HorseBoost Gummies Officially Debut Featuring the Trendy Horse Gelatin Salt Trick Recipe for Male Enhancement

Largo, FL, July 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. HorseBoost Gummies are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. Consult a qualified healthcare professional before use, especially if taking prescription medications, blood thinners, or medications for erectile dysfunction, or if managing a heart condition, uncontrolled high blood pressure, or another serious medical condition.

HorseBoost Gummies, a chewable dietary supplement formulated for adult men, have officially launched. HorseBoost Gummies enter the adult male wellness supplement category as a finished dietary supplement combining a proprietary blend of botanical extracts, an amino acid, caffeine, and an adaptogen in a natural strawberry-flavored gummy format.

Product Launch Overview

HorseBoost Gummies are distributed for the adult male wellness supplement category. Each container provides 30 servings at one gummy per serving. HorseBoost Gummies are made in the USA with globally sourced ingredients.

Formula Format and Label Details

The HorseBoost Gummies label lists a serving size of one gummy, 30 servings per container, 10 calories, 3 g total carbohydrate, 3 g total sugars including 3 g added sugars, 4 mg sodium, and an 82 mg proprietary blend. The proprietary blend includes Muira Puama extract, maca extract, catuaba extract, green tea extract, caffeine at 5 mg, ashwagandha, L-arginine, tribulus terrestris, and horny goat weed extract. Other ingredients include corn syrup, cane sugar, water, apple pectin, sorbitol liquid, natural flavors, citric acid, and sodium citrate dihydrate.

Category Context for Adult Male Wellness Supplements

Dietary supplements formulated for adult male wellness are regulated under the Dietary Supplement Health and Education Act. Manufacturers are not required to prove effectiveness to the FDA before marketing a product, and permitted label claims are limited to structure-function language rather than disease treatment claims. Products in this category commonly combine botanical extracts, amino acids, and adaptogens in capsule, powder, liquid, or gummy formats.

Company and Customer Support Information

HorseBoost Gummies are distributed by Instituto Experience, Lakeland, Florida 33804 USA. Product information is available through the HorseBoost information page. Customer support is available at contact@customercs.com or +1 (507) 448-8190. BuyGoods order support is available through the BuyGoods order lookup portal or by phone at 1-302-404-2568. Product returns are directed to 11870 62nd St N, Largo, Florida 33773 USA.

Use, Storage, and Label Warnings

The label directs adult men to take one gummy daily as a dietary supplement, or as directed by a qualified healthcare professional. HorseBoost Gummies are not recommended for individuals under 18. Consumers who are pregnant or nursing, taking prescription medications, using blood thinners, taking medications for erectile dysfunction, or managing heart conditions or uncontrolled high blood pressure should consult a healthcare professional before use. Consumers should discontinue use and consult a doctor if any adverse reaction occurs. The label directs storage at room temperature, 59 to 86 degrees Fahrenheit, with the bottle tightly closed, and instructs consumers not to use the product if the seal under the cap is broken or missing. Keep out of reach of children.

California Consumer Disclosure

California residents should review the HorseBoost Gummies product label and official HorseBoost website for any warnings required under California's Safe Drinking Water and Toxic Enforcement Act of 1986, commonly known as Proposition 65, before use. California consumers with specific product questions can contact HorseBoost customer support at contact@customercs.com.

Summary

HorseBoost Gummies are an adult male wellness supplement launched in a natural strawberry-flavored gummy format. The product combines botanical extracts, an amino acid, caffeine, and an adaptogen within an 82 mg proprietary blend and is distributed by Instituto Experience in Lakeland, Florida.

Results may vary. Individual experiences with dietary supplements differ based on age, health status, diet, lifestyle, consistency of use, and other factors. Pricing, package availability, and terms may change.