stage Products

Figure 5 Preclinical and Discovery Stage Products

Figure 6 Assessment by Product Type

Figure 7 Assessment by Stage and Product Type

Figure 8 Assessment by Route of Administration

Figure 9 Assessment by Stage and Route of Administration

Figure 10 Assessment by Molecule Type

Figure 11 Assessment by Stage and Molecule Type

Figure 12 Inactive Products





A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

Merck

Corvus Pharmaceuticals

Kura Oncology

Bristol-Myers Squibb

HiberCell, Inc

Jiangsu Hansoh Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Second Life Therapeutics

Imbioray (Hangzhou) Biomedicine Co., Ltd.

Zhejiang Haichang Biotech Co., Ltd.

UTC Therapeutics Inc.

Neomorph, Inc

Pfizer

Aurigene Discovery Technologies Limited

Xencor, Inc.

Nuvectis Pharma, Inc.

Antengene Corporation

Zhejiang Doer Biologics

Tempest Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics

Janux Therapeutics

For more information about this drug pipelines report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4a2gjw

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.