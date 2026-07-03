Integrated Passive Devices (IPDs) Market Report 2026-2035 | Rising at 7.43% CAGR to Hit USD 3.03 Billion | SNS Insider

Austin, July 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Integrated Passive Devices (IPDs) Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider, “The global Integrated Passive Devices (IPDs) Market was valued at USD 1.48 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 3.03 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 7.43% during 2026–2035.”

Growing Demand for Miniaturized, Energy-Efficient Electronics Accelerates Market Growth

The rising global demand for energy-efficient electronic products is a major factor contributing towards the growth of Integrated Passive Devices in different industry verticals. The swift growth of the 5G network infrastructure, manufacturing of electric vehicles, artificial intelligence-based electronics, Internet of Things (IoT), and automobile systems is resulting in the high requirement for the integrated passive devices which provide better signal integrity, eliminate electromagnetic interference, and help in the efficient use of energy.

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Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

Broadcom

CTS Corporation

Global Communication Semiconductors, LLC.

Infineon Technologies AG

Johanson Technology, Inc.

MACOM

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

NXP Semiconductors

ON Semiconductor

Qorvo, Inc.

STMicroelectronics

Texas Instruments Incorporated

Skyworks Solutions, Inc.

pSemi Corporation

Kyocera Corporation

TDK Corporation

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc.

Alps Alpine Co., Ltd.

X-Fab Silicon Foundries SE

TE Connectivity Ltd.

Integrated Passive Devices (IPDs) Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025E USD 1.48 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 3.03 Billion CAGR CAGR of 7.43% From 2026 to 2035 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Application (EMS and EMI Protection, Radio Frequency Protection, LED Lighting, Digital and Mixed Signal)

• By End Use (Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Healthcare, Others)





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Key Segmentation Analysis:

By Application

The EMS & EMI Protection sector had the largest share of the Integrated Passive Devices Market in 2025, contributing around 40% of the overall revenue generated in the market owing to high demand for EMI protection in consumer electronics, automobiles, telecommunication, aerospace, and healthcare sectors. On the other hand, the LED Lighting segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to growing use of sustainable lighting solutions.

By End Use

Automotive was responsible for almost 45% of market revenues in 2025 due to the increasing adoption of IPDs in electric vehicles, hybrid vehicles, ADAS, infotainment system and power management applications in automobiles. The consumer electronics sector would experience the highest rate of growth over the forecast period due to the increasing demand for smartphones, tablets, wearables, smart home appliances, AI enabled electronics and Internet-of-things (IoT) based devices.

Regional Insights

The Europe region was the dominant region in the Global Integrated Passive Devices Market, taking a share of about 40% in terms of revenues in the year 2025. This is due to the presence of a robust semiconductor industry, growth in automotive electronics manufacturing, increased use of electric vehicles, the development of 5G networks, and stringent energy efficiency policies in this region.

The Asia Pacific region is projected to witness the highest growth rate in the forecast period due to factors like high rates of industrialization, increased fabrication capabilities for semiconductors, increase in production of consumer electronics, and increasing implementation of 5G and IoT technologies. Key contributors in the region include countries such as China, Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan.

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Recent Developments

2024: Broadcom integrated Co-Packaged Optics (CPO) into GPUs, achieving 1.6 TB/sec bandwidth to enhance AI accelerator performance while reducing power consumption.

Broadcom integrated Co-Packaged Optics (CPO) into GPUs, achieving 1.6 TB/sec bandwidth to enhance AI accelerator performance while reducing power consumption. 2024: Johanson Technology introduced the 0898CP14C0035001T 900MHz Mini-Coupler, designed for ISM, IoT, LoRa, and cellular applications in a compact EIA 0603 package.

Exclusive Sections of the Integrated Passive Devices (IPDs) Market Report (The USPs)

5G, RF MODULE & SEMICONDUCTOR INTEGRATION ANALYSIS – Provides comprehensive insights into IPD adoption across 5G infrastructure, RF front-end modules, high-frequency communication systems, and next-generation semiconductor packaging technologies.

– Provides comprehensive insights into IPD adoption across 5G infrastructure, RF front-end modules, high-frequency communication systems, and next-generation semiconductor packaging technologies. AUTOMOTIVE ELECTRONICS, EV & ADAS MARKET ASSESSMENT – Evaluates growth opportunities across electric vehicles, hybrid vehicles, advanced driver assistance systems, automotive power management, infotainment platforms, and vehicle electrification.

– Evaluates growth opportunities across electric vehicles, hybrid vehicles, advanced driver assistance systems, automotive power management, infotainment platforms, and vehicle electrification. ADVANCED PACKAGING & MINIATURIZATION TECHNOLOGY BENCHMARKING – Delivers analysis of wafer-level packaging, flip-chip bonding, AI-assisted design automation, component miniaturization, and high-density passive device integration.

– Delivers analysis of wafer-level packaging, flip-chip bonding, AI-assisted design automation, component miniaturization, and high-density passive device integration. CONSUMER ELECTRONICS, IoT & WEARABLE DEVICE MARKET INSIGHTS – Assesses opportunities across smartphones, tablets, smart home devices, wearable electronics, IoT ecosystems, AI-powered consumer products, and connected devices.

– Assesses opportunities across smartphones, tablets, smart home devices, wearable electronics, IoT ecosystems, AI-powered consumer products, and connected devices. EMI PROTECTION & ENERGY-EFFICIENT CIRCUIT DESIGN ANALYSIS – Helps identify market opportunities across electromagnetic interference protection, signal integrity optimization, low-power circuit design, and energy-efficient electronic architectures.

– Helps identify market opportunities across electromagnetic interference protection, signal integrity optimization, low-power circuit design, and energy-efficient electronic architectures. NEXT-GENERATION IPD TECHNOLOGY & MARKET OUTLOOK – Evaluates future innovations in AI-enabled semiconductor design, ultra-compact passive devices, high-frequency wireless technologies, advanced RF integration, and next-generation electronic component development shaping the market through 2035.

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