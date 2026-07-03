Beyond Pet-Friendly: PureCozy Introduces a New Vision for Human-Pet Living

Denver, CO, July 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- From DualSeason Rug™ to Furniture-Integrated Pet Spaces, the Brand Is Reimagining Homes Designed for Both People and Pets

The modern home is no longer designed for people alone, homeowners are rethinking what it means to create a functional, beautiful living space. While traditional home furnishings have historically been designed around human needs alone, a growing movement is emerging around a new idea: homes should work equally well for the people who live in them and the pets they love.

PureCozy, a home furnishings brand known for its washable rugs and pet-conscious furniture, is embracing this shift through what it calls Human-Pet Living—a home should support the comfort, routines, and beauty of life shared by both people and pets

"Pets are no longer an afterthought in the home," said Roger Yu, Founder of PureCozy. "They're family members. We believe the products people bring into their homes should reflect that reality."

From Everyday Life to a New Design Philosophy

PureCozy’s origin began with a moment many pet owners would recognize.

During a gathering among friends, a playful dog accidentally knocked over drinks and snacks, leaving an expensive rug stained and difficult to clean. While the incident itself was minor, it highlighted a larger issue: many traditional home products were never designed for the realities of modern living.

For households with children, pets, and busy lifestyles, Choose something stylish but fragile, or choose something practical that feels like a design downgrade.

PureCozy was founded on the belief that homeowners should not have to choose between the two.

Today, that belief continues to guide the company's product development, combining thoughtful design with everyday functionality.

Introducing the DualSeason Rug™

One of the latest examples of this philosophy is the launch of the DualSeason Rug™, an innovative reversible rug concept designed to adapt to changing lifestyles, seasons, and moods.

Unlike conventional reversible rugs that simply offer an alternate backing, the DualSeason Rug™ offers two complete design experiences in one piece.

Each side showcases its own pattern, color palette, and visual identity, effectively providing homeowners with two distinct looks in one product.

The rug also incorporates two different surface experiences. One side features a cozy low-pile texture brings warmth and comfort during cooler months, while the reverse side offers a lighter, more breathable feel suited for warmer seasons.

By allowing users to transform the atmosphere of a room with a simple flip, the DualSeason Rug™ reflects a growing consumer demand for versatility, flexibility, and multifunctional design.





Pet Furniture That Belongs in the Room

PureCozy's vision for Human-Pet Living extends beyond rugs.

The company has expanded into a collection of furniture pieces specifically designed to integrate pets into everyday living spaces without compromising interior aesthetics.

Its Dog Cabinet collection reimagines the traditional dog crate as a furniture piece, combining enclosed pet spaces with practical storage and furniture-grade finishes.





Similarly, the brand's Cat Nest Coffee Table incorporates a hidden resting space for cats within a modern coffee table design, allows pet comfort to become part of the room’s design within contemporary interiors.





Rather than treating pet products as objects that should be hidden away, PureCozy believes they should contribute to the overall beauty and harmony of the home.

"We're not designing pet products," said Yu. "We're designing home products that happen to work beautifully for pets as well."

Designing Around Real Life

A key part of PureCozy's development process involves begins with observation, not assumptions in everyday environments.

Before launch, prototypes are tested in real homes with real pets, helping the design team better understand durability, comfort, usability, and safety through practical use rather than theoretical assumptions.

This real-world approach has influenced countless product details, from washable materials and secure hardware to furniture layouts that support both human convenience and pet comfort.

The result is a growing collection of products designed around how people actually live—not how showrooms are staged.

Bringing Technology Into the Home Design Process

In addition to physical products, PureCozy is also exploring new ways to bringing technology into the decorating experience.

The company's AI Room Preview service allows customers to upload photos of their own rooms and visualize rugs directly within their spaces before making a purchase.

By helping homeowners better understand scale, color coordination, and overall fit, the service aims to reduce uncertainty and make design decisions more accessible and confidence-driven.

As artificial intelligence continues to influence the home furnishings industry, tools like these are expected to become an increasingly important part of the customer experience.





A Commitment Beyond Products

PureCozy's connection to animals extends beyond product design.

The company actively supports pet welfare through ongoing contributions to Paws Chicago, reflecting a broader commitment to improving the lives of companion animals both inside and outside the home.

That commitment is also represented by Boss, a rescued British Shorthair cat adopted by Roger Yu in 2023. Today, Boss serves as the brand's mascot and appears as the face of the company's online chat assistant, symbolizing the role pets play in shaping the PureCozy community.





Looking Toward the Future of Human-Pet Living

As the boundaries between pet spaces and living spaces continue to disappear, PureCozy believes the future of home design will increasingly focus on shared experiences.

Through innovations such as the DualSeason Rug™, furniture-integrated pet spaces, AI-powered visualization tools, and a continued focus on practical design, the company aims to help homeowners create environments that work beautifully for everyone under the same roof.

Not just pet-friendly. Not just people-friendly. PureCozy is designing for life together.

About PureCozy

PureCozy is a home furnishings brand dedicated to creating products that support modern Human-Pet Living. From washable rugs and reversible rug innovations to furniture-integrated pet spaces and AI-powered room visualization tools, PureCozy designs products that combine functionality, comfort, and thoughtful aesthetics for both people and pets.

For more information, visit purecozyhome.com



