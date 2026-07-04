Crypto News: Pepeto Ships Top Security Upgrade While XRP Price Prediction Targets $20 and Trump Reserve Deadline Nears





DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, July 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pepeto announces a full security upgrade across its DeFi exchange, and if this project is not on your radar yet, it is about time it gets there, because according to latest crypto news, Pepeto is one of the fastest growing presales of 2026 and the team is building the kind of trading platform that could change how an entire market works. But the real story is not the upgrade. The real story is that XRP whale wallets are buying into this presale, and the size of their entries says they already know what is coming.



Before breaking down what those wallets see and why they are moving, the XRP price prediction and Trump policy this week explain why the full crypto market is close to a shift, and why the smartest capital is not standing still.

Crypto News: Pepeto Upgrade Drops While the XRP Price Prediction and Trump Policy Line Up for a Major Move

Pepeto's upgrade landed during one of the most dramatic stretches in the crypto market, and the largest share of investors entering this presale right now are XRP whales, which raises an obvious question: why would wallets sitting on millions in XRP put fresh money into a presale?

A look at the XRP price prediction answers most of it, because Standard Chartered's target sits at $19.60 for the XRP price by 2029 per 24/7 Wall Street , meaning even the most bullish forecast needs three full years to play out on a token already worth $67 billion, and that wait gets even harder to justify when Trump's Strategic Bitcoin Reserve is moving toward its first federal BTC purchase as early as Q4 2026 per Forbes , and White House adviser Patrick Witt just called the progress a "breakthrough," which means the bull run these wallets are preparing for is not just likely, it is being built at the policy level, and sitting inside a large cap waiting for a slow 18x while that wave builds is not how any of them plan to catch it.



But the full answer goes deeper, because the wallets that actually built real wealth from XRP did not do it by holding for years, they bought below $0.01 and sold near $3.00 per CoinDesk, and those returns only happened because they got in early.

Those investors are not interested in sitting through another three-year grind on a large cap when they already know what works, which is finding the next early entry, and for 2026 one project keeps showing up everywhere they look, going viral across every community, filling presale rounds faster than anything this cycle has seen, with a team building a trading platform that could change how DeFi works from the ground up: Pepeto .

Pepeto Security Upgrade Shows Why XRP Whales Keep Rotating In

XRP price prediction proved the limits, but what exactly is it about Pepeto that is pulling this kind of money? Because every category that has ever produced the biggest winners in crypto is sitting inside one token for the first time. Presales have returned 20x to 100x on listing day in every cycle, and Pepeto is the fastest filling presale of 2026. Meme coins have turned unknown tokens into life-changing wealth overnight, and Pepeto is already going viral across every community before it even lists. DeFi exchange tokens built billion-dollar empires, BNB went from an ICO to a $90 billion market cap, and Pepeto is launching a full zero-fee exchange across Ethereum, BNB Chain, and Solana with AI contract scanning built in, right into a DeFi industry worth hundreds of billions.



No project in crypto history has ever put all three together in one entry, and the fact that stages are closing in days and not weeks tells you the smart money already knows it. This is history being written in real time.



Conclusion

Today’s crypto news article proved one thing: early is the only way to win in crypto. The XRP price prediction hit a hard wall of reality, the $20 target is possible but needs years of waiting and a long list of conditions to fall into place, and no XRP holder ever built real wealth by buying after the early run was already over.

With Trump's pro-crypto shift pushing the market toward a bull run that could arrive sooner than most expect, and bull runs that never last long and never come often, one single decision in the next few weeks could either open the door to financial freedom or turn into the kind of regret that follows a person for life.

For 2026, Pepeto is making that decision easier than any project before it. A presale, a meme coin, and an exchange token all in one entry, the kind of combination that could break every rule the market has set and lead a whole new wave of projects in crypto. That wave can still be caught early, right now at the presale stage, but with the level of demand this project is recording, that window is not going to stay open much longer.