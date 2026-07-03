Clarity Narrative Introduces Service to Help Businesses Address the Hidden Cost of AI Misrepresentation





Photo Courtesy of Microsoft Edge

SOUTHINGTON, Conn., July 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Realized Solutions, Inc., the Connecticut technology firm behind Clarity Narrative, has introduced a service aimed at a problem most businesses never see: being described inaccurately by the AI systems their customers and prospects consult. It identifies how AI tools currently represent a company, then structures the underlying information so that those systems describe the business accurately.

The announcement targets a problem Realized Solutions calls dangerous precisely because it is invisible. When customers used a conventional search page, a company could watch traffic, bounce rates, and lost conversions. An AI recommendation leaves no such trail. If an assistant summarizes a business with outdated information, confuses it with a similarly named company, or omits it from a recommendation, the business sees nothing: no click that failed to happen, no inquiry that was never sent. The new service works on the inputs behind those answers, converting a company’s existing content into structured, machine-readable information so AI tools draw on an accurate, consistent account of what the business does and who it serves.

A firm whose website still lists a service it dropped two years ago, while barely mentioning a newer specialty, can be described by an assistant according to the older, more frequently repeated information. The assistant names the service the company no longer provides and omits the one it now leads with. A prospect looking for that newer specialty never sees a match, and the firm records nothing more than a quiet month.

“They could be losing customers, and they don’t even know it. Digital content needs to meet machine-readable criteria that most websites do not provide. If a site does not meet AI criteria, it can be overlooked or misinterpreted,” said John Beyer, president and chief executive of Realized Solutions, explaining why the company built the offering. The absence of any visible alert to the business owner, he said, is exactly what makes the cost to the business so easy to overlook.

The behavior driving the risk is now well documented. In a 2026 analysis of Similarweb data, SparkToro found that fewer than one in three Google searches still end in a click to the open web, as users increasingly read answers directly from AI summaries and search features. The more often customers act on a synthesized answer without visiting a company’s own site, the fewer chances a business has to notice, let alone correct, an inaccurate description.

Realized Solutions said the risk is greatest in sectors where trust and accuracy carry direct financial weight, such as finance, insurance, and healthcare. In those fields, a single inaccurate detail, such as a misstated service or an outdated credential, can end a prospect’s interest before any conversation begins, because the buyer often acts on the AI’s summary without ever reaching the company.

The service is available now to small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Realized Solutions describes the work as ongoing rather than a one-time fix, since the information AI draws on changes as the web does. It also cautions that no service can dictate a given model’s output, and that the effort is meant to support a company’s existing marketing, not replace it.

Learn more at claritynarrative.ai .

About Clarity Narrative

Clarity Narrative is a service that helps businesses be understood and represented accurately across AI systems, search engines, and knowledge graphs. It converts a company's existing content into structured, machine-readable information, defining what the business does and who it serves so models can recognize it rather than guess.

The service is offered by Realized Solutions, Inc., a managed IT, cybersecurity, AI, and software development firm founded in 2003 and based in Southington, Connecticut. Realized Solutions is SOC 2 Type II audited and was named to the Inc. 5000 in 2021.

Contact Information:

Contact Person's Name: John Beyer

Company: Clarity Narrative

Company Website: https://claritynarrative.ai

Contact Email Address: jbeyer@myrsi.com

Phone: (860) 410-0670

Location: Southington, Connecticut, United States, 06489

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/83d461db-bf7c-4f9a-a446-d86956d50a16