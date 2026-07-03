Planisware - Half-yearly report on the liquidity contract - H1 2026

Half-yearly report on the liquidity contract

Under the liquidity contract entrusted by Planisware SA to Rothschild Martin Maurel, the following resources were included in the liquidity account as of June 30, 2026:

2,000 shares

€ 1,713,481

During the period from 01/01/2026 to 30/06/2026 the following transactions were executed:

Number of transactions executed Traded volumes

in number of shares Traded volumes

in € Buy 6,780 504,050 9,275,869.20 Sell 5,950 502,050 9,146,930.14

It is recalled that as of December 31, 2025, the following means were included in the liquidity account:

0 shares

€ 1,825,400

Following the reorganization within the Rothschild & Co group and the transfer of Rothschild & Co Martin Maurel’s market-making activities to Rothschild & Co Global Markets Solutions (Europe) SA, the latter has assumed management of the liquidity contract for PLANISWARE [Euronext Paris FR001400PFU4] effective July 1, 2026. This transfer has no impact on the terms of the liquidity contract or on the resources allocated to its implementation, which are disclosed in the half-yearly reports.

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