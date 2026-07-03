Wawanesa joins the Partnership for Carbon Accounting Financials

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, July 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As part of its ongoing efforts to enhance how it assesses climate-related risks, Wawanesa Insurance has joined the Partnership for Carbon Accounting Financials (PCAF) – a global, industry-led initiative focused on strengthening the measurement and reporting of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions associated with financial-related activities.

“Reliable climate-related information is increasingly important to how we understand our business, meet evolving disclosure expectations, and support the long-term resilience of the communities we serve,” said David Leibl, VP, Sustainability & Corporate Affairs at Wawanesa. “Joining PCAF supports our efforts to develop a consistent and well-founded approach to measuring emissions associated with our financial activities.”

PCAF provides a standardized approach that helps ensure GHG emissions associated with financial-related activities are measured and disclosed in a consistent and comparable way. It also connects participants to a global network of financial institutions working to advance how GHG emissions are accounted for and reported.

By joining PCAF, Wawanesa intends to measure and disclose GHG emissions across a defined portion of its portfolio within three years, using established PCAF methodologies and subject to its determination of scope and data readiness.

Participation in PCAF is non-binding, and does not impose requirements, targets, or constraints on Wawanesa’s business, underwriting, or investment decisions. The organization will continue to make those decisions independently.

About The Wawanesa Mutual Insurance Company

Founded in 1896, The Wawanesa Mutual Insurance Company is one of Canada’s largest mutual insurers, 100% owned by its members, with more than $4.1 billion in annual revenue and $12.5 billion in assets. Headquartered in Winnipeg, Wawanesa is the parent company of Wawanesa Life, which provides life insurance solutions throughout Canada, and Western Financial Group, a leading national distributor of personal and business insurance. In March of 2026, Wawanesa entered into an agreement to acquire Everest Insurance Company of Canada to strengthen its commercial insurance capabilities and advance its long-term growth strategy.

Wawanesa proudly serves more than 1.8 million members across Canada. The company actively gives back to organizations that strengthen communities, donating more than $4 million annually to charitable organizations, including $2.5 million each year in support of people on the front lines of climate change. Learn more at wawanesa.com.

About PCAF

The Partnership for Carbon Accounting Financials was launched globally in September 2019. Currently, 750+ financial institutions have subscribed to the PCAF initiative. PCAF signatories work together to jointly develop the Global GHG Accounting and Reporting Standard for the Financial Industry to measure and disclose the greenhouse gas emissions associated with their financial activities. For more information see https://carbonaccountingfinancials.com/

For more information:

Michel Rosset

Manager, Corporate Communications & Media Relations

The Wawanesa Mutual Insurance Company

media@wawanesa.com