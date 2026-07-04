Pepeto Announces Presale Nearing Sellout as the Solana Price Prediction Targets $250 and SOL Whale Wallets Load Before the Bull Run

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, July 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pepeto announces its presale is closing in on a sellout with more than $10.37 million raised, new wallets are joining at twice last month's rate, and the window to get in before the Binance listing keeps shrinking with every round that fills.

What makes the picture even more interesting is who exactly is buying, because large Solana holders are showing up inside this presale, and that puts a question on the table that needs a real answer: if the solana price prediction still points up, why are wallets holding millions in SOL committing fresh capital to a meme coin presale at the same time?

Pepeto Fills at Record Speed While the Solana Price Prediction Stalls at $250 and Whale Capital Searches for Higher Multiples

Capital keeps flooding into Pepeto at a pace no presale from the past two cycles has matched, and the wallets entering now understand from past experience that buying during peak fear is where the largest returns are built.

Looking at the solana price prediction makes the case obvious for why its biggest holders are buying this exact presale. SOL trades at $84 per Coinbase , up 16% on the week with whale wallets and spot ETF inflows both pushing the price higher per Yahoo Finance , and Standard Chartered only targets $250 by year end, a 3x that needs months of waiting and a major upgrade before it arrives.

Put $1,000 into SOL today and even if everything lines up perfectly that becomes roughly $3,000, the kind of return most people barely feel, but that same $1,000 inside a presale is a completely different equation because micro-cap tokens hitting 100x on listing day is not rare, it is just what happens when real demand meets a tiny valuation, and that entry becomes $100,000 in weeks while SOL is still waiting on Firedancer and ETF flows to move.

What the Biggest Crypto Wallets Discovered When They Looked Inside New crypto Pepeto

The new crypto Pepeto has taken the number one spot among every presale running in 2026, and the traction at this point makes it impossible to ignore. Solana-based meme coins dominated the last two years, but every data point heading into the next bull run shows that wave is over and Ethereum-based meme coins are set to lead the rotation, and Pepeto does not stop at being an ETH-based meme coin with massive community growth. The team built an entire trading exchange from scratch, zero fees on every swap, an AI contract scanner, and trade routing across Ethereum, BNB Chain, and Solana, all designed to handle the volume surge that comes with a bull market.

So why exactly are people buying this fast? Because every category that has produced the biggest winners in crypto history is sitting inside one token. It is a presale, a category that has returned at least 20x on listing day across every cycle. It is a meme coin, the category that turned unknown tokens into life-changing wealth overnight. And it is an exchange token, the same category that sent BNB from a 2017 ICO to a top-five coin above $90 billion where early buyers are now sitting on returns worth millions.

No presale in crypto history has combined all three at once, and logically, nothing is stopping Pepeto from becoming a historical breakout the moment it launches.

Conclusion

Early SOL buyers who got in below a dollar built the kind of wealth most people spend entire careers chasing, and the Solana price prediction still points to $250, but a 3x from $84 is not the same trade that changed those lives. That window closed a long time ago.

Every cycle produces one or two entries that look exactly like this in hindsight, a presale filling at record speed, whale wallets from larger coins quietly rotating in, a live product already built, and a listing date approaching. The people who spotted DOGE, SHIB, and BNB at that stage did not have more information than anyone else. They just paid attention to where the biggest wallets were moving and followed the same direction. Right now, wallets holding millions in SOL are placing capital into Pepeto, and the data covered in this crypto news article explains why.

The presale is still open at the official website down below, but with this pace it is filling, it could land on Exchanges in the few days ahead. Buying it before it does is the whole opportunity.