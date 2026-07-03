U.S. accounts for 96% of global Bitcoin ATM losses in H1 2026, Finbold report finds

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, July 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The United States accounted for nearly all global Bitcoin ATM losses during the first half of 2026, according to findings from Finbold's H1 2026 Cryptocurrency Market Report .

Data collected and calculated by Finbold from Coin ATM Radar shows that the global number of Bitcoin ATMs declined from 39,158 at the end of 2025, to 28,322 by June 30, 2026, representing a loss of 10,836 machines, or 27.7%, over the first six months of 2026.

The decline was driven overwhelmingly by the United States. The country's Bitcoin ATM network fell from 30,617 to 20,237 machines, a reduction of 10,380 ATMs, meaning the U.S. accounted for approximately 95.8% of all Bitcoin ATM losses worldwide.

“The scale of the U.S. decline shows how concentrated Bitcoin ATM infrastructure remains, even as cryptocurrency adoption has become more global,” said Jordan Major, Chief Editor at Finbold. “When one market accounts for nearly all global losses, it highlights how dependent the physical crypto infrastructure segment still is on the United States.”

Outside the U.S., changes were comparatively modest. Canada lost 57 Bitcoin ATMs, falling from 3,660 to 3,603, while Europe recorded a decline of 102 machines, from 1,760 to 1,658. Australia posted the largest decline outside North America, with its Bitcoin ATM network falling by 228 machines, from 1,986 to 1,758.

The contraction marks a sharp reversal from the first half of 2025, when the global Bitcoin ATM network expanded by 1,004 machines, including 513 new installations in the U.S.

“Bitcoin ATMs remain an important access point for some users, but the sharp decline suggests operators are reassessing costs, compliance pressures, and demand amid weaker market conditions,” said Diana Paluteder, Head of Content at Finbold.

The sharp contraction coincided with the Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing of Bitcoin Depot in May 2026. As one of North America's largest Bitcoin ATM operators, the company's financial difficulties likely contributed significantly to the scale of the decline in the U.S. market.

Despite the reduction, the United States remained by far the world's largest Bitcoin ATM market, accounting for approximately 71.5% of all active Bitcoin ATMs globally at the end of June.