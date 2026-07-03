First-Ever "Lighthouse Cases" Unveiled for Global Digital Economy Development

BEIJING, July 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At the opening of the Global Digital Economy Conference 2026 on July 2, the International Telecommunication Union, the International Trade Centre, and the Global Digital Economy Cities Alliance (DEC40) jointly released the Global Digital Economy Lighthouse Case Collection (2026). Thirteen exemplary digital practices were selected as "Lighthouse Cases," providing actionable references for implementing the United Nations' Global Digital Compact (GDC).

The 13 Lighthouse Cases were chosen from 308 submissions originating from more than 60 countries, with over 60% of the applications coming from Asia and Africa. Each selected case was evaluated against the core objectives of the Global Digital Compact, adopted at the 2024 Summit of the Future, as well as relevant Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The awarded cases cover six thematic areas: digital urban governance, inclusive digital services, green and resilient cities, digital economy and local livelihoods, smart mobility and spatial development, and social inclusion for vulnerable groups. Several Chinese cases were selected in their respective categories, including Beijing's "Jingban" government collaborative platform, the Beijing Unified Appointment Registration Platform, and the Zhipu GLM large language model. China's explorations in digital transformation offer valuable references for other developing countries.

Through reviewing the cases, experts noted that digital practices in developing countries often grow under tighter resource constraints - such as weaker network coverage, lower digital literacy, and tighter fiscal space - but these constraints have paradoxically fostered more adaptable, lower-cost, and more scalable solutions.

"The digital dividend will not automatically benefit everyone," said Francis Gurry, Chairman of the Global Digital Economy Cities Alliance and President of the Lighthouse Case Review and Management Committee. "Inclusivity is not a by-product of technological evolution; it is a governance goal that must be actively built."

The Lighthouse Cases will be made publicly available on the official websites of the three co-hosting institutions as a global public good for countries to learn from. Furthermore, through South-South cooperation and triangular cooperation channels, these practices will be adapted and replicated in countries and regions at different development levels.

The Global Digital Economy Cities Alliance was jointly established in July 2025 by Beijing and about 40 cities worldwide, with the aim of building a platform for experience-sharing and collaboration among cities. The second round of Lighthouse Case submissions will be launched within this year.

Source: Global Digital Economy Conference 2026