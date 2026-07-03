Nayax Adds AI Layer to its MoMa Mobile App for Vending and Self-Service Operators

HERZLIYA, Israel, July 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ: NYAX, TASE: NYAX), a global commerce enablement, payments, and loyalty platform, today announced a new AI layer in MoMa, its mobile management app for unattended and self-service operators, designed to help operators make better and more informed business decisions, and act faster from wherever they are.

Across self-service categories, operators are running leaner businesses with tighter margins and making more decisions on the go. Many are not only business owners but also route planners, technicians, stock managers, and customer support, often moving between locations while trying to keep every machine, site, and transaction under control. Their challenge is turning the right data into decisions that maximize operators' time and bottom line, helping them grow efficiently and at scale.

MoMa already helps operators manage their business from anywhere. From their phone, operators can monitor sales and machine activity, manage inventory and planograms, update prices, process refunds, and handle remote actions across one machine or a full fleet.

The AI features include:

AI Assistant: The AI assistant answers questions based on the operator's own business data. Operators can ask which machines are underperforming, why revenue dropped at a specific location, all without building a report or searching through multiple dashboards.

The AI assistant answers questions based on the operator's own business data. Operators can ask which machines are underperforming, why revenue dropped at a specific location, all without building a report or searching through multiple dashboards. Planogram Suggestions: This uses machine-level sales data to recommend changes to product mix and placement, helping operators see which products to swap, which slots to prioritize, and which products may no longer deserve space in a specific machine.

This uses machine-level sales data to recommend changes to product mix and placement, helping operators see which products to swap, which slots to prioritize, and which products may no longer deserve space in a specific machine. Visual Recognition Planogram Suggestions: Operators can take a photograph of their vending machine, and MoMa builds the planogram from the image, up to five times faster than mapping it manually. This makes it easy to add planograms and enrich the business data that drives better decisions.



"Our customers run their businesses on their own time and capital, and our job is to make that simpler," said Yair Nechmad, CEO and Co-Founder of Nayax. "Every feature we build starts with the same question: what does the operator need to run a better and more profitable business? The new AI layer in MoMa is another step in that direction. It helps operators know what matters, control decisions with better data, and act faster from wherever they are."

Joshua Lloyd, a six-year Nayax customer who manages more than 200 vending machines across the United Kingdom with JDJ Vending Services Ltd, said Nayax gives him confidence without needing to carry every machine in his head all day. "It helps me be a lot more present, even as a dad. I do not need to worry so much. I can just open my phone, see that all my machines are working, and go play with my son," said Lloyd.

MoMa AI layer, including AI Assistant, Planogram Suggestions, and Visual Recognition Planogram Setup, is rolling out to MoMa users across iOS and Android in all markets where MoMa is available.

ABOUT NAYAX

Nayax is a global commerce enablement, payments and loyalty platform designed to help merchants scale their business. Nayax offers a complete solution including localized cashless payment acceptance, management suite, and loyalty tools, enabling merchants to conduct commerce anywhere, at any time. With foundations and global leadership in serving unattended retail, Nayax has transformed into a comprehensive solution focused on our customers' growth across multiple channels. As of March 31, 2026, Nayax has 13 global offices, approximately 1,250 employees, connections to more than 80 merchant acquirers and payment method integrations and is globally recognized as a payment facilitator. Nayax's mission is to improve our customers' revenue potential and operational efficiency, effectively and simply. For more information, please visit www.nayax.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements. Many of the forward-looking statements contained in this press release can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "expect," "should," "plan," "intend," "estimate" and "potential," among others. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our intent, belief or current expectations, such as statements in this press release regarding our financial outlook, future business prospects and the impact of recent acquisitions or partnerships published by the Company. Forward-looking statements are based on our management's beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to our management. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements due to various factors, including, but not limited to: our expectations regarding general market conditions, including as a result of global economic trends; changes in consumer tastes and preferences; fluctuations in inflation, interest rate and exchange rates in the global economic environment; the availability of qualified personnel and the ability to retain such personnel; changes in commodity costs, labor, distribution and other operating costs; our ability to implement our growth strategy; changes in government regulation and tax matters; other factors that may affect our financial condition, liquidity and results of operations; general economic, political, demographic and business conditions in Israel; the success of operating initiatives, including advertising and promotional efforts and new product and concept development by us and our competitors; and other risk factors discussed under "Risk Factors" in our annual report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC on March 9, 2026 (our "Annual Report"). The preceding list is not intended to be an exhaustive list of all of our forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are based on our beliefs, assumptions and expectations of future performance, taking into account the information currently available to us. These statements are only estimates based upon our current expectations and projections about future events. There are important factors that could cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. In particular, you should consider the risks provided under "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report. You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee that future results, levels of activity, performance and events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements will be achieved or will occur. Each forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of the particular statement. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason, to conform these statements to actual results or to changes in our expectations.

Nayax Public Relations Contact:

Scott Gamm

Strategy Voice Associates

Scott@strategyvoiceassociates.com

Nayax Investor Relations Contact:

Aaron Greenberg

Chief Strategy Officer

IR@nayax.com