NexGold Announces Equity Grants

TORONTO, July 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NexGold Mining Corp. (TSXV: NEXG; OTCQX: NXGCF) (“NexGold” or the “Company”) announces that it has granted 18,181 deferred share units ("DSUs") of the Company to Mr. David Anthony, an independent director, as part of his recent appointment to the Company's board of directors announced on May 12, 2026. The DSUs were granted in accordance with the Company's Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan.

About NexGold Mining Corp.

NexGold is a gold-focused company with assets in Canada and Alaska, including the Goldboro Gold Project in Nova Scotia, the Goliath Gold Complex (which includes the Goliath, Goldlund and Miller deposits) in Northwestern Ontario, and additional exploration projects across Canada. NexGold also holds a 100% interest in the high-grade Niblack copper-gold-zinc-silver VMS project in southeast Alaska. NexGold is committed to ongoing, meaningful engagement with regional communities and Indigenous Nations to support sustainable development, safe operations, and shared economic and social benefits.

Further details about NexGold, including a Feasibility Study for the Goldboro Gold Project and a Prefeasibility Study for the Goliath Gold Complex, are available under the Company’s issuer profile on www.sedarplus.ca and on NexGold’s website at www.nexgold.com

Contact:

Orin Baranowsky

Chief Financial Officer

(647) 697-2625 Greg DiTomaso

Investor Relations

+1 (647) 547-5357

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.