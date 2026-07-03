Carrier Connect Data Solutions Inc. to Present at the Global Technology Virtual Investor Conference July 9th

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carrier Connect Data Solutions Inc. (TSX-V: CCDS; OTCQB: CCDSF), based in Vancouver, British Columbia, focused on the roll-up and operation of Tier II/III data centers, delivering co-location and data center solutions to AI companies, service providers, enterprises and small businesses, today announced that Mark Binns, Chief Executive Officer, will present live at the Global Technology Virtual Investor Conference hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on July 9th, 2026.

DATE: July 9th

TIME: 12:30 PM ET

REGISTER HERE



This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

Recent Company Highlights

Signed a definitive agreement to acquire the Rochester, New York data center assets of Rochester Colo LLC, marking Carrier’s entry into the U.S. market and bringing its total footprint to six data centers.

Reported record third quarter fiscal 2026 results, with revenue up 849% year-over-year to $910,000, cash of $9.9 million and approximately 85 co-location customers across its network.

Announced a strategic partnership between wholly owned subsidiary PureColo and Radian Arc, a Submer Group company, to deploy next-generation GPU edge infrastructure across North America — pairing PureColo’s data center facilities with Carrier’s network interconnection platform to deliver ultra-low latency cloud gaming and sovereign AI-as-a-Service to telecommunications operators, enterprises and AI service providers across Canada and the U.S.

Strengthened its leadership team with the hiring of Mark Alexander as Chief Revenue Officer, supporting the Company’s continued roll-up and organic growth strategy.

About Carrier Connect Data Solutions Inc.

Carrier Connect Data Solutions’ mission is to roll up Tier II/III data centers internationally that specialize in delivering co-location and data center solutions to AI companies, service providers, enterprises and small businesses. Data centers are the physical locations that store computing machines and their related hardware equipment, such as servers, data storage drives, and network equipment. As a carrier-neutral organization, Carrier’s systems are fully independent and owned outright within its leased space. The current principal markets for the Company are Vancouver, Ottawa and Saint John, Canada and Perth, Australia, where it serves clients who use its facilities either as their primary data center or as an ancillary site depending on their needs.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

CONTACTS:

Carrier Connect Data Solutions Inc.

Mark Binns

Chief Executive Officer

778-945-1074

mark@carrierconnectds.com

Virtual Investor Conferences

Greg Young

VP Corporate Services

OTC Markets Group

(212) 652-5958

greg@otcmarkets.com