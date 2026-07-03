RUBIS: Information relating to the total number of voting rights and shares as of 30/06/2026

Paris, 3 July 2026, 5:45 pm

INFORMATION ON TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS AND NUMBER OF SHARES PURSUANT TO ARTICLE L.233-8 II OF THE FRENCH COMMERCIAL CODE AND ARTICLE 223-16 OF THE GENERAL REGULATION OF THE FRENCH FINANCIAL MARKETS AUTHORITY

Date Class of shares Number of shares Number of theoretical voting rights Number of exercisable voting rights

(excluding shares bought back by the Company (deprived of voting rights) 30 June 2026 Ordinary shares

(par value of €1,25) 103,409,174 103,409,174 103,334,631





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