DNA My Dog Expands Product Suite With Launch of New Health and Trait Test, Building on 18-Year Foundation in Canine Genetic Testing

TORONTO, July 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DNA My Dog , a pioneer in consumer canine genetic testing, today announced the commercial launch of its new Health and Trait Test, the most advanced product in the company's 18-year history. The test expands the company's direct-to-consumer product suite beyond breed identification to encompass inherited health markers and genetic trait screening, meeting growing consumer demand for comprehensive, science-based pet wellness tools.

The launch follows a full rebuild of DNA My Dog's genetic testing platform in 2023, which expanded the company's breed reference database to more than 350 breeds and updated its underlying genetic methodology. The new Health and Trait Test represents the first major product introduction on the rebuilt platform and positions DNA My Dog to compete more broadly in the expanding pet genomics market.

"Pet owners today want more than a breed breakdown. They want to understand the full genetic picture of their dog's health and traits so they can make better decisions every day. This test is our answer to that demand."

Mindy Tenenbaum, CEO, DNA My Dog

The global pet care market has seen sustained growth across the direct-to-consumer segment, with genetic testing representing one of the fastest-growing subcategories. DNA My Dog, which launched its original breed composition test in 2008, has operated at the consumer end of this market for nearly two decades, building a reference dataset that now spans hundreds of thousands of tested samples.

Product Overview

The Health and Trait Test screens for inherited health markers alongside breed composition, delivering results that cover physical traits with a genetic basis, including coat type and facial structure, as well as behavioral tendencies and health predispositions relevant to a dog's long-term care. The report is structured to be shared with a veterinarian as a practical clinical reference, extending value beyond the initial purchase into the ongoing owner-vet relationship.

The test joins an existing product line that includes a canine allergy test, developed as a lower-cost alternative to veterinary allergy panels; a patent-pending Canine Genetic Age test; and the world's only Deceased Dog DNA test. The full suite reflects a multi-product DTC strategy built around recurring touchpoints across a dog's lifespan, from adoption through advanced age.

"We are one of the few companies in this space with nearly two decades of consumer data. That history informs the accuracy of every test we release, and it gives us a foundation that newer entrants in this market simply cannot replicate."

Mindy Tenenbaum, CEO, DNA My Dog

Market Position and Accessibility

DNA My Dog has maintained a value-positioned pricing strategy throughout its history, prioritizing accessibility for the average pet owner rather than competing at the premium tier. The company's rescue and shelter partnership program, active since its founding, reflects a customer acquisition and brand equity strategy built around the rescue dog adoption community, a segment that represents a significant share of total pet ownership in North America.

The 2023 platform rebuild was designed to close the accuracy gap between DNA My Dog's value-positioned offering and premium competitors without adjusting the price point, a repositioning that supports the company's goal of broadening its addressable market while retaining its core customer base.

Executive Background

CEO Mindy Tenenbaum, who holds a Master of Science in Veterinary Forensics, co-founded DNA My Dog in 2008 after identifying the commercial potential of canine breed identification for the rescue shelter sector. Tenenbaum has led the company through multiple product expansions and the 2023 platform rebuild. Director Jessica Barnett oversees media and communications.

The Health and Trait Test is available now at dnamydog.com. Rescue organizations and shelters can contact the company directly for partnership pricing.

ABOUT DNA MY DOG

Since 2008, DNA My Dog has helped pet owners and dogs forge deeper bonds through accessible, accurate canine genetic testing. Founded by CEO Mindy Tenenbaum, MSc Veterinary Forensics, the company's product suite includes breed composition testing, a health and trait test, a patent-pending Canine Genetic Age test, a canine allergy test, and the world's only Deceased Dog DNA test. DNA My Dog's platform was fully rebuilt in 2023 with next-generation genetic technology and a reference database of more than 350 breeds.





A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/08dada72-1bde-42a0-a2d5-b7104a7d6724