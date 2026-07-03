CoolCove Announces Cool Cove AC, the Latest 2-in-1 Portable Air Cooler Unit with Dual Air Conditioner Chilling Benefits & Heating Functionality

Commerce, CA, July 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Results may vary. See full terms and conditions through the official CoolCove website.

CoolCove is introducing the Cool Cove AC, a two-in-one portable climate control unit designed to cool and heat a single room without professional installation. The unit mounts to a wall or sits flat on a shelf, dresser, or tabletop, and plugs directly into a standard household outlet. CoolCove AC is built around a compact two-in-one format that combines cooling and heating functions in one plug-in device for room-level comfort. The wall-mountable portable air cooler and heater format is intended for bedrooms, offices, apartments, guest rooms, and enclosed living spaces where compact placement is a priority.

CoolCove AC is designed to cool a room down to 70°F and heat a room up to 113°F from the same unit, switching between modes through a touchscreen control panel or the included wireless remote. Its published coverage reaches up to 549 square feet.

Portable Climate Control Technology

Portable climate units built for single-room comfort generally rely on one of two cooling approaches: compressor-based refrigerant systems, more common in larger portable air conditioners, or evaporative airflow systems, which move air across a cooling element to lower its temperature before circulating it back into the room. CoolCove AC is engineered to use the second approach. Its RapidCool™ Airflow System is designed to draw warm air in through internal vents, pass it through an evaporator cooling chamber, and return it to the room as cooled air, without a window hose or a separate drain tank to manage.

For heating, CoolCove AC product information includes PTC ceramic heating elements. PTC, or positive temperature coefficient, ceramic elements are a widely used heating technology in compact consumer devices because the ceramic material's resistance increases as its temperature rises. This property is designed to help the element self-regulate as temperature changes, while the unit's built-in overheating protection is intended to support safer operation when used according to the included manual.

CoolCove AC Feature Disclosure

CoolCove AC is designed for flexible placement. It can be wall-mounted using the included mounting accessories, which is intended to keep the device, its cord, and its heating element out of the reach of pets and young children, or it can be placed flat on a shelf, dresser, or tabletop without any mounting at all. The unit weighs 2.7 lb and measures 19.3 x 7.9 x 4.5 inches, and it operates on a power draw of 400 to 800W depending on the mode and setting in use.

CoolCove AC is engineered for quiet operation, intended for use in bedrooms and other spaces where operating noise is a consideration. Temperature and mode are adjustable through either the onboard touchscreen or the included wireless remote, so settings can be changed without approaching the unit directly. The device ships with a remote control, wall mounting accessories, and a user manual, and it plugs directly into a standard household outlet without professional installation, ductwork, or a window hose.

CoolCove AC Technical Specifications

CoolCove AC's published specifications are as follows:

Cooling range: down to 70°F

Heating range: up to 113°F

Coverage: up to 549 sq ft

Weight: 2.7 lb

Power output: 400 to 800W

Product dimensions: 19.3 x 7.9 x 4.5 in

Included in the box: one CoolCove AC unit, one remote control, wall mounting accessories, and a user manual

Single-Room Use Conditions

CoolCove AC is designed for targeted single-room comfort rather than whole-home climate control. Published coverage reaches up to 549 square feet, with actual performance depending on insulation, room layout, ceiling height, airflow, placement, outdoor temperature, indoor heat load, humidity, and whether doors or windows remain open during operation.

The unit's compact format is intended for rooms where a larger window air conditioner, floor-standing portable air conditioner, or separate space heater may be difficult to install, move, or store. Common placement settings include bedrooms, home offices, apartments, enclosed workspaces, guest rooms, dorm-style rooms, and smaller living areas where a plug-in cooling and heating unit may be useful for localized comfort.

Compact Design Compared to Traditional Portable Units

Traditional portable air conditioners typically require a window kit or an exhaust hose routed outside, take up floor space, and are heavy enough that moving them between rooms takes real effort. CoolCove AC is built around a different design approach: a compact, wall-mountable or tabletop unit with no external hose, no drain tank, and a lightweight housing designed for single-person setup and repositioning. This design distinction keeps the product centered on single-room, plug-in comfort rather than whole-home cooling capacity.

Consumer Safety Considerations

CoolCove AC is built with overheating protection, overload protection, short-circuit protection, and an anti-scalding grille around its heating element. As with any electric heating or cooling appliance, the unit is intended for use with a standard household outlet, and its vents should not be covered or obstructed during operation.

Availability and Customer Support

CoolCove AC is available through CoolCove's official website, with orders shipped from the United States. Customer support can be reached by email at cs@onninest.com or by phone at 1-888-814-2188, Monday through Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

California Consumer Disclosure (Proposition 65)

California residents should review the CoolCove AC product packaging and the CoolCove official website for any warnings required under California's Safe Drinking Water and Toxic Enforcement Act of 1986, commonly known as Proposition 65, before purchase. Any Proposition 65 warning obligation rests with the manufacturer and seller of the product. California consumers with specific questions about Proposition 65 compliance can contact CoolCove directly at cs@onninest.com or 1-888-814-2188. Information about Proposition 65 is publicly available through the California Office of Environmental Health Hazard Assessment (OEHHA).

Contact Information

CoolCove's support team is reachable by email at cs@onninest.com or by phone at 1-888-814-2188, Monday through Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Written correspondence can be sent to Onninest, 6413 Bandini Blvd, Commerce, CA 90040, USA.

Product Design Context for 2026 Indoor Comfort

CoolCove AC enters the 2026 indoor comfort category as households continue looking for compact, room-by-room temperature options. The unit's two-in-one format combines cooling and heating in a single housing, which may reduce the need to store separate seasonal appliances in smaller spaces.

The unit's design centers on convenience factors commonly associated with portable climate products: compact dimensions, lightweight construction, remote-control operation, wall-mounted or tabletop placement, standard-outlet use, and no hose-based installation. CoolCove AC remains intended for room-level comfort, with performance tied to environmental and setup conditions.

Summary

CoolCove AC is a two-in-one portable cooling and heating unit designed for single-room comfort without professional installation. It combines an evaporative-airflow cooling system with PTC ceramic heating in a wall-mountable or tabletop housing, controlled by an onboard touchscreen or included wireless remote, and covers rooms of up to 549 square feet. CoolCove AC includes a remote control, wall mounting accessories, and a user manual, with customer support available through CoolCove's published email and phone channels.

Results may vary.