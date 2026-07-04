SPX and SPY Market Structure Tool for 0DTE Traders Goes Live by Coffee With Q

George Town, Cayman Islands , July 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coffee With Q developer Qamar Zaman and his SPX day trading academy IKIGAI released Flight Path, a market-structure projection tool for SPX and SPY traders.

The release opens to every QZ ALGO pilots.

Flight Path maps market structure before the open. T

Traders enter their levels and swing points that get as part of QZ ALGO plan and the tool draws the bullish path and the bearish path on one chart. The design follows one rule at the core of the academy: no structure, no trade.

Read the resource here: https://www.coffeewithq.org/sp...

What Flight Path covers:

Structure mapping for SPX and SPY, including the Low, Lower High, Higher Low, and Higher High

Two paths on one view, bull and bear, from open to target

Liquidity zones where resting stops sit, so traders avoid the sweep

Points of interest and setups, marked before the bell

A projection built for intraday and 0DTE structure, not a signal service

"Traders lose because they trade levels without structure," said Qamar Zaman, founder of Coffee With Q and IKIGAI Trading Academy. "Flight Path forces the plan first. You map the structure, you read the two paths, and you stop reacting to every candle. On Independence Day, we give our pilots their independence from guessing."

Flight Path pairs with QZ ALGO Candle Control, the indicator suite the academy built for SPX 0DTE and 15-second execution.

Access opens to pilots who pass the structure exam first, so every trader learns to read the map before earning access.

Traders who want to use Flight Path visit the page, review the tool, and apply for pilot enrollment through the academy.

Read the resource here: https://www.coffeewithq.org/sp...

About Coffee With Q and IKIGAI Trading Academy

Coffee With Q is an educational platform founded by Qamar Zaman, an SPX 0DTE trader and software developer. Through IKIGAI Trading Academy, the company teaches market structure, options flow, and disciplined execution to a community of traders known as pilots. The academy develops the QZ ALGO indicator suite and tools like Flight Path to help traders plan with structure first. Learn more at coffeewithq.org.

Media Contact: Katherine Delgado.

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DISCLAIMER

This is not investment advisory. I’m not calling trades. I’m teaching you to think. Trading futures and options involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Past performance is not indicative of future results. The IKIGAI Algo and any associated indicators, tools, or educational materials are provided for informational and educational purposes only and do not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. You should consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any trading decisions. Q Levels and affiliated parties are not registered investment advisors, broker-dealers, or financial planners. By participation, you acknowledge you are solely responsible for your own trading decisions and any resulting gains or losses. No guarantees of profit or specific results are made or implied. All sales are final. Please trade responsibly and only risk capital you can afford to lose.