



A new breed of reputation management firm is influencing what AI says about executives, celebrities, and public figures. Most people don't know the battlefield has already shifted.

MIAMI, July 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Crisis Management, the Florida-based reputation management firm, announced the introduction of its specialized methodology for AI reputation management. The framework enables executives, professionals, companies, and public figures to proactively shape the narratives that artificial intelligence search platforms synthesize and present about them.

Digital Crisis Management Adopted in Real Time

An executive at a mid sized firm was preparing for a major business development meeting when he decided to check something. He typed his own name into Google's AI Overview feature on Gemini.

What he saw stopped him cold.

The AI generated summary pulled together a series of news articles from 2019 old coverage about a lawsuit his company had faced and settled years ago. The overview wasn't false, exactly. But it was incomplete. It painted a picture of an executive perpetually mired in legal trouble, when the reality was far more nuanced. The old stories had aged out of relevance. No journalist had written about him since. But AI hadn't forgotten.

He called Digital Crisis Management, the Florida based reputation firm that specializes in exactly this problem.

Within 60 days, they had shifted what Gemini said about him. New, authoritative content about his actual work thought leadership pieces, professional profiles, updated press coverage gave the AI fresh sources to cite. Simultaneously, they worked to remove or de index the oldest articles. The AI overview changed. The narrative shifted. When the next prospect searched his name, they saw a different story.

That story is about to become everyone's story. And Digital Crisis Management saw it coming.

The AI Search Crisis That No One's Ready For

Most people still think of reputation management the old way: suppress the negative links on Google. That playbook is obsolete.

AI search platforms Google's AI Overview, OpenAI's ChatGPT search, Perplexity, and a half dozen others are now fielding millions of queries daily about real people and real companies. When someone searches a name, they don't get a list of links. They get a synthesized answer, written with confidence, delivered as fact.

That answer is built from whatever sources the platform draws from. News articles. Public records. Press releases. LinkedIn profiles. Old arrest records. Forum posts. If the negative material outweighs the positive or if the old material hasn't been updated in years the AI reflects that imbalance back to anyone asking.

And everyone is asking. Executives before board meetings. Investors before funding decisions. Hiring committees before offers go out. Business partners before deals close. The AI overview is now the first impression.

For most professionals and companies, that shift came without warning. One day, reputation meant managing Google. The next day, it meant managing what machines say about you when they synthesize everything they know.

Most traditional reputation firms have no idea how to handle it. Digital Crisis Management built its entire methodology around it.

How DCM Figured Out the AI Game

The distinction between traditional search optimization and AI reputation management is technical, but it matters enormously.

Google ranks sources. It says: this link is authoritative, this one is spam, this one is from a trusted domain. Websites compete for position. SEO is about winning that ranking game.

AI search platforms don't rank. They synthesize. They pull from dozens or hundreds of sources and weave them into a coherent narrative. The more authoritative, consistent, and widely distributed a body of content is across multiple platforms, the more weight it carries in that synthesis. A press release alone doesn't move the needle. A news article alone doesn't move the needle. But a press release that gets picked up by industry publications, cited in professional profiles, mentioned in thought leadership pieces, and reinforced across owned digital properties that creates a signal pattern the AI can't ignore.

Digital Crisis Management doesn't just build content. They orchestrate it across the source layers that AI platforms actually draw from. Press coverage, executive profiles, thought leadership placements, owned digital properties all calibrated to shift the overall narrative the AI constructs about a client.

The executive with the outdated Gemini overview didn't just get new blog posts written. DCM placed thought leadership in industry publications, updated his LinkedIn profile with recent accomplishments, coordinated press coverage around his current work, and built a owned digital presence that gave the AI fresh, authoritative sources to reference. The old coverage didn't disappear, but it stopped being the dominant signal.

That's the difference between traditional reputation management and what Digital Crisis Management does in the AI era.

Who This Affects (And Why They're Not Ready)

The firm's client base spans professionals who thought they'd solved reputation management years ago: attorneys who settled a high-profile case and now can't get past the old coverage, financial advisors with outdated press that doesn't reflect their current book of business, doctors navigating online reviews that have migrated into AI summaries, executive founders of mid-market companies, solo practitioners building their professional identity.

And companies. A mid sized firm dealing with a crisis five years ago finds that crisis is still the first thing AI says about them. A company expanding into a new market discovers its AI profile is stuck in its old identity. A brand founder launching a new venture finds the AI summary pulls from competitor narratives about the previous company.

The problem is always the same: the gap between who they actually are now and what the AI says about them. And the gap goes undetected until it costs them a deal, an investor meeting, a hire, or a partnership.

The executive with the Gemini problem didn't know his AI reputation was a problem until it almost cost him millions.

Most people and companies won't know until it's too late.

The Methodology That's Changing the Industry

Digital Crisis Management operates on a straightforward insight: the sources AI platforms trust are the new battleground for reputation. Winning that battleground means building the right presence in the right places before the question ever gets asked before the investor searches your name, before the journalist calls, before the prospect types your company into Gemini.

It's not about hiding negative information. It's about making sure the positive, complete, current picture is authoritative and distributed enough that the AI can't help but reflect it.

For an industry that spent decades debating which tactics moved Google results most efficiently, the shift to AI era reputation management is closer to a ground up reinvention. The firms that understood this shift early that built methodology rather than theory are the ones getting the calls now.

Professionals and companies whose reputations are being shaped by AI platforms they never had to think about before are learning that the firms with a real playbook are worth every penny.

Before the Panic Hits

AI reputation management is new enough that most firms haven't built formal service lines around it. The sourcing behavior of major AI platforms, the content strategies that actually move the needle, and the infrastructure required to influence AI overviews at scale are all still being developed.

But the need isn't new anymore. It's accelerating.

To learn more and understand how the shift from traditional search to AI search changes reputation strategy, visit Digitalcrisismanagement.com .

The firm has published detailed breakdowns of how different AI platforms source content, what types of placements actually influence AI summaries, and how to audit your own AI reputation before it becomes a problem.

For executives, attorneys, doctors, advisors, business owners, and company leadership teams, the ones who get in front of this issue who build their AI reputation proactively rather than reactively are the ones who won't be scrambling in a board meeting six months from now, trying to explain why the AI says something they never wanted said.

Digital Crisis Management is solving this problem for clients now. Everyone else is about to panic and try to figure out what they should have done months ago.