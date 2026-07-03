Global Jetliner Market Analysis: Evaluating Commercial Jet Trends and Forecasts

Dublin, July 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Market Overview: Commercial Jet Transports" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

World Military & Civil Aircraft Briefing: Commercial Jet Overview

This briefing series presents an in-depth analysis of the world market for civil jetliners with an emphasis on commercial jets. It comprehensively covers major players such as Airbus and Boeing, along with spotlighting Bombardier's CSeries and COMAC's C919. Notably, former Soviet jetliners, which represent less than 1% of the market, are excluded, ensuring a focused examination on jetliners larger than 108 seats.

Within this expansive sector, large regional jets like Embraer's ERJ 190/195 vie for market share, particularly at the lower end. However, these are thoroughly analyzed in our separate Regional Aircraft overview. The current release opens with a synthesis of findings before delving into the overall health and dynamics of the civil aviation industry.

A section dedicated to dissecting the competitive landscape follows, providing insights into the strategic positions of major manufacturers. This is crucial for understanding the evolving market dynamics and identifying the key drivers of growth and competition.

The briefing concludes with a forward-looking forecast spanning the next decade. This includes projections in terms of units sold, revenue forecasts, and anticipated shifts in market share. Accompanying this is an analysis of scenario variables that could impact future market conditions, providing stakeholders with a nuanced understanding of potential industry trajectories.

This detailed overview is an essential resource for industry professionals and stakeholders aiming to gain strategic insights and foresight in the competitive and ever-evolving world of civil aviation.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/q0pfs5

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