WhipNash Celebrates the Fourth of July With a 3X Entry Multiplier for Its Hummer EV Giveaway

Nashville, TN, July 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WhipNash, an exotic and luxury car rental company serving Nashville and Middle Tennessee, is celebrating Independence Day with a limited-time 3X entry multiplier for its recently launched Hummer EV Giveaway.

During the designated Fourth of July promotional period, eligible qualifying purchases will receive three times the standard number of giveaway entries, subject to the campaign’s Official Rules and the terms displayed at the time of purchase.

The holiday promotion follows the official launch of WhipNash and its nationwide giveaway, which gives eligible participants the opportunity to win a 2025 GMC Hummer EV.

The campaign also helps support three organizations serving animals, veterans, children, and

families:

The ASPCA

Wounded Warrior Project

The Luke Alan Foundation

A portion of applicable campaign proceeds will support the work of these organizations.

“The Fourth of July is about celebrating freedom, opportunity, and the people and organizations that strengthen our communities,” the WhipNash Team said. “We wanted to mark the holiday by giving participants more opportunities to enter while continuing to bring attention to three causes that mean a great deal to us.”

Three Times the Standard Entries

Under the standard giveaway structure, eligible merchandise purchases earn one entry for every dollar spent unless a promotional multiplier is in effect.

During the Fourth of July promotion, qualifying purchases earn three times the standard number of entries. For example, an eligible purchase that would normally generate 50 entries would generate 150 entries during the 3X promotional period.

WhipNash also offers Quick Entry options for participants who want a direct way to obtain giveaway entries. Under the standard campaign structure, eligible Quick Entry purchases provide two entries for every dollar spent.

Any multiplier or promotional entry amount applicable to Quick Entry options will be identified on the corresponding campaign page and governed by the Official Rules. Participants should review the entry total presented before completing a purchase.

The 3X promotion is available only during the announced Fourth of July promotional window. Purchases completed before or after that period will receive the standard entry amount or any other multiplier that may be active at that time.

“We want every participant to clearly understand how entries are calculated,” the WhipNash Team said. “Standard purchases, Quick Entry options, and limited-time multipliers give people different ways to participate, but every entry remains subject to the same Official Rules.”

A Bold Prize for an Independence Day Campaign

The 2025 GMC Hummer EV was selected as the campaign’s featured prize because of its combination of electric performance, advanced technology, bold styling, and unmistakable road presence.

The vehicle reflects the kind of memorable experience WhipNash was created to provide. The company offers exotic cars, luxury SUVs, premium electric vehicles, and statement vehicles for Nashville visitors, residents, celebrations, events, business travel, productions, and special occasions.

Through its valet-style delivery model, WhipNash brings vehicles directly to customers at Nashville International Airport, approved hotels, homes, event locations, production sites, businesses, and other approved destinations throughout the Nashville area.

“WhipNash was built for people who want the vehicle to become part of the memory,” the WhipNash Team said. “The Hummer EV represents that same idea. It is bold, recognizable, and designed to turn an ordinary drive into an experience.”

Supporting Animals, Veterans, and Families

While the Fourth of July multiplier gives participants additional opportunities to enter, the campaign also continues WhipNash’s commitment to supporting three meaningful causes.

Protecting Vulnerable Animals

The ASPCA works to help protect vulnerable animals and prevent cruelty throughout the United States. Its efforts include animal rescue, advocacy, shelter support, and programs that help animals and the organizations caring for them.

Standing With Wounded Warriors

Wounded Warrior Project provides programs and services for wounded, ill, and injured veterans and the families who support them. Its work includes assistance related to mental health, physical wellness, peer connection, career development, financial well-being, and long-term independence.

Honoring Little Lives

The Luke Alan Foundation honors the life and memory of Luke Alan while helping families facing the loss of a child. The foundation provides scholarships, supports grieving families, and partners with Owlet to provide Smart Socks to parents.

“The organizations supported through this campaign represent courage, compassion, protection, and remembrance,” the WhipNash Team said. “The multiplier makes the holiday promotion more exciting, but the opportunity to support these causes is what gives the campaign a larger purpose.”

How the Entry Multipliers Work

Participants may receive different numbers of entries depending on the applicable purchase method or active promotion:

Standard merchandise purchases: Eligible purchases ordinarily provide one entry for every dollar spent.

Quick Entry purchases: Eligible Quick Entry options ordinarily provide two entries for every dollar spent.

Promotional multipliers: During announced promotional periods, qualifying purchases may receive an increased number of entries. The Fourth of July promotion provides three times the standard number of entries on qualifying purchases.

Multipliers apply only to purchases and entry methods expressly included in the promotion. Promotional periods may begin and end at specific times, and transactions must be completed during the applicable window to qualify.

All entry totals, eligible products, multiplier restrictions, promotional deadlines, and entry limitations are controlled by the Official Rules and the information presented on the applicable campaign page.

No purchase is necessary to enter or win. A free alternative method of entry is available. Making a purchase does not guarantee that a participant will win.

The giveaway is void where prohibited and is subject to all applicable federal, state, and local laws.

The ASPCA, Wounded Warrior Project, and The Luke Alan Foundation are supported through the campaign but are not sponsors, administrators, or endorsers of the sweepstakes unless expressly stated otherwise.

Fourth of July Promotion Availability

The WhipNash 3X Fourth of July entry multiplier is available for a limited time. Participants should visit the official giveaway website for the precise promotional period, eligible purchase methods, entry calculations, prize information, and complete Official Rules. WhipNash is also accepting rental inquiries and reservations for exotic and luxury vehicle experiences in Nashville. Customers can review available vehicles and request booking information at https://win.whipnash.com/

About WhipNash

WhipNash is an exotic and luxury car rental company based in Nashville, Tennessee. The company offers a curated fleet of high-end vehicles with white-glove, valet-style delivery to Nashville International Airport, hotels, homes, events, and approved locations throughout the Nashville area. WhipNash serves visitors, residents, business travelers, event planners, production teams, and anyone looking to make their Nashville experience unforgettable.

Press Inquiries

Email: support [at] whipnash.com

Phone: +1 615-913-5645

Address: 222 2nd Ave S, STE 1700, Nashville, TN 37201

Web: https://whipnash.com/

Press Kit: Available at https://whipnash.com/press