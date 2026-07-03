Acqua Funding Launches New High-Leverage Bridge Financing for Residential Real Estate Investors





Photo courtesy of Acqua Funding

BROOKLYN, N.Y., July 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acqua Funding has expanded its residential investment lending platform with the introduction of enhanced financing programs for both fix-and-flip and ground-up construction projects, reflecting growing demand among real estate investors for higher leverage and faster access to capital.

The direct lender said experienced fix-and-flip investors may now qualify for financing of up to 100% of a property's purchase price and 100% of eligible rehabilitation costs. First-time investors with strong credit profiles may qualify for up to 90% of the purchase price and full rehabilitation financing.

Acqua Funding has also expanded its ground-up construction loan offering, providing qualified developers with up to 85% initial LTV and total leverage of up to 90% of project cost. The program is intended to improve capital efficiency by reducing the amount of equity required at closing while supporting funding throughout the construction process.

The expanded offerings arrive as private credit continues to play a larger role in residential investment finance. While banks have maintained conservative underwriting standards for investment properties and new construction, private lenders have increasingly filled the financing gap for investors seeking certainty of execution and greater flexibility.

"Competition for quality investment opportunities continues to intensify, making capital efficiency more important than ever," Francini said. "We built these programs to give investors the financing flexibility required to compete for deals without unnecessarily tying up their own capital."

The company said both lending programs were developed in response to a changing investment landscape in which liquidity and speed have become increasingly important. By reducing required equity contributions, investors are able to allocate capital across multiple projects rather than concentrating resources in a single acquisition.

Speed has become a key differentiator in today's investment market, where delayed financing can mean losing a deal. Acqua Funding says its bridge loans close in an average of eight days and long-term rental loans in approximately sixteen days. Many transactions require neither full appraisals nor bank statements, and the company does not perform hard credit inquiries during the application process, reducing documentation while accelerating underwriting.

Private lenders have continued to expand their share of the residential investment lending market as elevated interest rates and tighter bank credit have made traditional financing less accessible for many investors. Industry participants increasingly cite leverage, execution certainty, and closing speed as critical factors in securing competitive acquisition opportunities.

Founded in 2022, Acqua Funding has grown into a nationwide provider of bridge, rental, and ground-up construction financing for one- to four-unit residential investment properties. Since its inception, the company has funded more than $300 million in loans, served over 10,000 real estate investors across all 50 states, and reports a repeat borrower rate of approximately 95%—a reflection of its emphasis on speed, execution, and long-term client relationships. The firm has also earned more than 120 five-star Google reviews, reinforcing a reputation for exceptional customer service and operational consistency in the highly competitive non-QM private lending sector.

The company also continues to offer its pricing guarantee for qualifying bridge loan borrowers with established lending relationships, committing to beat competing bridge loan pricing while pairing competitive rates with higher leverage. The initiative reflects Acqua Funding's broader strategy of competing on pricing, speed, and capital efficiency as private credit continues to play a larger role in residential real estate finance.

"Today's investors need more than just capital—they need financing that helps them compete," Francini said. "Our focus is to continue building products that give borrowers greater leverage, faster execution, and the flexibility to pursue more opportunities without compromising on pricing or service."

The enhanced fix-and-flip and ground-up construction loan programs are now available to qualified borrowers financing one- to four-unit residential investment properties nationwide. As Acqua Funding continues to expand its lending platform, the company expects to introduce additional financing solutions designed to address the evolving needs of real estate investors while reinforcing its position as a technology-driven, nationwide private lending partner.

Visit Acqua Funding to learn more about the enhanced high leverage bridge loan programs and other financing options for real estate investors.

About Acqua Funding

Acqua Funding is a nationwide direct private lender specializing in financing one- to four-unit residential investment properties. Founded in 2022, the company provides bridge (fix-and-flip), rental (DSCR), and ground-up construction loans designed to help real estate investors acquire, renovate, and develop properties with speed and confidence. Since its inception, Acqua Funding has funded more than $300 million in real estate loans, served over 10,000 investors across all 50 states, and maintains a 95% repeat borrower rate. The firm differentiates itself through competitive pricing backed by a price guarantee for qualifying borrowers, industry-leading leverage, streamlined underwriting, and average closing times of approximately eight days for bridge loans and sixteen days for long-term financing. By combining technology-driven operations with relationship-focused service, Acqua Funding is redefining what investors can expect from a modern private lending partner.

Contact:

Benjamin Banning, Partner, Business Development

Acqua Funding

Ben@acquafunding.com

949-996-3345

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d9a0cbd8-9a1e-48ba-989f-238b76affdba