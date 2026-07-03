8 leading companies adopt Wiztrust Blueprint GEO to realign their image across generative AI responses

Paris, France, July 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

8 leading companies, including Capgemini, BPCE, Gecina, Malakoff Humanis and Macif, have adopted the solution to actively manage their visibility in LLMs.

84% of AI citations come from the media, according to Muck Rack's May 2026 study. AI visibility is earned first through the media.

Wiztrust clients score 77.3 out of 100 for visibility, versus a market average of 58.8 (31% higher).

Wiztrust's Blueprint GEO grew out of a one-year collaboration with GetMint, a specialist in measuring brand visibility in AI.

8 leading companies 84% of AI citations from the media 77.3/100 visibility score of Wiztrust clients +31% vs market average of 58.8 80% of Wiztrust newsrooms cited by AI

Research firm Gartner expects PR (or "earned media") budgets to double by 2027 as generative AI goes mainstream¹. Against that backdrop, Wiztrust, France's leader in PR management and the fight against fake news, has launched Wiztrust Blueprint GEO, a solution built to grow organisations' visibility in the answers LLMs generate. 8 leading companies across banking, insurance, real estate, consulting and the public sector have already adopted it (including Capgemini, BPCE, Gecina, Malakoff Humanis and Macif), not just to measure their AI visibility, but to actively shape their presence in LLMs and optimise the reputation AI conveys of them.

The media, the leading source cited by AI

The premise is now well established: the media are the leading source cited by generative AI. According to Muck Rack's "What Is AI Reading?" study (May 2026), 84% of the citations AI models make come from the media, far ahead of brands' own content. Visibility in AI is earned first through the media. Blueprint GEO complements the SEO work companies already run on their corporate sites by targeting what AI actually reads: a question of content, but also of the technical quality of how that content is published.

Realignment: measuring the gap and adjusting the PR strategy

Its method, built with GetMint, a specialist in measuring how brands show up in AI, comes down to one principle: realignment. Blueprint GEO measures the gap between how LLMs portray a brand and how that brand wants to be seen, then adjusts the PR strategy accordingly, sector by sector.

This approach is built on Wiztrust's distribution expertise, and the data backs it up. Wiztrust's 2026 study of all 40 CAC 40 newsrooms gives users of its solution a visibility score of 77.3/100, against an average of 58.8/100 for other publishing tools (+31%). And 80% of Wiztrust newsrooms are cited as a source by AI, the highest score in the benchmark.

" With Wiztrust Blueprint GEO, we've stopped approaching generative AI blindly and turned it into a channel we can actively manage. In just a few weeks, we measured our presence in AI answers, pinpointed our strengths and where we need to improve, and laid the groundwork to realign how we communicate. We already have early, concrete findings to take to our leadership. " Glenn Domingues, Director of Communications and Public Affairs, Gecina

" The real question is no longer whether to analyse how LLMs portray a brand, but how to influence these new channels and prove the impact of what we do. Our clients are showing their executive committee real results within the first few weeks. PR is now performance-driven. " Raphael Labbe, co-founder and CEO of Wiztrust

About Wiztrust

Wiztrust is the French leader in PR management and blockchain certification of corporate communications. Its platform helps communications and investor relations departments distribute, secure and measure their messaging. It now enables them to steer their visibility in generative AI through Wiztrust Blueprint GEO, in partnership with GetMint. www.wiztrust.com

Press contact: Francois Coen, PR Manager. francois@trema.agency. newsroom.wiztrust.com

Cited sources: Gartner, "Predicts 2026: Top Predictions to Inform 2026 Comms Strategies." Muck Rack, "What Is AI Reading?", May 2026. Wiztrust 2026 study of the 40 CAC 40 newsrooms.

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