Zentro Announces Expansion of Digital Asset Services Focused on Liquidity and Payment Solutions in the United Arab Emirates







DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, July 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zentro has announced the expansion of its digital asset services in the United Arab Emirates, with a focus on crypto liquidity, payment solutions, and financial access for cryptocurrency traders, entrepreneurs, and digital asset holders seeking practical ways to use digital assets for personal and business transactions.

Founded by Cristiano Maktoub, professionally known as Bronsi, Zentro is expanding its operations to support the growing demand for financial services that bridge digital assets with real-world spending. At 25 years old, Bronsi represents a new generation of crypto entrepreneurs focused on turning on-chain value into practical financial access.

Bronsi became known in digital asset circles during the TRUMP token market cycle of 2025, where he was reportedly among the high-earning traders who capitalized on the rapid growth of meme coin and political token markets. After that period, he shifted his focus toward building financial infrastructure designed to support crypto-native users, traders, and entrepreneurs who need faster access to liquidity and payment solutions.

The company’s broader vision is centered around what Bronsi describes as “banking the unbankable” — helping users who hold significant value in digital assets access practical financial tools for real-world needs. Zentro is developing solutions that help clients access liquidity and payment services while operating within applicable legal and regulatory frameworks in Dubai and the United Arab Emirates.

A Vision for Practical Digital Asset Access

According to Zentro Founder Bronsi, the company is focused on reducing the gap between digital assets and everyday financial use. As cryptocurrency adoption continues to expand globally, Zentro is investing in infrastructure that enables clients to convert digital assets into practical financial solutions more efficiently.

“Digital asset users increasingly require financial services that connect on-chain assets with real-world transactions,” said Bronsi, Founder of Zentro. “Our objective is to provide solutions that make access to liquidity and payments more efficient while supporting responsible and compliant operations.”

The company stated that its services are designed to help clients access cryptocurrency-backed liquidity for business operations, travel, accommodation, private payments, and other legitimate financial needs. Zentro’s approach is focused on simplifying financial access for individuals and businesses that operate within the digital asset economy.

Zentro Continues Building Its Digital Finance Ecosystem

According to the company, Zentro’s network has facilitated approximately $56 million in digital asset liquidity and related financial services over the past year. The company reports that these activities have supported clients requiring timely access to funds for both personal and commercial purposes.

Zentro has also developed relationships across the broader digital asset industry, including participants within the Solana ecosystem, Binance-related market participants, and professionals experienced in digital asset infrastructure, liquidity, and compliance. The company said these relationships support the continued development of its service offering and strengthen its ability to serve clients operating across fast-moving digital markets.

Based in Dubai, Zentro selected the United Arab Emirates as its operating hub because of the country’s growing role in digital assets, financial technology, and international business. The company plans to continue expanding services that support cross-border financial activity for cryptocurrency users and digital-first businesses.

Recent regional instability has also highlighted the need for fast and discreet financial access. According to Bronsi, many digital asset holders and entrepreneurs originally came to Dubai as a secure hub for their wealth, lifestyle, and business activity. When circumstances require urgent movement, clients may need to arrange travel, accommodation, transportation, and other essential services quickly.

“This is where our work becomes practical,” said Bronsi. “For clients who need to move quickly, whether that means booking flights, arranging housing, securing rental cars, or covering urgent travel costs, the ability to move from on-chain assets to real-world spending in seconds can make a major difference.”

Zentro reported supporting more than 200 clients with time-sensitive financial requirements, including travel-related expenses, accommodation, transportation, and other payment needs through digital asset-based financial solutions. The company said millions in client spending have been handled through these services, helping users move from on-chain capital to spendable financial access with speed and reliability.

The company stated that it will continue developing services that integrate crypto liquidity, payment infrastructure, and financial access into a unified ecosystem, with additional updates expected as new services become available.

About Zentro

Zentro is a Dubai-based digital finance company focused on crypto liquidity, payment solutions, and financial access for digital asset users. Founded by Cristiano Maktoub, professionally known as Bronsi, the company develops services that help individuals and businesses use digital assets for real-world financial transactions through practical and compliant solutions. Zentro’s work is centered on speed, discretion, usability, and helping crypto-native users access financial tools designed for the modern digital economy.

Website: https://zentro.finance/