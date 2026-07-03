XT Highlights XPredict Football Championship Markets as Knockout Stage Begins





VICTORIA, Seychelles, July 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XT, a global cryptocurrency exchange, today announced that its prediction market feature, XPredict, is highlighting eligible Football Championship knockout-stage event markets as the tournament enters its elimination rounds. The announcement reflects XT's continued expansion of real-world event market offerings through XPredict, providing eligible users with access to prediction markets tied to major global events.

As one of the year's most anticipated international sporting events moves into the knockout stage, user engagement around sports-related event markets is expected to increase. Through XPredict, powered by Polymarket, XT offers eligible users access to prediction markets on selected real-world events, subject to market availability, regional eligibility, and applicable platform rules.

"Major international sporting events create significant interest in event-based prediction markets," said a spokesperson for XT. "With the Football Championship entering its knockout stage, XPredict enables eligible users to participate in available event markets through a transparent platform designed to provide clear market information and settlement processes."

Supporting Event-Based Prediction Markets

XPredict is XT's prediction market feature that allows eligible users to participate in markets based on the outcomes of selected real-world events. Powered by Polymarket, the feature is designed to provide users with access to a growing range of prediction markets across multiple categories, including sports, politics, economics, entertainment, and other newsworthy events where available.

Each market includes clearly defined settlement criteria, allowing participants to understand how outcomes will be determined before taking a position. Users are encouraged to review market terms, eligibility requirements, and applicable restrictions before participating.

Football Championship Knockout Stage Provides Timely Market Activity

The Football Championship knockout stage represents a significant milestone in the tournament, with each match determining which teams advance to the next round. As competition intensifies, prediction market activity often increases alongside global audience engagement.

XPredict may feature eligible Football Championship-related markets during the tournament, enabling users to participate in event markets connected to the ongoing competition where available. Available markets, settlement terms, and regional accessibility may vary and should always be confirmed directly on the XPredict platform.

Focus on Transparency and Responsible Participation

XT is committed to providing a transparent prediction market experience by presenting clearly defined market questions, settlement rules, and participation requirements. Users should carefully review all market information before participating and understand that prediction market positions involve risk, including the potential loss of committed capital.

Market prices reflect the collective positioning of participants at a given point in time and should not be interpreted as guarantees or definitive forecasts of future outcomes. Participants are encouraged to make informed decisions and engage responsibly.

As XT continues to expand its ecosystem, the company remains focused on providing innovative products that connect blockchain technology with real-world events while maintaining a user-friendly and transparent experience.

About XT

Founded in 2018, XT Exchange is a leading global digital asset trading platform, serving over 12 million registered users across more than 200 countries and regions, with an ecosystem reach exceeding 40 million. XT Exchange supports 1,300+ tokens and 1,300+ trading pairs, offering a wide range of trading options, including spot, margin, and futures, alongside a secure RWA (Real World Assets) marketplace. Guided by the vision “Xplore Crypto, Trade with Trust,” the platform strives to provide a secure, trusted, and intuitive trading experience.

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