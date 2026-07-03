The 2026 Global Digital Economy Conference held, what's it like to experience life a decade from now, on a 600-year-old street?

BEIJING, July 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beijing's 600-year-old Longfu Temple Street is emerging as a new arena where digital technology meets traditional culture. As a prelude to the 2026 Global Digital Economy Conference, the 2026 Beijing Digital Economy Experience Week was officially launched on June 27 at Longfu Tower and will run through July 3. Under the theme "Digital Tide Surging, Wisdom Ignites the Capital," this year's Experience Week focuses on digital consumption, digital culture, smart living, and AI applications, with the goal of creating a digital consumption gala that integrates exhibitions, hands-on experiences, retail, and interactive engagement.

Video: http://bj.news.cn/20260630/92aa468d9d444b7ea59a926ae76a6f32/c.html

As a signature segment of the Experience Week, the "digital trend market" opened simultaneously. The market brings together more than 40 digital technology companies, showcasing over 300 innovative achievements in the digital economy, covering AI terminals, AI education, AI toys, embodied intelligence, XR interaction, digital cultural creations, AI e-commerce, and other popular fields. Citizens can try out cutting-edge applications such as AI creation tools, intelligent interaction and digital imaging on site, purchase a wide range of trendy digital products, and discover new scenarios, outcomes, and business models in digital consumption through immersive interactions.

Throughout the event, citizens can stroll, play, and experience future lifestyle scenarios in an immersive way, feeling how digital technology enhances the quality of life in this historic street and witnessing the deep integration of technology, culture, and consumption.

Source: The 2026 Global Digital Economy Conference