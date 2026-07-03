GTT: Half-year liquidity contract statement

Half-year liquidity contract statement

Saint-Rémy-lès-Chevreuse, July 3, 2026

Under the liquidity contract signed between GTT and Rothschild Martin Maurel, the following assets were booked to the liquidity account as at July 30, 2026:

391 GTT shares

€2,698,887

During the 1st semester of 2026, the following were traded:

Bought: 101,734 shares for €17,895,937.39 (2,423 transactions)

Sold: 101,343 shares for €17,822,559.18 (2,315 transactions)

As a reminder:

At the previous half-year statement, as of December 31, 2025, the following assets were booked to the liquidity account:

0 GTT share €2,772,222



At the implementation of the contract, the following assets were booked:

5,325 GTT shares

€2,552,810

Following the reorganisation within the Rothschild & Co group and the transfer of market-making activities from Rothschild & Co Martin Maurel to Rothschild & Co Global Markets Solutions (Europe) SA, the latter took over the management of GTT’s liquidity contract with effect from July 1, 2026. This transfer has no impact on the terms of the liquidity contract or on the resources allocated to its implementation, which are published in the half-year statements.

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