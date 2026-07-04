Jelly Force Announces Launch of Male Enhancement Supplement and Official Online Platform “JellyForce”

Largo, FL, July 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jelly Force today announced the official launch of its first men's wellness dietary supplement together with the introduction of its official online platform, marking the company's entry into the consumer wellness and dietary supplement sector. According to the company, the announcement follows the completion of a multi-stage development process that included product formulation, ingredient sourcing, manufacturing coordination, packaging preparation, documentation, operational planning, and website development.

For additional information about the company and its wellness initiatives JellyForce website: https://jelly-force.net/

The company stated that the launch represents the beginning of its long-term business strategy focused on the development and distribution of dietary supplement products for adult consumers. Jelly Force added that its newly introduced online platform has been established as the company's primary source of product information, corporate announcements, customer support resources, and educational materials relating to its products and operations.





Information regarding the company, its products, ingredient listings, frequently asked questions, and customer support resources is available through the company's official website at https://jelly-force.net/

Company Launch

According to Jelly Force, the launch reflects the completion of coordinated activities across multiple operational areas, including formulation planning, supplier evaluation, manufacturing preparation, production scheduling, packaging development, labeling review, documentation management, digital platform implementation, and customer support planning.

The company stated that these activities were conducted to establish an operational framework capable of supporting both current business activities and future product introductions. Jelly Force noted that its initial objective is to create a structured foundation for continued organizational development while maintaining consistency in manufacturing, communication, and customer service.

According to the company, the launch also establishes the organization's public identity through a centralized digital platform intended to provide current information regarding products, company announcements, and operational developments.

Initial Consumer Product

Jelly Force stated that its first consumer product is a dietary supplement presented in gummy form for adult consumers. According to the company, the product was developed following a structured formulation process that considered ingredient compatibility, manufacturing feasibility, production consistency, packaging requirements, and commercial readiness.

The company explained that the formulation incorporates botanical extracts, amino acids, minerals, and selected vitamins. According to Jelly Force, ingredients included in the formulation are:

L-arginine

Maca root

Ashwagandha

Muira puama

Catuaba bark

Epimedium

Tribulus terrestris

Ginseng

Zinc

Selected vitamins

Jelly Force stated that ingredient selection formed part of its formulation planning process and was evaluated alongside manufacturing and packaging considerations before commercial introduction.

The company noted that consumers should use the dietary supplement only according to the directions provided on the product label.

Product Development

According to Jelly Force, development of the supplement involved several coordinated stages before public release.

The company stated that initial activities included product planning and ingredient evaluation, followed by supplier coordination, manufacturing preparation, packaging development, documentation review, production scheduling, and operational readiness planning.

Jelly Force explained that formulation planning included assessments relating to ingredient compatibility, production feasibility, product presentation, and manufacturing efficiency. The company added that supplier coordination was conducted to support the procurement of ingredients and production materials required for commercial manufacturing.

According to the company, packaging development included review of labeling information, serving guidance, ingredient declarations, storage recommendations, and other information intended to accompany the product.

Jelly Force stated that documentation prepared during development supported internal operational planning and commercial distribution activities.

Manufacturing Practices

According to Jelly Force, manufacturing is conducted through production partners operating under established dietary supplement manufacturing practices.

The company stated that production activities include procedures relating to ingredient handling, formulation preparation, production documentation, packaging review, batch consistency, and manufacturing oversight.

Jelly Force noted that production activities are periodically reviewed as part of routine operational processes intended to support consistency throughout manufacturing.

According to the company, quality review forms part of the overall production process before products are prepared for distribution.

The company added that operational procedures may continue to evolve as part of ongoing business development and manufacturing review activities.

Product Information

Jelly Force stated that product labeling includes information regarding ingredients, serving recommendations, suggested use, storage instructions, and other information intended to assist consumers in understanding the product.

The company encourages consumers to review all product labeling before use and to follow the directions provided with the product.

According to Jelly Force, individuals with existing medical conditions, individuals taking prescription medications, those who are pregnant or nursing, or those with questions regarding ingredient suitability should consult a qualified healthcare professional before beginning any dietary supplement.

The company also stated that dietary supplements are intended to complement a balanced diet and healthy lifestyle and are not intended to replace appropriate nutrition or professional medical care.

Jelly Force emphasized that individual experiences with dietary supplements may vary depending upon personal health circumstances, dietary habits, and other individual factors.

The company further stated that the dietary supplement is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Digital Platform

Alongside the product launch, Jelly Force announced the introduction of its official online platform .

According to the company, the platform serves as the primary location for product information, ingredient listings, company announcements, customer support resources, frequently asked questions, and general corporate information.

The company stated that maintaining a centralized source of information enables consumers, business partners, and other interested parties to access current information directly from the organization.

Jelly Force added that future platform enhancements may include expanded educational resources, improved navigation, accessibility improvements, additional product information, and updates reflecting ongoing company activities.

Consumer Communication

According to Jelly Force, providing clear and factual information is an important element of its communication strategy.

The company stated that information regarding ingredients, suggested use, product labeling, operational announcements, and company developments is intended to be made available through its official communication channels.

Jelly Force added that customer inquiries may be submitted through the support resources available on its website.

According to the company, informational materials are periodically reviewed to help maintain consistency with product labeling and company communications.

Executive Statement

"The official launch of Jelly Force represents an important milestone for our organization," a company representative said.

"Our team has invested considerable effort in formulation planning, supplier coordination, manufacturing preparation, operational planning, documentation, packaging development, and digital infrastructure. Introducing our first dietary supplement together with our official online platform establishes the foundation for our long-term business strategy."

The representative added that Jelly Force intends to continue reviewing its operations while maintaining attention to product consistency, customer support, and responsible communication.

Long-Term Strategy

According to Jelly Force, the launch represents the initial stage of a broader business development strategy.

The company stated that future initiatives may include continued investment in product development, operational improvement, manufacturing oversight, digital platform enhancement, educational resources, and customer communication.

Jelly Force noted that future business decisions will be guided by internal planning, manufacturing capabilities, applicable regulatory considerations, and organizational priorities.

The company stated that measured operational growth remains an important objective as the organization evaluates future opportunities.

Operational Development

According to Jelly Force, activities leading to the launch required coordination across formulation planning, sourcing, production scheduling, packaging preparation, website implementation, customer support planning, documentation management, and operational review.

The company stated that these coordinated activities were intended to establish a structured operational framework capable of supporting current operations while providing flexibility for future product introductions.

Jelly Force added that operational procedures will continue to be reviewed as part of routine business activities.

Industry Perspective

According to the company, consumer interest in dietary supplements has contributed to continued development within the wellness sector, increasing the importance of transparent product information and accessible educational resources.

Jelly Force stated that its operational approach includes providing factual information regarding ingredients, product labeling, and suggested use through official company communications.

The company added that maintaining current and accessible information is intended to support informed consumer decision-making.

Future Platform Development

According to Jelly Force, the official website will continue to evolve alongside the company's operations.

Future updates may include additional educational articles, expanded informational resources, company announcements, operational updates, accessibility improvements, and enhanced customer support materials.

The company stated that development priorities will continue to be evaluated based on operational needs and user feedback.

Availability

According to Jelly Force, the men's wellness dietary supplement is currently available through the company.

Information regarding product ingredients, labeling, customer support resources, company announcements, and corporate information is available through the official website at https://jelly-force.net/

About Jelly Force

Jelly Force is a consumer wellness company focused on the development and distribution of dietary supplement products for adult consumers.

According to the company, its activities include formulation planning, ingredient sourcing, manufacturing coordination, packaging oversight, operational planning, and digital communication through its official online platform.

The company stated that it seeks to provide consumers with accessible product information while maintaining responsible communication regarding dietary supplements.

Jelly Force added that it intends to continue evaluating opportunities for product development, operational improvement, manufacturing oversight, and digital platform enhancement as part of its long-term business strategy.