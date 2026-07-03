13th Monaco Energy Boat Challenge (8-11 July 2026): Come and discover today the technologies that will shape yachting tomorrow

MONACO, July 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hulls taking off on foils plus electric, hydrogen, or methanol engines and onboard artificial intelligence – this is what yachting’s future could look like. And it is all being unveiled next week in Monaco. From 8 to 11 July, Yacht Club de Monaco is bringing together 54 teams from 21 countries for the 13th Monaco Energy Boat Challenge. Over four days, young engineers will put their prototypes to the test at sea under the watchful eyes of industry professionals. The Village - free and open to all - invites the public to get up close to these innovations and interact with their designers.

The event is supported by the Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation, UBS, BMW, SBM Offshore, Monaco City Hall, NatPower H, and ESA NanoTech. All share the same ambition to devise solutions that will drive decarbonisation of the maritime sector. “Under the aegis of the 'Monaco, Capital of Advanced Yachting' initiative, the Monaco Energy Boat Challenge is one of the few events where young engineers have a two-fold challenge: to imagine and design innovative solutions, then test them at sea alongside industry professionals. This hands-on experience is what makes it so effective as an open-air innovation laboratory dedicated to the yachting’s sector’s energy transition,” says YCM Director and General Secretary Bernard d’Alessandri.

Explore the Monaco Energy Boat Challenge Village

The Village in the shade near the YCM Marina is where it’s all happening. Admission is free 10.00am to 6.00pm, Thursday 9 to Saturday 11 July. Visitors can take up the Winch Challenge, hop into a virtual driving seat on the simulator, and enjoy a free ice cream every afternoon. Races will be broadcast live on big screens, with prize-giving ceremonies taking place daily at 5.30pm while just metres away the contestants’ boats showcase the latest innovations.

Discover an open-air laboratory dedicated to alternative propulsion systems

The YCM Marina and Monaco’s bay transform into a testing ground where teams come to put their solutions – sometimes years in development – to the ultimate real-world test. They range from electric propulsion, hydrogen, methanol, and onboard AI to foils, energy management systems and bio-sourced materials. Here technologies are not displayed behind glass, but launched to face the realities of the sea, while being assessed under identical conditions. “Young innovators recognize the importance of real-world impact in sustainable research, thus their projects integrate innovative ideas with practical application. We have always had the same attitude: research to achieve concrete outcomes. Because of this, we are making a difference today and by supporting the pioneers participating in the Challenge we will make a difference tomorrow,” says Giovana Vitelli, Chair of Azimut | Benetti Group.

Get up close to boats of the future

Few technology competitions are as open as this one. Here visitors can move freely through the paddock areas, watch prototypes being prepared to race, and talk to their young designers. Such proximity is a hallmark of the Monaco Energy Boat Challenge, where sharing knowledge and learning is an integral part of the event.

Rub shoulders with top international universities

EPFL, Politecnico di Torino, the University of Genoa, Exocet Polytechnique Montreal, Hainan University, École Nationale Supérieure d’Arts et Métiers, and Cambridge University, as well as a US delegation comprising Columbia University (New York), George Washington University, Howard University (Washington DC), and Florida International University: some are already competing, while others are attending to learn more about the event and prepare for future editions. Their presence demonstrates the Monaco Energy Boat Challenge’s international academic outreach.

Observe facilities that will support boats in the future

If yachting is to transform so too must the marinas. Located in the heart of the Village, the E-Dock is an opportunity for visitors to see for themselves the fast-charging stations developed by Aqua superPower and understand the vital role facilities play in the energy transition alongside the boats. The event is an extension of Yacht Club de Monaco’s inhouse commitment to sustainability. ISO 14001 certified since 2016, YCM adopts actions year-round: electricity sourced from renewables, ocean thermal energy to heat and cool the building, photovoltaic panels, water recycling, a ‘Clean Ports’ certified marina, Biohuts, and dynamic buoys to preserve the seabed. The message is clear: the Monaco Energy Boat Challenge does not just showcase tomorrow’s solutions, it takes place at a venue that is already putting them into practice.

Follow spectacular technologically inspiring races

Innovation is assessed through competition. Teams compete in speed, endurance and manoeuvrability contests as well as for the Championship title, viewed from Quai Lucciana, the Jacques Boissy esplanade or from near the YCM. It’s a spectacle where sport performance and energy efficiency go hand in hand.

Meet industry professionals

The Challenge proactively fosters dialogue between new generation engineers and industry players. Through its Corporate Mentoring Programme, 20 professionals mentored 22 teams this year as they developed their projects, sharing technical expertise, practical insights and an industry perspective. The collaboration ensures transfer of skills and helps speed up the move from idea to innovation. “The Monaco Energy Boat Challenge is a fantastic opportunity to build alliances between the new generation of engineers and our industry. We are convinced that by combining our efforts to evolve performance, responsibility and design we can build a better future for Yachting,” explains Paris Baloumis, Director of Strategic Alliances, Oceanco. Taking place on Tuesday 7 July and Wednesday 8 July (10.00am to 5.00pm), the Job Forum complements this initiative by giving students direct contact with participating organisations, helping them expand their networks and maybe even leading to a first internship, job or collaboration.

Get a glimpse of the future at conferences and Tech Talks

The Challenge is also a forum for reflection and discussion. Two international conferences bring industry players, researchers and decision-makers together to discuss key issues. The Advanced Yachting Technology Conference (9 July) focuses on innovation and the most promising technologies, while the Alternative Fuels & Sustainable Yachting Conference (10 July) will tackle decarbonization pathways with discussions on nuclear propulsion, wind power, methanol, next-generation batteries and electric power. Tech Talks are an opportunity for teams to present their projects and engage directly with an International Jury and the public.

See projects that have developed into businesses

The Challenge is also an innovation accelerator. The Italian startup CompetR is a perfect example. The result of a collaboration with the UniBoat team (University of Bologna Argonauts Team), the company presented its electric outboard motor in 2024 for the Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation Sustainable Yachting Technology Award. Spotted by MonacoTech, the company now supplies several teams with its counter-rotating propeller propulsion system, designed to improve energy efficiency while also reducing weight and consumption.

Because the future of yachting is being built today

Since 2014, the Monaco Energy Boat Challenge has involved over 6,500 students and around 50 universities. Technologies presented here are already being used on boats, while startups have been launched at the event. More than just a competition, this Monaco meeting of minds has become a platform where research, industry, entrepreneurship, and knowledge sharing converge.

Attending the Monaco Energy Boat Challenge means witnessing, today, the solutions that will power the boats of tomorrow.

For more information:

Press Office LaPresse - ufficio.stampa@lapresse.it

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