ThinkCareBelieve: Week 76: America's 250th Birthday and the Trump Administration

Washington, DC, July 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



ThinkCareBelieve announces a New Report on Events that transpired during Week 76 of the Trump 2.0 Administration, part of a weekly series covering all the exciting achievements and events as they happened since President Trump took office in January 2025.

The article can be accessed in full at https://thinkcarebelieve.blog/2026/07/04/week-76-americas-birthday-and-the-trump-administration/

This article provides details and direct links to primary sources covering the following:

1) What groundbreaking changes were established for farmers and farming to make our food much healthier and nutrient dense?

2) How is Congress planning to get the SAVE America Act finally passed into law and what is the whole controversy about the filibuster?

3) What is Operation New Dawn and why is it the first-of-its-kind?

4) How are Trump Accounts going to have stocks in them and who is the first business owner to donate that stock to America’s children?

5) What was the original meaning of An Appeal to Heaven flag and how is the meaning being skewed from John Locke’s original intent for it to be used?

ThinkCareBelieve’s mission for Peace advocacy facilitates positive outcomes and expanded possibilities. To achieve Peace, we will find the commonalities between diverse groups and bring the focus on common needs, working together toward shared goals. Activism is an important aspect of ThinkCareBelieve, because public participation and awareness to issues needing exposure to light leads to justice. Improved transparency in government can lead to changes in policy and procedure resulting in more fluid communication between the public and the government that serves them. The article highlights events that took place in America, and can be used as a reference, a resource or a review.

America’s Weekly Golden Chronicle here: https://thinkcarebelieve.blog/2025/12/01/americas-weekly-golden-chronicle-list/

The Trump Administration’s Agenda for Greatness: https://thinkcarebelieve.blog/2026/03/28/the-trump-administrations-agenda-for-greatness/

How President Trump Helped Real People: https://thinkcarebelieve.blog/2024/10/22/how-president-trump-really-helped-real-people/

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