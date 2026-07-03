Global Fluorescent In Situ Hybridization Probe Market Size to Hit USD 2.25 Billion by 2035 Amid Rising Cancer Diagnostics Demand | SNS Insider

Austin, United States, July 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SNS Insider, The Fluorescent In Situ Hybridization Probe Market was valued at USD 1,034.61 Million in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 2,250.20 Million by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 7.69% during 2026–2035.

The Fluorescent In Situ Hybridization Probe market is experiencing significant growth due to the rising incidences of cancer and genetic diseases, resulting in a need for advanced molecular diagnostic methods. The rise in the usage of precision medicines, the widening scope of FISH probe application in companion diagnostics, prenatal diagnostics, cyto-genetics, and oncology research, along with the technological advancements in probe design, fluorescence labeling, and imaging systems, are fueling the market growth.





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Rising Cancer Burden and Precision Medicine Adoption Accelerate Market Growth

The rising number of cases of cancers and genetic diseases around the world is causing an ongoing need for advanced molecular techniques, such as Fluorescent In Situ Hybridization. The rise of precision medicine and companion diagnostics is making the application of FISH analysis increasingly important from the clinical point of view.

Leading Market Players Listed in this Report are:

Abbott Laboratories

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Revvity, Inc. (PerkinElmer)

Bio-Techne Corporation (Advanced Cell Diagnostics)

Oxford Gene Technology (Sysmex Corporation)

MetaSystems Hard & Software GmbH

Leica Biosystems (Danaher Corporation)

Empire Genomics, LLC

Cytocell Ltd. (Oxford Gene Technology)

ZytoVision GmbH

Creative Bioarray

Genemed Biotechnologies, Inc.

Biocare Medical, LLC

Kreatech Diagnostics (Leica Biosystems)

Applied Spectral Imaging (ASI)

Empire Genomics Europe Ltd.

Molecular Instruments, Inc.

BioView Ltd.

Segmentation Analysis

By Technology

In 2025, the Q FISH segment held a major share of about 58% in the global market due to its higher precision in quantifying chromosomes and telomeres, thereby being largely utilized in oncology testing, cytogenetics, and clinical research labs. The FLOW FISH segment is expected to have the highest growth rate during the forecast period due to growing needs for high throughput cellular analysis, increased sensitivity of telomere length measurement, and use in immune cell analysis.

By Type

The DNA segment represented about 76% share of the market revenue in 2025 as a result of its extensive use in identifying chromosomal aberrations, gene amplification, deletion, translocation, and rearrangements in various segments such as oncology, prenatal testing, and cytogenetics. The RNA segment is anticipated to exhibit fastest growth throughout the forecast period, driven by rising applications of RNA in areas such as gene expression and transcript diagnostics.

By Application

The Cancer Research segment accounted for roughly 64% of the market in 2025 on account of high application of the FISH probes for detection of chromosomal abnormalities, gene re-arrangement, and cancer biomarkers, which aids in diagnosing and treating the disease. The Genetic Diseases segment is estimated to exhibit the highest CAGR during the forecast period on account of growing use of newborn screening programs and increasing awareness about genetic testing.

By End Use

The Clinical segment held the largest share of around 49%, driven by significant use of FISH probes in hospitals, pathology labs, and diagnostic centers for the purposes of oncology, prenatal diagnosis, and cytogenetics analysis. The Companion Diagnostics segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR because of increasing approvals of targeted drugs, personalized medicine efforts, and collaborations between drug and diagnostics companies.

Regional Insights

In 2025, North America was the dominant player in the global market for Fluorescent In Situ Hybridization Probes, driven by the prevalence of precision medicine, favorable reimbursement policies, large investments in oncology studies, and sophisticated molecular diagnostic capabilities.

The U.S. Fluorescent In Situ Hybridization Probe Market was valued at approximately USD 305.41 Million in 2025 and is expected to reach approximately USD 536.30 Million by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 6.49%. Rising NIH investments in genomic research, increasing FDA approvals for companion diagnostics, and growing demand for precision oncology continue to strengthen market growth.

The Europe Fluorescent In Situ Hybridization Probe Market is estimated to be USD 289.7 Million in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 607.6 Million by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 7.69% during 2026–2035. The Europe Market is witnessing growth due to favorable health policies, significant biotechnology research, and rising application of genomic testing. The Germany FISH Probes market held a share of around 28.47% of the regional market in 2025, driven by the advanced pharmaceutical industry, molecular diagnostics technology, and application of FISH probes in oncology and genetic disorder testing.

The growth rate for the Asia Pacific region will be the highest during the forecast period due to increased healthcare investments, expansion of molecular pathology laboratories, genomics research programs backed by governments, and enhanced understanding of personalized medicines. The revenue share of China in the Asia Pacific region was estimated at 38.47% in 2025, fueled by robust government backing for molecular diagnosis along with growing cancer research activities, while India remains a rising market player due to its genomic diagnostics setup.

Recent Developments:

2025: Cynvenio Biosystems launched its CLEAR Liquid Biopsy FISH Panel, enabling detection of multiple chromosomal abnormalities in circulating tumor cells through minimally invasive blood-based testing.

Cynvenio Biosystems launched its CLEAR Liquid Biopsy FISH Panel, enabling detection of multiple chromosomal abnormalities in circulating tumor cells through minimally invasive blood-based testing. 2023: Oxford Gene Technology, a Sysmex Corporation company, received European In Vitro Diagnostics Regulation certification for eight CytoCell FISH probes, expanding regulatory-compliant clinical testing across Europe.

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Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

FLUORESCENT IN SITU HYBRIDIZATION TECHNOLOGY & MOLECULAR DIAGNOSTICS ANALYSIS – provides comprehensive assessment of Q FISH, FLOW FISH, probe development technologies, fluorescence labeling innovations, and automated imaging systems supporting precision diagnostics.

– provides comprehensive assessment of Q FISH, FLOW FISH, probe development technologies, fluorescence labeling innovations, and automated imaging systems supporting precision diagnostics. PRECISION ONCOLOGY & COMPANION DIAGNOSTICS BENCHMARKING – delivers detailed insights into biomarker detection, targeted therapy selection, companion diagnostic adoption, cancer genomics, and personalized medicine applications driving market expansion.

– delivers detailed insights into biomarker detection, targeted therapy selection, companion diagnostic adoption, cancer genomics, and personalized medicine applications driving market expansion. GENOMIC TESTING & CYTOGENETIC APPLICATION INSIGHTS – evaluates FISH probe utilization across oncology, prenatal diagnosis, genetic disease detection, chromosome analysis, and molecular pathology laboratories worldwide.

– evaluates FISH probe utilization across oncology, prenatal diagnosis, genetic disease detection, chromosome analysis, and molecular pathology laboratories worldwide. LABORATORY AUTOMATION & ADVANCED DIAGNOSTIC INFRASTRUCTURE ANALYSIS – identifies commercial opportunities emerging from automated hybridization systems, AI-powered image analysis, digital pathology integration, and expanding molecular diagnostic laboratories.

– identifies commercial opportunities emerging from automated hybridization systems, AI-powered image analysis, digital pathology integration, and expanding molecular diagnostic laboratories. REGULATORY FRAMEWORK & CLINICAL ADOPTION TRACKER – offers strategic analysis of companion diagnostic approvals, reimbursement developments, clinical practice guidelines, regulatory pathways, and evolving precision medicine standards influencing global market growth.

– offers strategic analysis of companion diagnostic approvals, reimbursement developments, clinical practice guidelines, regulatory pathways, and evolving precision medicine standards influencing global market growth. NEXT-GENERATION FISH PROBE & MULTIPLEX DIAGNOSTICS INNOVATION OUTLOOK – explores future opportunities across multiplex FISH technologies, AI-assisted genomic analysis, advanced biomarker discovery, high-throughput molecular diagnostics, and next-generation precision oncology solutions shaping the long-term evolution of the global Fluorescent In Situ Hybridization Probe market.

Fluorescent In Situ Hybridization Probe Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 2.21 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 3.33 Billion CAGR CAGR of 5.29% From 2026 to 2035 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Key Segments • By Technology [Q FISH, FLOW FISH, Others]

• By Type [DNA, RNA]

• By Application [Cancer Research, Genetic Diseases, Other]

• By End-Use [Research, Clinical, Companion Diagnostics] Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

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