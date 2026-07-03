Hypercharge Announces Issuance of Option Grants

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hypercharge Networks Corp. (TSXV: HC; OTC: HCNWF; FSE: PB7) (the “Company” or “Hypercharge”), a leading EV charging operator, is announcing it has granted 1,000,000 stock options (“Options”) to David Bibby, CEO and President of the Company. The Options are issued to replace 1,000,000 options previously granted to Mr. Bibby that expired unexercised on June 29, 2026. Each Option is exercisable to purchase one common share in capital of the Company (a “Common Share”) at an exercise price of $0.11, for a 5-year term. The Options will vest 100% on issuance.

Equity grants are governed by the terms of the Company's equity incentive plan and are subject to the requirements of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Hypercharge

Hypercharge Networks Corp. (TSXV: HC; OTC: HCNWF; FSE: PB7) is a leading provider of smart electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions for residential and commercial buildings, fleet operations, and other rapidly growing sectors. Driven by its mission to accelerate EV adoption and enable the shift towards a carbon neutral economy, Hypercharge is committed to offering seamless, simple solutions including industry-leading hardware, innovative and integrated software, and comprehensive services, backed by a robust network of public and private charging stations. Learn more: https://hypercharge.com/.

On behalf of the Company,

Hypercharge Networks Corp.

David Bibby, President & CEO

Contact

Media & Investor Relations:

Kyle Kingsnorth, Head of Marketing

kyle.kingsnorth@hypercharge.com | +1 (888) 320-2633

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