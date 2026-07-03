HEALBE's Technology Powers SHARP's First Health-Focused Smartwatch

Redwood City, CA, July 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SHARP Corporation, one of Japan's leading electronics manufacturers, announced the launch of its first health-focused smartwatch, the Karada Mate Watch. The new device is powered by HEALBE Corporation’s proprietary FLOW® technology, which automatically estimates calorie intake and hydration levels without manual food logging or data entry.

Credit: Impress Watch; https://www.watch.impress.co.jp/docs/news/2117476.html

By integrating HEALBE’s FLOW® technology into the Karada Mate Watch, SHARP helps users better understand their health through automatic insights available in the Karada Mate app.

The collaboration between SHARP and HEALBE marks an important step forward in digital health wearables, making advanced health insights more accessible through automatic physiological monitoring.

HEALBE develops biometric analytics technologies and wearable devices for continuous personal health monitoring. Its proprietary technology combines physiological signal processing with bioimpedance analysis to estimate a wide range of health metrics automatically. Unlike conventional solutions that rely on meal logging, user input, or predictive models, HEALBE derives insights directly from physiological processes occurring within the body.

The technology automatically estimates calorie intake, hydration status, physical activity, and other metrics associated with the body's energy balance. The platform also analyzes additional biometric parameters, providing users with a more comprehensive picture of their health and lifestyle patterns.

SHARP's decision to integrate HEALBE’s technology into its new health-focused smartwatch highlights the technology's readiness for commercial deployment. At a time when many wearables still rely on manual data entry or predictive models, HEALBE offers a physiology-based approach to automatic health monitoring.

The same technology is already available to consumers in the United States through the HEALBE GoBe U smart band. The device automatically tracks calorie intake, hydration, physical activity, sleep, stress and neuroactivity eliminating the need for manual food logging.

HEALBE's technology is protected by international patents, supported by multiple clinical studies and proven in commercial products for years. Available in the U.S. through the company's official website and authorized retail partners, the HEALBE GoBe U smart band is among the few wearable devices that can automatically estimate calorie intake based on physiological processes rather than on predictive models or user-entered data.

The adoption of HEALBE’s technology by one of Japan's leading electronics manufacturers reflects growing global demand for next-generation digital health solutions.

For HEALBE, this collaboration represents not only an expansion beyond its own product portfolio, but also validation of the platform's value in the global wearable technology market.

HEALBE continues to advance biometric analytics and wearable health technology, making it easier for people to understand and manage their health every day.

Credit: SHARP Japan

About HEALBE

HEALBE is a health technology company developing patented wearable solutions for automated health and wellness monitoring. Founded in 2012, the company pioneered physiology-based measurement of calorie intake, hydration, and stress without manual logging. HEALBE's proprietary FLOW™ Technology is protected by more than 30 international patents and has been validated through multiple clinical studies. Today, HEALBE's technology powers consumer wearable devices and licensing partnerships, helping more than 75,000 users worldwide better understand their health and daily energy balance.

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A video accompanying this announcement is available here: https://youtube.com/watch?v=SKoD5aHgWQM