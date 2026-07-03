Washington, DC, July 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE



The Taiwan Freedom Project Will Uphold

a Free and Open Indo-Pacific by Winning in the Information Domain



July 3 Sponsored Special Section in The Washington Times is First in a Series to Explain Why Taiwan is ‘The Most Important Geopolitical Question Facing America’

America and its allies must “embrace the full spectrum of statecraft” to preserve the freedom, peace, sovereignty and prosperity of Taiwan for decades to come, the Taiwan Freedom Project says in its inaugural publication of sponsored content in The Washington Times.

The 32-page special section, “Why Taiwan Matters, Now More Than Ever,” features more than two dozen analyses about the extraordinary advancements of Taiwan and the threat against it.

“We believe Taiwan to be the most important geopolitical question facing America and the free world. We started the Taiwan Freedom Project to seize the intellectual and moral high ground in the battle of narratives against the Chinese Communist Party (CCP),” said Tom McDevitt, chairman of The Washington Times. “Many thanks to the excellent roster of contributors for this edition. We encourage our readers to take time to read, share the content, and get engaged.”

“This edition is the first in a series and is intended to be an educational resource for citizen leaders, empowering them to find their voice in defense of freedom against totalitarianism,” said Ian Everhart, managing editor of the Taiwan special section. “This and future publications will also be translated into Mandarin,” he added.

The inaugural special section is organized into three parts:

Leading off “Why Taiwan Matters, Now More than Ever,” are contributions by the bipartisan leadership of the House Select Committee on China, Chairman Rep. John Moolenaar and Ranking Member Rep. Ro Khanna. In their “Ten More for Taiwan” report, they provide a roadmap for strengthening US relations with Taiwan and deterring aggression by the CCP.

We have featured key voices from Taiwan, including remarks from Taiwan’s President Lai Ching-te about responding to China’s expansionism, gray zone warfare and maritime intrusions; Taiwan’s Vice President Hsiao Bi-khim about Taiwan’s peace through strength initiative, and its essential contributions to world prosperity; Deputy Minister of Taiwan’s Mainland Affairs Council Shen Yu-chung about countering the CCP’s escalating legal and psychological warfare and transnational repression; and Taiwan’s Ambassador Alexander Tah-ray Yui marking the 250th anniversary of the United States and the 30th anniversary of Taiwan’s first direct presidential election, in which he explains how the two milestones are “strengthening the bonds of our partnership.”

Other highlights are articles by Iris Shaw, director of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Mission in the United States; ChiuFen McDevitt, a founding partner of the Taiwan Freedom Project; Minly Sung and Kuei-Ling Chen of the Taiwanese Association of America; Jeffrey Scott Shapiro, former D.C. prosecutor and Washington Times board member; entrepreneur Orina Chang, associate dean at the School of Banking and Finance at National Sun Yat-sen University in Taiwan; Dr. Eugenia Henry, president of the Taiwanese Chambers of Commerce of North America; pharmacist Bay-Mao “Bill” Wu, chairman of the advisory board of the North America Taiwanese Professors' Association; and Anna Wang, founder of Shining Light Media

Rep. Christopher H. Smith, co-chair of the Congressional-Executive Commission on China (CECC), leads “The Threat and the Consequences,” and calls for support for the bicameral, bipartisan Transnational Repression Policy Act, which “would define the abuse, improve coordination, train officials, support targeted communities and hold perpetrators accountable.”

He is followed by Miles Yu, director of the China Center at the Hudson Institute; Bo Tedards, advisor to the DPP; Gerrit van der Wees, East Asia history professor at George Mason University in Virginia; Piero A. Tozzi, senior director of China policy at the America First Policy Institute; and independent journalist and political commentator Stan Kwiatkowski.

Finally, in “What is to be Done?” our experts provide practical, innovative and time-tested solutions to achieve victory, with contributions by John Dotson, director of the Global Taiwan Institute; Dr. John Lenczowski, founder of the Institute of World Politics; a second appearance by Piero A. Tozzi; Dr. Frank Kaufmann, director of the International Freedom Alliance; Dr. Yao-Yuan Yeh, director of the Taiwan & East Asia Studies Program at the University of St. Thomas in Houston; Jason Hsu, senior fellow at the Hudson Institute; Rear Admiral (Ret.) U.S. Navy Mark Montgomery, senior fellow at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies; Robert Tsao, founder of the United Microelectronics Corporation; and closing with Washington Times national security correspondent Bill Gertz, author of “Deceiving the Sky: Inside Communist China’s Drive for Global Supremacy.”

Special thanks to our sponsors and expert staff in The Washington Times Marketing Department for helping to make this happen.

Inquiries for permission to republish the Taiwan special section should be addressed to the contact person below.

The online edition of the Taiwan special section can be found at: https://www.washingtontimes.com/specials/taiwan-matters-2026/

A full PDF of The Washington Times’ print edition can be found at: https://media.washtimes.com/media/misc/2026/07/02/TaiwanSection_07-03-26_Final2.pdf

Media contact: Ian Everhart at TaiwanFreedomProject@proton.me.

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