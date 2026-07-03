Canada Abstained. CBTU-Canada is Calling For a Federal Apology.

TORONTO, July 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Coalition of Black Trade Unionists—Canada (CBTU-Canada) has launched a national campaign demanding a federal apology for Canada's role in the Trafficking of Enslaved Africans.

On March 25, 2026, the UN General Assembly passed a resolution declaring the Trafficking of Enslaved Africans a crime against humanity. 123 countries voted yes. Canada abstained and has not explained why. Canada’s abstention continues a pattern of refusing to recognize and apologize for the Trafficking of Enslaved Africans despite repeated House of Commons petitions demanding such an apology.

For 1.5 million Black Canadians, that silence is not neutral. It is a statement.

Launched in recognition of Emancipation Day on August 1st, CBTU–Canada is calling on the federal government to:

Publicly explain its UN abstention Formally acknowledge Canada's role in the Trafficking of Enslaved Africans Issue a federal apology to Black Canadians

Canadians can contact their MP directly at https://actionnetwork.org/letters/federal- apology-for-canadas-role-in-the-trafficking-of-enslaved?source=direct_link&

Canada must not sit on the sidelines of history. Again.

MEDIA CONTACT

Mark Brown

The Coalition of Black Trade Unionists (CBTU) - Communications & Social Media Officer

Ontario Federation of Labour VP Representing Black and Racialized Workers

mbrowncupw@gmail.com

(905) 872-3785

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