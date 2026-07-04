Visionary Financial Launches AI Authority Builder, Connecting AI Website Authority Audits with a Digital PR Marketplace

MIAMI, July 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VF Digital Assets Media LLC, the company behind Visionary Financial , today announced the launch of the AI Authority Builder. This new platform combines a free AI website authority audit with a marketplace for PR distribution, editorial placements, and digital authority-building services.

The launch expands Visionary Financial's growing ecosystem of media and marketing solutions by helping businesses move beyond traditional website analysis. Instead of simply identifying opportunities, the platform provides a personalized Authority Report. It connects users directly with services designed to improve online visibility, strengthen editorial authority, and build long-term brand credibility.

For years, Visionary Financial has been a trusted provider of digital PR services and crypto PR distribution , working alongside startups, established businesses, and marketing agencies across the cryptocurrency, blockchain, fintech, AI, and financial technology sectors. The launch of AI Authority Builder builds on that foundation by giving organizations a smarter way to evaluate and improve their online authority.

Unlike traditional SEO audit tools that stop after generating a report, AI Authority Builder delivers practical recommendations that businesses can immediately act on. Every audit is paired with access to Visionary Financial's integrated marketplace, allowing users to explore PR distribution campaigns, editorial placements , backlink opportunities, and authority-building services based on the results of their audit.

The free platform evaluates several factors that contribute to online authority, including:

Website Authority

SEO Visibility

Backlink Profile

Editorial Authority

PR Visibility

Brand Presence

Authority Growth Opportunities





Within approximately 60 seconds, users receive a personalized website authority report outlining strengths, potential gaps, and prioritized recommendations.

As AI-powered search experiences continue to evolve, businesses are placing greater emphasis on trusted media coverage, authoritative backlinks, editorial credibility, and digital brand reputation. AI Authority Builder was developed to help organizations better understand these signals while providing a clear path toward improving them.

The platform also introduces a workflow that is uncommon within today's marketing landscape. Rather than requiring businesses to use separate SEO tools, PR agencies, backlink providers, and media outreach services, Visionary Financial brings authority analysis and implementation together within a single platform.

Organizations can move seamlessly from generating a free audit to exploring targeted digital PR services , editorial placements, and PR distribution opportunities through one centralized marketplace.

The launch reflects Visionary Financial's continued evolution from a financial media publication into a broader digital authority platform serving businesses across technology, finance, AI, SaaS, blockchain, cryptocurrency, and other growth-focused industries.

Businesses can generate a complimentary AI website authority audit today by visiting https://visionary-finance.com/ai-authority-builder/ .



__________________________

About Visionary Financial

Visionary Financial, a brand of VF Digital Assets Media LLC, is a digital authority platform that helps businesses strengthen their online presence through AI-powered website authority audits, PR distribution, editorial placements, digital PR services, and media publishing. By combining AI-driven analysis with a comprehensive authority-building marketplace, Visionary Financial helps organizations improve visibility, build credibility, and grow long-term online authority.