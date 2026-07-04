



DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, July 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ethereum Based crypto Pepeto keeps advancing fast week after week, with funds now exceeding $10.38, the only presale in 2026 that crossed this number as investor entries surged across every country, every social platform, and every crypto news feed at once.

The timing gives it even more weight, because Bernstein just reaffirmed a Bitcoin price prediction of $150,000 by December, Ethereum jumped 5.6% in one session after Fed Chair Kevin Warsh said inflation risks have eased according to CoinDesk, and any presale that launches into a bull run backed by those kind of targets is sitting in the exact position that created the largest crypto winners of every past cycle.

Crypto News: Pepeto Hits $10.38 Million as the Bullish Bitcoin Price Prediction and Ethereum Recovery Confirm the Bull Run Is Building

Pepeto attracting this much attention and capital right now is not a coincidence, because the whales filling this presale know exactly what this month is. It is one of the last windows to lock in a position inside a winning presale before a bull run arrives, and presales are the category that delivers the widest gains when that move hits.

The signals are already showing up. Bitcoin price already bounced to $61,678 per Yahoo Finance with ETF money flowing back in and long-term holders accumulating again per Glassnode , and Bernstein's $150,000 Bitcoin price prediction means the bank sees BTC more than doubling before the year ends. ETH jumped to $1,731 with staking locking up over 30% of total supply and squeezing what is left just as buyers come back, and both coins are pointing the same direction: the bull run is not a question of if, it is a question of when.

But here is the part the whales already calculated. The Bitcoin price prediction at $150,000 is still only a 2.4x from today's price, and Ethereum reaching $3,400 is a decent return over months but not the kind of move that changes how someone lives. Large caps at these valuations do not produce fortunes anymore, and the wallets holding the biggest positions know it, which is exactly why they rotate into presales where the real multiples begin.

Pepeto Utility Takes Center Stage During a Week of Bullish Bitcoin and Ethereum Action

The reason these wallets are choosing Pepeto over every other presale is the same reason early DOGE and SHIB buyers ended up rich while everyone else watched. They found the project before the confirmation came, and they bought it while the price was still on the ground.

Ethereum based crypto Pepeto gives holders something no meme coin before it ever offered, a full trading exchange and a cross-chain bridge, where every swap pushes demand straight back into the token, which means holders are not betting on hype alone, they own a piece of the infrastructure that processes the volume, a former lead Binance engineer built the protocol and, which explains how institutions are investing in this presale. And the exchange launches right into the bull run that both the Bitcoin price prediction data and the Ethereum recovery confirm is forming.

Then there is the part no one can confirm yet. Speculation keeps building that Elon Musk is involved behind the scenes, with even louder talk connecting the project to Donald Trump, and none of it is verified, but none of the early DOGE signals were verified either when it ran from under a penny to an $89 billion peak. The wallets that bought before any public confirmation ended up with returns most people spend a lifetime chasing, and buying before that confirmation is the whole opportunity.

Final Word

Bitcoin and Ethereum are both confirming a bull run is forming, and everything covered in this crypto news article points to one conclusion: this July may be the last real window to position before the move starts. The people who end up winning in these cycles are never the ones holding large caps and hoping for a double, they are the ones who follow smart money into presales before the crowd shows up, and right now every signal of whale capital leads to the same place: Pepeto , the strongest presale pick of 2026 by every measure this article covered.

What stings most in crypto has always been the same thing: one decision either changes a whole life overnight, or turns into the kind of regret that never goes away.



Join the Pepeto Presale Before the Listing Closes This Window

FAQs

What is The Bitcoin price prediction for 2026?

Bernstein projects Bitcoin at $150,000 by year end, but even that target only delivers a 2.4x from today's $61,678, which is why the same whale wallets holding BTC are rotating profits into Pepeto where presale listings have historically returned 30x or more on day one.



Is Pepeto worth buying at presale price before exchange listing?

Pepeto is the only presale in crypto history that combines a meme coin, an exchange token, and presale pricing into one entry, three categories that individually produced DOGE, SHIB, and BNB level fortunes.



