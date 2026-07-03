XPPen Strengthens Its Commitment to Animation with 2026 Annecy Festival Residency Partnership and MIFA Showcase

ANNECY, France, July 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XPPen, a global leading brand in digital art innovation, continues its support for the Annecy International Animation Film Festival in 2026 through its partnership with the Annecy Festival Residency, while showcasing its latest product lineup at MIFA 2026. Together, these initiatives reflect XPPen's long-term commitment to empowering animation creators, from nurturing emerging talent to equipping professionals with tools for evolving production workflows.









Supporting the Next Generation of Animation Storytellers

Building on its support for emerging animation talent through the inaugural XPPen Award for Graduation Films at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival in 2025, XPPen deepens its commitment to the animation community through the 2026 Annecy Festival Residency. The initiative provides selected animation feature film projects with studio space, tailor-made professional mentorship and opportunities to engage with the global animation community.

This year's residency selected three animation projects from 52 submissions across 29 countries: All the Heaven's Doors, Condenaditos, and Todo viene del agua. These projects boldly reflect on social issues, refuse fatalism, and revisit fragments of life and history with exceptional artistic courage and creative vision. As the residency's official partner, XPPen provides its flagship Artist Pro 27 (Gen 2) drawing displays to support artists throughout the creative development process, from concept sketching and storyboarding to visual refinement.

"We contribute more than hardware, but also our deep respect for artistic souls who refuse to follow the crowd—those committed to using animation to probe the depths of human nature," said Brian Huang, Marketing Director at XPPen. "We admire creators who challenge the world through storytelling, and we're honored to walk alongside such creative spirits with tools they can trust throughout their journey."

Featuring professional-grade color performance, a 27-inch 4K 120Hz display, and X-Touch technology, the Artist Pro 27 (Gen 2) enables artists to remain fully immersed in art creation. By seamlessly supporting technical demands, the tool fades into the background and becomes an extension of the creator, freeing artists to focus on what matters most: telling compelling stories.

Showcasing Professional Innovation at MIFA 2026

At MIFA 2026, the world's leading animation industry marketplace held alongside the Annecy International Animation Film Festival, XPPen presented its latest creative product lineup, demonstrating how its expanding ecosystem supports creators at every stage of their creative journey.

The lineup spans entry-level standalone tablets for aspiring artists, the Magic Drawing Pad for everyday digital creation, the Artist 16 3rd portable pen display for professional creators, the flagship Artist Pro 27 (Gen 2) for high-end creative production, and the newly launched Pilot Pro, a productivity-focused editing console designed to streamline editing workflows, marking XPPen's first foray into the professional editing console category.

Beyond product demonstrations, XPPen invited artists to share their creative process on site. Illustrator and animator Julie Roulet demonstrated how professional pen displays can support efficient animation workflows, while 2D/3D artist Benjamin Cerbai explored hybrid digital creation using the Magic Drawing Pad, giving visitors first-hand insight into how the device supports diverse creative scenarios.

By continuing its presence at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival and MIFA, XPPen reaffirms its long-term commitment to supporting creators through both technological innovation and meaningful engagement with the animation industry. Guided by its belief in empowering bold self-expression, XPPen is dedicated to developing tools that enable creators to turn ideas into reality. The company continues to build a creative ecosystem that supports artists at every stage of their journey, growing alongside them from their first ideas to professional creative production.