ZEN.COM Launches Mastercard Click to Pay as Consumer Demand for Simpler Online Payments Grows





LONDON, July 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZEN.COM , the European fintech with 1.5 million consumers across 33 markets, has launched Mastercard Click to Pay across its platform to enable tokenised one-click checkout for online purchases. The rollout comes as consumer expectations around online payments continue to shift toward faster, more secure, and less visible transactions.

Click to Pay is a global online payment standard that allows consumers to complete purchases without re-entering card details for every transaction. Once a payment card has been enrolled and a device recognised as trusted, users can complete future purchases at participating merchants with a single click. The integration is available across all 33 markets where ZEN.COM operates, including the European Economic Area, the United Kingdom, and Singapore.

Operating across 33 markets and serving more than 1.5 million consumers, ZEN.COM is seeing a clear shift in how people expect to pay online. Consumers no longer judge digital payments solely on security or acceptance. Increasingly, they expect checkout to be instant, intuitive and almost invisible - with the same simplicity they experience when using streaming services, ride-hailing apps or one-click shopping. Speed, security and convenience are no longer competitive advantages; they are simply expected.

"People are searching for simpler experiences," said Łukasz Neska, Chief Growth Officer at ZEN.COM. "The future of finance is about removing friction from everyday life, not about adding more financial products for consumers to manage."

For ZEN.COM, Click to Pay is not a standalone feature. It becomes part of a broader financial ecosystem that combines multi-currency accounts, competitive foreign exchange, instant cashback, ZEN Care purchase protection and everyday payments within a single user experience. Rather than introducing another financial product, the company continues to simplify the moments that matter most to consumers.

When a purchase is made through Click to Pay, card details are replaced with secure tokens. Merchants process payments without access to the original card credentials. The approach reduces fraud risk and preserves the convenience, purchase protection, and cardholder benefits associated with card payments.

"The best payment experience is the one you barely notice," Neska added. "Consumers think in terms of shopping and traveling, and technology should work quietly in the background."

This launch reflects ZEN.COM's broader strategy of building a connected financial ecosystem where payments, shopping, rewards, currency exchange and purchase protection work seamlessly together. As consumer expectations continue to evolve, the company believes the future of finance lies not in replacing banks, but in making financial services work quietly in the background.

About ZEN.COM

ZEN.COM is a global financial platform operating across 33 markets, serving more than 1.5 million consumers and over 10,000 businesses. The company combines money management and shopping into a single ecosystem, enabling users to pay, send money, exchange currencies and manage everyday spending through one account.

Consumers benefit from multi-currency accounts, competitive foreign exchange, instant cashback, ZEN Care purchase protection, extended electronics warranty and Mastercard Click to Pay. Businesses gain access to global payment acceptance, multi-currency accounts and card issuing infrastructure, helping them grow internationally.

ZEN.COM supports a wide range of local payment methods, processes billions of euros in transactions annually and operates under local regulatory licences across key international markets, including the European Economic Area, the United Kingdom and Singapore.

Built on the belief that money should work quietly in the background, ZEN.COM is creating a financial ecosystem where payments, shopping and financial services come together in one seamless experience - helping consumers and businesses focus less on financial complexity and more on what matters most.

Contact:

Marta Tyszer, Head of Corporate Communications

ZEN.COM

marta.tyszer@zen.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6067758c-4da2-49e5-95ba-d176c65c93c2