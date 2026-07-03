Dental Consumables Market Size Expected to Reach USD 54.0 Billion by 2031 | MarketsandMarkets™

Delray Beach, FL, July 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global dental consumables market is projected to grow from USD 37.0 billion in 2026 to USD 54.0 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period. The increasing incidence of dental caries, periodontal diseases, tooth loss, and other oral health conditions is creating sustained demand for preventive, restorative, and therapeutic dental consumables worldwide.

The market is also benefiting from rising healthcare expenditure, expanding dental tourism, growing awareness of oral hygiene, and increasing demand for aesthetic dental procedures. Continuous innovations in biomaterials, digital dentistry, CAD/CAM technologies, and 3D-printed dental solutions are further transforming the competitive landscape and creating new growth opportunities.

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What Is Driving Growth in the Dental Consumables Market?

The rising prevalence of dental diseases remains one of the strongest growth drivers for the dental consumables market. Poor dietary habits, increasing consumption of sugar-rich foods and beverages, aging populations, and lifestyle-related factors are contributing to higher rates of dental caries, periodontitis, and tooth loss globally.

As oral health awareness improves, more patients are seeking preventive and restorative dental treatments. This growing patient pool is driving demand for materials used in fillings, crowns, bridges, implants, endodontics, and periodontal therapies.

Why Are Dental Caries and Tooth Repair Procedures Increasing Demand?

Dental caries continues to be one of the most common chronic diseases worldwide, affecting billions of people across all age groups. The growing burden of cavities and tooth decay is increasing the need for restorative procedures such as fillings, crowns, bridges, veneers, and implants.

The increasing number of tooth repair and replacement procedures is fueling demand for restorative materials, bonding agents, impression materials, and prosthetic components. As patients place greater emphasis on both functionality and aesthetics, advanced dental consumables are becoming increasingly important in modern dental practice.

How Are Innovations in Dental Materials Transforming the Market?

Advancements in materials science are reshaping the dental consumables industry. Manufacturers are increasingly developing biocompatible composites, bioactive materials, CAD/CAM-enabled blocks, advanced ceramics, and 3D-printed dental products that offer improved durability, aesthetics, and patient outcomes.

In addition, the growing focus on environmentally sustainable and single-use dental products is creating new opportunities for innovation. These developments are helping dental professionals deliver more personalized and efficient treatment solutions while improving long-term oral health outcomes.

Why Are Emerging Markets Creating Significant Growth Opportunities?

Emerging economies such as India, China, and Brazil are becoming key growth engines for the dental consumables market. Rising disposable incomes, expanding healthcare infrastructure, increasing oral health awareness, and growing access to dental services are supporting strong demand for restorative and cosmetic dental treatments.

The relatively low penetration of advanced dental procedures, particularly dental implants, presents substantial untapped market potential. As affordability improves and practitioner training expands, manufacturers are expected to benefit from increasing adoption across these high-growth regions.

What Challenges Continue to Impact Market Expansion?

Despite strong growth prospects, the high cost of dental procedures remains a significant barrier in many markets. Treatments such as implants, crowns, and cosmetic restorations often involve substantial out-of-pocket expenses, particularly in regions with limited insurance coverage.

Inadequate reimbursement policies and affordability concerns can discourage patients from pursuing advanced treatments, thereby limiting demand for premium dental consumables. These financial challenges remain particularly pronounced in emerging and underinsured markets.

Why Is the Shortage of Skilled Dental Professionals a Major Challenge?

The global shortage of qualified dental laboratory technicians and restorative specialists continues to affect market growth. Many regions lack sufficient numbers of trained professionals capable of producing high-quality prosthetics, crowns, bridges, and implant-supported restorations.

This workforce gap can lead to longer treatment times, increased production costs, and reduced access to advanced restorative solutions. Investments in digital workflows, automation technologies, and professional training programs are becoming increasingly important to address these challenges.

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Which Product Segment Leads the Market?

Based on product type, dental restoration materials accounted for the largest share of the global dental consumables market in 2025. The high volume of restorative procedures performed worldwide, including fillings, crowns, bridges, inlays, and onlays, continues to drive demand for these products.

The growing preference for tooth-colored materials such as resin composites and advanced ceramics is further supporting segment growth, particularly as patients increasingly seek aesthetically pleasing treatment outcomes.

Why Do Dental Hospitals and Clinics Dominate Market Adoption?

Dental hospitals and clinics represented the largest end-user segment in 2025 due to their role as the primary providers of preventive, restorative, and specialized dental care services. These facilities manage high patient volumes and perform a broad range of procedures that require consistent use of dental consumables.

Routine treatments, emergency procedures, cosmetic dentistry, and implant surgeries contribute to stable and recurring demand for restorative materials, impression products, infection control supplies, and other consumables within clinical settings.

Why Is Asia Pacific the Fastest-Growing Regional Market?

Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period due to increasing healthcare expenditure, growing middle-class populations, and improving access to dental care services. Rising awareness of oral health and expanding demand for cosmetic and restorative dentistry are further supporting market growth.

The region is also benefiting from growing dental tourism activity in countries such as India, Thailand, and South Korea, where patients seek high-quality treatment at competitive costs. These factors are positioning Asia Pacific as one of the most attractive markets for dental consumables manufacturers.

Who Are the Leading Companies in the Dental Consumables Market?

Major companies operating in the market include Institut Straumann AG, Envista, Dentsply Sirona, ZimVie Inc., Solventum, Henry Schein, Inc., Septodont Holding, Kuraray Co., Ltd., Mitsui Chemicals, Inc., Geistlich Pharma AG, Ivoclar Vivadent, and GC Corporation.

These companies are actively pursuing product innovation, strategic partnerships, acquisitions, and geographic expansion to strengthen their competitive positions. Recent initiatives include Straumann’s partnership with Smartee Denti-Technology and Envista’s investment in expanding manufacturing operations in China, highlighting the industry's focus on innovation and global growth.

Why Does the Dental Consumables Market Matter Now?

Oral health is increasingly recognized as a critical component of overall health and well-being. Rising demand for preventive care, aesthetic dentistry, restorative treatments, and implant procedures is transforming the dental industry and creating new opportunities for manufacturers and healthcare providers.

As innovations in biomaterials, digital dentistry, CAD/CAM technologies, and regenerative solutions continue to advance, dental consumables will play an increasingly important role in improving treatment outcomes and patient experiences. The market presents significant opportunities for dental product manufacturers, clinics, distributors, investors, and healthcare organizations seeking to capitalize on the future of oral healthcare.

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