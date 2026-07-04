Co-Exponential Announces Strategic Partnership with HEAR HERE, LLC to Support Small Business Growth Across New Jersey

Keansburg, NJ, July 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Co-Exponential™, a leadership and growth consultancy focused on helping organizations scale their impact, today announced a strategic partnership with HEAR HERE, LLC, a New Jersey-based organizer of farmers markets, pop-up events, and community experiences. The collaboration is designed to support HEAR HERE's continued growth while creating even more opportunities for local entrepreneurs, artisans, and small business owners throughout the state.

From handmade goods and baked treats to fresh produce and unique products and services, Hear Here curates independently owned businesses to support local communities.

Founded by Jennifer Perkel in 2021, HEAR HERE has experienced significant growth, producing 156 events in 2025, creating more than 2,040 vendor opportunities, and attracting an estimated 46,800 customer visits—nearly doubling its 2024 totals. Through the partnership, Co-Exponential™ will support strategic planning, operational scalability, and long-term business development as HEAR HERE expands its impact across New Jersey.

As the United States celebrates its 250th anniversary, HEAR HERE is bringing that same spirit of entrepreneurship and independence directly into local communities by helping small businesses get out there, get seen, and grow.

Founded by Jennifer Perkel, HEAR HERE organizes more than 175 pop-ups and farmers markets annually, creating opportunities for small businesses to showcase their products and connect directly with customers. What began as a passion for bringing communities together has evolved into a thriving year-round operation dedicated to helping entrepreneurs gain visibility, build customers, and grow sustainable businesses.

"I don't just run the markets; I help my vendors grow their businesses," said Perkel.

A former teacher turned full-time market organizer, Perkel has built her business by supporting vendors at every stage of their journey, especially those who are just getting started and don't know where to begin. She helps them navigate everything from booth setup and board of health paperwork to customer engagement and market strategy. Her hands-on approach has made HEAR HERE a trusted platform for entrepreneurs seeking practical support and real-world opportunities.

"Jennifer has built an incredible platform for entrepreneurs and small businesses throughout New Jersey," said Rob Whitfield, Founder and CEO of Co-Exponential™. "Our role is to help provide the strategy, alignment, and scalable foundation that allows that impact to reach even more communities."

"I've been with vendors from their very first market to watching them grow into much bigger businesses," Perkel said. "That's the best part of what I do."

HEAR HERE markets feature everything from handmade goods and baked treats to fresh produce and specialty products from independently owned businesses. The events create meaningful, face-to-face connections between vendors and the communities they serve.

As the country reflects on 250 years of independence, Perkel sees a direct connection.

"This country was built on people taking a chance on themselves," she said. "That's exactly what my vendors are doing every single time they show up at a market."

With events taking place throughout New Jersey, HEAR HERE continues to expand its reach, support hundreds of vendors, and bring communities together week after week.

"Two hundred and fifty years ago, our nation was built on the idea of creating opportunities for growth," Perkel said. "I carry that forward by working with local townships and venues to bring vendors and customers together in meaningful ways."

For more information about upcoming markets or becoming a vendor, visit hearhereevents.com.

About Co-Exponential™

Co-Exponential™ helps leaders, teams, and organizations unlock sustainable growth by transforming how people work together. Through leadership development, strategic facilitation, executive coaching, and team performance solutions, Co-Exponential partners with organizations to create alignment, accelerate execution, and scale impact. Its mission is to transform teams so they can transform society.

About HEAR HERE, LLC

HEAR HERE, LLC is a New Jersey-based event company that produces farmers markets, pop-up markets, and community events throughout the state. Founded by Jennifer Perkel in 2021, the company creates opportunities for small businesses, artisans, makers, and entrepreneurs to connect directly with local communities while building sustainable growth.

Hear Here markets create meaningful, face-to-face connections between vendors and the communities they serve.

Press Inquiries

Rob Whitfield

Founder & CEO, Co-Exponential™

Website: https://coexponential.com/

Email: rob@coexponential.com



Jennifer Perkel

Founder, HEAR HERE, LLC

Website: https://www.hearhereevents.com/

Email: jenn@hearhereevents.com