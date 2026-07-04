PatchAura Expands Wearable Wellness Collection With Five New Patches for Everyday Health Support

Lakewood, New Jersey, July 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PatchAura, a growing name in wearable wellness, expands its product line with five new wellness patches designed to support common daily wellness goals. The additions include a NAD+ patch, hydration patch, sleep patch, energy patch, and cortisol patch, bringing the company's collection to nine targeted solutions that offer a convenient, pill-free wellness experience for modern consumers.

As more people seek practical ways to maintain their wellness routines, PatchAura continues to simplify daily supplementation with discreet, easy-to-use vitamin patches. Designed for busy lifestyles, travel, and everyday convenience, the expanded lineup provides targeted support without requiring pills, powders, or complicated preparation.

"We created PatchAura to make wellness fit naturally into everyday life," said a spokesperson for the company. "With the addition of five new patches, we're giving consumers more options to support their individual wellness goals through a simple peel-and-apply routine. Our mission is to make targeted wellness more accessible without adding complexity to people's daily schedules."

Expanding Wellness Support Across Everyday Needs

The newest additions broaden PatchAura's ability to support a wide range of wellness priorities. The NAD+ patch is designed for individuals seeking daily support for cellular energy, metabolism, and healthy aging. The hydration patch focuses on electrolyte balance and recovery, making it suitable for active lifestyles and everyday hydration support.

To help consumers manage changing daily demands, the company also introduced a sleep patch formulated for nighttime relaxation and recovery, an energy patch created to support focus and stamina throughout the day, and a cortisol patch, a targeted stress support patch designed to promote calm and everyday balance.

These products join PatchAura's existing collection, including SlimSync for GLP-1 wellness routines, Zen Mode for relaxation, EaseHer for women's wellness, and Rally for post-activity recovery. Together, the portfolio addresses a broad spectrum of wellness goals through convenient, wearable solutions.

Designed for Simplicity and Everyday Convenience

Every PatchAura product is developed with consistency and ease of use in mind. Each package includes 30 single-use patches that are applied directly to clean, dry skin and worn for up to eight to twelve hours as part of a daily routine.

The patches are water-resistant, latex-free, vegan, and gluten-free, making them suitable for a variety of lifestyles and preferences. Their discreet profile allows users to wear them comfortably throughout the day, whether at work, while traveling, or during regular daily activities.

Rather than adding another supplement to an already crowded routine, PatchAura's targeted wellness approach emphasizes convenience, portability, and simplicity for consumers looking to stay consistent with their personal wellness goals.

Supporting Retail Growth in the Wellness Market

In addition to serving direct consumers, PatchAura is positioning its expanded lineup to meet increasing demand from retailers, pharmacies, distributors, and wellness businesses seeking innovative retail wellness products.

Each product is presented in premium, retail-ready packaging that supports both in-store merchandising and online sales. The expanded catalog also enables retailers to offer customers multiple wellness categories from a single brand, creating opportunities for stronger product assortment and repeat purchases.

PatchAura is actively welcoming wholesale inquiries and distribution partnerships as it continues to expand its presence within the growing wearable wellness sector.

For more information about PatchAura, visit the PatchAura website today.

About PatchAura

PatchAura develops innovative wearable wellness solutions that help simplify everyday self-care. Its collection of transdermal wellness patches is designed to support a variety of lifestyle goals through convenient, easy-to-use products that fit seamlessly into modern routines. Offering targeted solutions for energy, hydration, recovery, relaxation, women's wellness, metabolism support, and healthy aging, the company serves both individual consumers and wholesale partners with thoughtfully designed products featuring premium presentation and user-friendly application.

Media Contact

Company Name: PatchAura

Contact Person: Ari Ben, Manager

Email: Hello@patchaura.com

Phone: 323-843-0050

Country: United States

Website: https://patchaura.com

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