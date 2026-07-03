Burntide Gummies 2026 Update Highlights Ingredient Panel, Supplement Facts and Customer Service Support Details

Largo, FL, July 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. Burntide is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. Consult a qualified healthcare professional before use, especially if currently taking prescription medications, under medical care, pregnant, or nursing.

Burntide has issued a 2026 product information update for its dietary supplement gummies, including ingredient panel details, supplement facts information, suggested use directions, caution language, manufacturing information, and customer service contact details. The update summarizes label-based product information and support resources available for consumers reviewing Burntide Gummies.

Burntide Gummies Label Information

Burntide is a dietary supplement gummy. The product label lists one gummy as the serving size, with each gummy weighing 2.5 grams. The suggested use directions state that adults take one gummy daily, or as directed by a healthcare professional, approximately 30 minutes before a morning or afternoon meal with a full glass of water.

Each bottle contains 30 gummies. At the suggested serving of one gummy daily, one bottle represents a 30-day supply. The product label identifies Burntide as a dietary supplement and lists the distributor address as Burntide, 11870 62nd St N, Largo, FL 33773.

Supplement Facts Information Listed on the Burntide Label

The Burntide supplement facts panel lists 8 calories per serving, 2 grams of total carbohydrates, 2 grams of total sugars, including 1 gram of added sugar, 2.5 milligrams of sodium, 1 milligram of calcium, and 0.75 milligrams of magnesium.

The label also lists a 525-milligram proprietary blend consisting of Apple Cider Vinegar and BHB salts. The BHB salts are identified on the label as calcium, magnesium, and sodium beta-hydroxybutyrate. Because the product uses a proprietary blend, the label does not list the individual milligram amount of each component within the blend.

Consumers reviewing current label details, product information, and support resources can reference Burntide official product information for the latest materials made available by the brand.

Other Ingredients Listed on the Product Label

Other ingredients listed on the Burntide label include corn syrup, purified water, pure cane sugar, apple pectin, citric acid, sodium citrate, tapioca starch, natural flavors, and beet root powder.

Consumer Caution and Storage Language

The Burntide label advises individuals under a physician's care or taking medication to consult a healthcare professional before using the product. The label also states that individuals who are pregnant, nursing, or have a known medical condition should not use the product without consulting a physician.

The product label instructs consumers to keep Burntide out of reach of children, avoid use if the safety seal is damaged or missing, and store the bottle in a cool, dry place.

Manufacturing and Distribution Information

Burntide is manufactured in the United States. The product label identifies Burntide as the distributor and lists the company address as 11870 62nd St N, Largo, FL 33773. Dietary supplements sold in the United States are subject to federal dietary supplement regulations, including labeling and manufacturing requirements applicable to the category.

Customer Service and Product Support Information

Burntide lists customer support contact information as support@healthyconsumer.us and +1 (877) 257-0825. Consumers with product, label, order, or support questions can use the contact information provided by Burntide for the most current assistance.

California Consumer Disclosure Information

California residents should review the Burntide product label and official product materials for any warnings required under California's Safe Drinking Water and Toxic Enforcement Act of 1986, commonly known as Proposition 65, before making a product decision. Any Proposition 65 warning obligation rests with the manufacturer and seller of the product. California consumers with specific questions about Proposition 65 compliance can contact Burntide directly at support@healthyconsumer.us or +1 (877) 257-0825.

Summary

Burntide's 2026 product information update summarizes label-based details for Burntide Gummies, including the ingredient panel, supplement facts, suggested use directions, caution language, manufacturing information, and customer service contacts. The product is a dietary supplement and should not be presented as a guaranteed weight-loss, appetite-control, fat-burning, or medical product. Consumers should review the current label and consult a qualified healthcare professional before using any dietary supplement.

Individual results may vary. Burntide is intended to be used alongside a balanced diet and regular exercise.