Stay Ahead of the ESG Curve: Weekly Newsletter Tracks Energy Transition, Decarbonization, and the Flight of Capital to Sustainable Business

Dublin, July 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "ESG Weekly Newsletter" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

India is setting a bold course to become a Net Zero economy by 2050. This ambitious target necessitates a transformative overhaul of the nation's energy landscape, prompting significant investments from both public and private sectors in renewable and emerging technologies with minimal carbon footprints.

Central to this transformation is a strategic shift to renewable energy sources. India aims to install 450 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2030. The country is also focused on revolutionizing its mobility landscape by transitioning from internal combustion engines to electric vehicles, commercializing hydrogen as a primary energy source to replace conventional fuels like crude oil and coal, and increasing ethanol blending to 20% by 2023-24. Additionally, India is deploying carbon capture and storage (CCS) projects. The global emphasis on Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) factors is reshaping business models, as capital gravitates towards ESG-compliant companies, particularly in energy and energy-intensive sectors.

Sectors such as power, steel, cement, and mining, which are traditionally energy-intensive, are progressively developing decarbonization strategies to lower their emission footprints across scope 1, scope 2, and scope 3 emissions. InfraInsights is committed to monitoring developments in ESG and providing the industry with timely updates through a specialized weekly newsletter focused on these critical issues.

What do you get?

News and Our Views: This section covers new developments in ESG, Energy Transition, Decarbonization, Net Zero, and Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) in India. It also includes analyst insights on the implications of these developments for companies and sectors. Industry View Point: Offering industry perspectives on trending topics related to ESG, Decarbonization, Energy Transition, and Net Zero in India. For example, it will explore the feasibility of Green Hydrogen commercialization in a country like India. Newsmaker: Each week, this segment highlights a company making strides towards ESG readiness, providing a company snapshot. Business Opportunities: Listing opportunities such as tenders, business collaborations, and capacity creation initiatives.

For more information about this newsletter visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ofd1vy

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